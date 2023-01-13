Read full article on original website
Related
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
DeSantis slammed for falsely claiming that people who get the bivalent booster are 'more likely to get infected'
Governor DeSantis has been condemned for falsely claiming that anyone who gets the Covid-19 bivalent booster shoots is more likely to get infected with the new subvariant. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has come under fire for an incorrect assertion that those who acquire the Covid-19 bivalent booster are "more likely to get sick".
Jailed 'El Chapo' drug kingpin sends 'SOS' to Mexico president
Notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has appealed to Mexico's president for help due to alleged "psychological torment" he is suffering in a US prison, his lawyer said Tuesday. "He is suffering psychological torment," he said, adding that the lack of sunshine was also bad for the convicted drug trafficker's physical health.
washingtonstatenews.net
Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest
It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
Iran cites Prince Harry's book in defending its decision to execute a British-Iranian citizen
Iran executed UK-Iran citizen Alireza Akbari on Saturday, drawing a harsh response from the UK government. Iran accused the UK of hypocrisy.
Abandoned pets: why puppies are being dumped at US airports
Age: Hard to tell with a tortoise. The German shepherd mix was about six months old. Aw, puppy! I’m afraid this is not a happy story. We’re talking abandoned pets. Noooo! Where? The US. Specifically San Francisco airport in Polaris’s case. Polaris? The German shepherd, sorry. Actually,...
U.S. agency cites Amazon.com for safety hazards
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - A U.S. government agency on Wednesday issued citations against three Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) facilities for violations that exposed workers to safety hazards, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan said.
Comments / 0