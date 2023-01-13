ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

toledo.com

Local Runner Presents Challenge For A Good Cause

A lot can be accomplished in 48 hours, and a lot of ground can be covered if you spend every four hours with your feet on the pavement. Local runner, Mike McArthur, has recreated the 4x4x48 Challenge, first established by fitness guru David Goggins, to push your limits and support a local cause.
WATERVILLE, OH
13abc.com

Local man shares memories about his time with MLK during a visit to Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The life’s work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. changed the world. This is the a day we honor his life and legacy as a nation. Less than a year before his murder in Memphis, he made a stop here in Toledo. All these decades later, one of the people who met him shares his incredible memories of that day.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Community supports Bedford family who lost everything in fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For a family searching through the wreckage of their home, the Marshalls are surprisingly upbeat. “The Lord has been really good to us and our church family and the community, obviously. So, I’m just thankful to have everyone still laughing, still smiling,” said Leanne Marshall, one of the family’s children, “So, we’re happy.”
TOLEDO, OH
westbendnews.net

Multi-State Pursuit ends in Williams County

Mill Creek Township – On January 14, 2023, at approximately 8:33PM, Williams County area law enforcement was notified by Indiana State Police of an eastbound motor vehicle pursuit involving a black 2019 Cadillac XT5 on US20 near the Ohio-Indiana State Line. Indiana State Police terminated their pursuit at the state line. At approximately 8:37PM, a trooper with the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol located the pursuit vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on US20 near County Road 11. Ohio troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop and a pursuit ensued which ended in a single vehicle crash on County Road 20/N west of US127. The suspect exited the vehicle after the crash and fled on foot. After a physical altercation in a field east of US127, the suspect was taken into custody. Two officers sustained minor injuries from the physical altercation.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

WTOL 11

ProMedica laying off over 250 skilled nursing employees

TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica is laying off over 250 employees as the Toledo-based healthcare system divests from skilled nursing facilities. In a letter dated Jan. 9, ProMedica Chief Government Relations Officer Gary Cates said 262 employees will lose their jobs. 255 of those are remote employees working for nursing homes around the country and seven work at the ProMedica Summit Center on North Summit Street in downtown Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Two hospitalized in Erie County crash on Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash in Erie County that sent two to the hospital on Monday. OSHP says the crash occurred on Jan. 16 at approximately 1:44 p.m. on Mason Road near the intersection of Magill Road in Groton Township in Erie County.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
toledo.com

12th Annual Chocolate Lovers' Fest

Keep your friends close; keep your chocolate closer! The Apostolic Restoration Center and Community Christian Academy, in Genoa, Ohio, will hold their 12th Annual Chocolate Lovers' Fest on Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm. Chocolate Lovers' Fest is a homemade buffet of chocolate decadences, found nowhere else, that will make your heart and soul happy! Presale tickets are $12 for 6 tastings of chocolate through Saturday, February 4, 2023. Tickets will be on sale at the door for $15. Raffle and door prizes will be available. For tickets call (419)855-8258 or see us on Facebook @ ChocolateLoversFest. Join us to celebrate Valentine's Day in a way you'll never forget!
GENOA, OH
WTOL 11

Dog returns home after being gone for 77 days

TOLEDO, Ohio — Just last month, an east Toledo family was reunited with their dog after it was missing for 3 months. Kaia made her way out of the Bray family home back in October and the family did everything they could to bring her back. The family said they posted on Facebook, searched themselves and reached out to the community for help.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Two vehicle crash in Fulton Co. sends two to hospital

AMBOY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A two vehicle crash that happened in Fulton County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, the crash occurred on Jan. 17 at the intersection of State Route 64 and County Road T in Amboy Township. OSHP...
FULTON COUNTY, OH

