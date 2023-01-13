Read full article on original website
13abc.com
City of Toledo announces million dollar grant opportunity for H.V. Savage Park
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced a one million dollar grant opportunity for H.V. Savage Park and is seeking feedback on what to possibly use the money for. The City will be holding a public meeting on Jan. 25 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to...
toledo.com
Local Runner Presents Challenge For A Good Cause
A lot can be accomplished in 48 hours, and a lot of ground can be covered if you spend every four hours with your feet on the pavement. Local runner, Mike McArthur, has recreated the 4x4x48 Challenge, first established by fitness guru David Goggins, to push your limits and support a local cause.
13abc.com
Swatting incident prompts increased safety protocols at Ottawa Hills Local Schools
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - Whether it’s real or an act of swatting, the threat of violence at a school is no joke. Friday morning, someone called in a threat to Ottawa Hills Local Schools. It put the district on lockdown and prompted anxious parents to gather outside the Junior/Senior High School.
thevillagereporter.com
DELTA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Blue Scope Recycling Request Expedited Annexation For Potential Expansion
WATER … Delta resident John Henricks speaks to council regarding an increase he saw in a previous water bill. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Delta Village Council held their meeting on Monday, January 9th. The meeting began at 5:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance. Council first moved...
Toledo council member Williams: Work didn't stop when council seat was vacated
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council members Vanice Williams and John Hobbs III were reappointed to council on Jan. 10 after their seats were vacated when the former council members they were appointed to replace pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges. Williams and Hobbs, the District 4 and District...
13abc.com
Local man shares memories about his time with MLK during a visit to Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The life’s work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. changed the world. This is the a day we honor his life and legacy as a nation. Less than a year before his murder in Memphis, he made a stop here in Toledo. All these decades later, one of the people who met him shares his incredible memories of that day.
Pair of river otters spotted in northwest Ohio, gains popularity online
GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio — While otters can be seen at the Toledo Zoo, they're not as common out in nature. But, a lucky parkgoer at Providence Metropark spotted two of the furry critters in early January. Her video has gained a lot of attention online, reaching over 100,000 views....
Martin Luther King Kitchen for the Poor honors icon's message, history
TOLEDO, Ohio — For more than 50 years, the Martin Luther King Kitchen for the Poor in south Toledo offered free meals to the community. But the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the operation for two years. Now, the kitchen is back open. And for Martin Luther King Jr. Day,...
13abc.com
Community supports Bedford family who lost everything in fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For a family searching through the wreckage of their home, the Marshalls are surprisingly upbeat. “The Lord has been really good to us and our church family and the community, obviously. So, I’m just thankful to have everyone still laughing, still smiling,” said Leanne Marshall, one of the family’s children, “So, we’re happy.”
westbendnews.net
Multi-State Pursuit ends in Williams County
Mill Creek Township – On January 14, 2023, at approximately 8:33PM, Williams County area law enforcement was notified by Indiana State Police of an eastbound motor vehicle pursuit involving a black 2019 Cadillac XT5 on US20 near the Ohio-Indiana State Line. Indiana State Police terminated their pursuit at the state line. At approximately 8:37PM, a trooper with the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol located the pursuit vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on US20 near County Road 11. Ohio troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop and a pursuit ensued which ended in a single vehicle crash on County Road 20/N west of US127. The suspect exited the vehicle after the crash and fled on foot. After a physical altercation in a field east of US127, the suspect was taken into custody. Two officers sustained minor injuries from the physical altercation.
thevillagereporter.com
Multi-State Pursuit Ends In Rural West Unity Crash
Millcreek Township – On January 14, 2023, at approximately 8:33PM, Williams County area law enforcement was notified by Indiana State Police of an eastbound motor vehicle pursuit involving a black 2019 Cadillac XT5 on US20 near the Ohio-Indiana State Line. Indiana State Police terminated their pursuit at the state line.
ProMedica laying off over 250 skilled nursing employees
TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica is laying off over 250 employees as the Toledo-based healthcare system divests from skilled nursing facilities. In a letter dated Jan. 9, ProMedica Chief Government Relations Officer Gary Cates said 262 employees will lose their jobs. 255 of those are remote employees working for nursing homes around the country and seven work at the ProMedica Summit Center on North Summit Street in downtown Toledo.
Popular program teaches kids how to skate, play hockey - for free
TOLEDO, Ohio — After the pandemic forced the program to take a two-year hiatus, the Toledo Ice Crew is back for their fifth season of teaching kids how to skate and/or play hockey – and it’s all free for participants. The program is open to boys and...
13abc.com
Two hospitalized in Erie County crash on Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash in Erie County that sent two to the hospital on Monday. OSHP says the crash occurred on Jan. 16 at approximately 1:44 p.m. on Mason Road near the intersection of Magill Road in Groton Township in Erie County.
TPD: Gunfire at central Toledo intersection strikes residence, vehicle Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Jan. 6, 2023. Police are investigating after responding to several calls for shots fired at the intersection of Buckingham Street and N. Detroit Avenue in central Toledo Saturday. Toledo police received a call...
WTOL-TV
Toledo Peruvian restaurant locked out by landlord
Chosica closed in early January after not being able to pay rent. Owners cite covid-19 lockdowns and inflation issues.
toledo.com
12th Annual Chocolate Lovers' Fest
Keep your friends close; keep your chocolate closer! The Apostolic Restoration Center and Community Christian Academy, in Genoa, Ohio, will hold their 12th Annual Chocolate Lovers' Fest on Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm. Chocolate Lovers' Fest is a homemade buffet of chocolate decadences, found nowhere else, that will make your heart and soul happy! Presale tickets are $12 for 6 tastings of chocolate through Saturday, February 4, 2023. Tickets will be on sale at the door for $15. Raffle and door prizes will be available. For tickets call (419)855-8258 or see us on Facebook @ ChocolateLoversFest. Join us to celebrate Valentine's Day in a way you'll never forget!
Dog returns home after being gone for 77 days
TOLEDO, Ohio — Just last month, an east Toledo family was reunited with their dog after it was missing for 3 months. Kaia made her way out of the Bray family home back in October and the family did everything they could to bring her back. The family said they posted on Facebook, searched themselves and reached out to the community for help.
US 20 clear after two vehicle crash in Sandusky County Tuesday
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — Update: Per the latest information from authorities, only two vehicles were involved in the crash, instead of the three originally reported. This story has been updated to reflect that. Additionally, traffic is no longer blocked. A portion of US 20 is closed in Sandusky County...
13abc.com
Two vehicle crash in Fulton Co. sends two to hospital
AMBOY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A two vehicle crash that happened in Fulton County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, the crash occurred on Jan. 17 at the intersection of State Route 64 and County Road T in Amboy Township. OSHP...
