RUMFORD, Maine – Ben Ogden, the 2022 USCCSA Men's Nordic National Skier of the Year, made a triumphant return to the EISA circuit Friday morning helping the Catamounts claim two podium spots and five top-10 finishes as UVM climbed the standings. Ogden's 7.5k Freestyle win was the 14th win of his EISA career. After the second day of racing Vermont sits in third place with 337 points. Dartmouth holds the halfway point lead with 431 points. Friday's scheduled slalom at Sunday River was postponed until tomorrow.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO