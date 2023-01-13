ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jailed 'El Chapo' drug kingpin sends 'SOS' to Mexico president

Notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has appealed to Mexico's president for help due to alleged "psychological torment" he is suffering in a US prison, his lawyer said Tuesday. "He is suffering psychological torment," he said, adding that the lack of sunshine was also bad for the convicted drug trafficker's physical health.
Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest

It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
Abandoned pets: why puppies are being dumped at US airports

Age: Hard to tell with a tortoise. The German shepherd mix was about six months old. Aw, puppy! I’m afraid this is not a happy story. We’re talking abandoned pets. Noooo! Where? The US. Specifically San Francisco airport in Polaris’s case. Polaris? The German shepherd, sorry. Actually,...
