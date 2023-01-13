What’s new with the Dodgers this week? As everyone looks ahead to Spring Training, we’ve got details on roster predictions, prospect plans, and more. Which Dodgers prospect is most ready for the majors? According to Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter, it’s not Miguel Vargas or James Outman, though both have been in the offseason spotlight this year. Instead, Reuter picks right-handed pitcher Ryan Pepiot.

