Report: Pennsylvania 7th worst state for starting a business
(The Center Square) – Though Pennsylvania lawmakers have made some progress in becoming more business-friendly, the commonwealth still lags nationally. Another ranking does not flatter the status quo and shows what remains to be done to catch up to the national average. A report from WalletHub comparing states ranked...
Gov. Josh Shapiro inaugurated in Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s 48th governor, Democrat Josh Shapiro, vowed brighter days ahead after taking the oath of office on a gray Tuesday afternoon at the state capitol in Harrisburg. “You, the good people of Pennsylvania, will always be my north star,” he said as he described...
Pa. Republicans weigh in on prospects for productive relationship with Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Gov. Josh Shapiro's inaugural speech was filled with hope. "Sitting behind me here today is the most well qualified and diverse set of public servants in our history. And I look forward to doing all of this work with them for you," said Shapiro. Some of those...
Hochul housing development plan triggers zoning concerns
ALBANY — In pushing for a major expansion of New York's housing stock, Gov. Kathy Hochul is taking aim at restrictive local zoning policies by proposing a fast-track state approval process that could be used if proposed projects do not conform to existing regulations. "Between full-on bans of multi-family...
Tower Heath joins healthcare systems across the tri-state area to protect children from gun violence
WEST READING, Pa. - In an effort to protect children from gun violence, healthcare systems across Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey have joined together in a nationwide public awareness and education campaign. The campaign, “It Doesn’t Kill to Ask,” focuses on providing caregivers, parents and community members with the tools...
New federal office will help tackle Louisiana's massive 'orphan' oil well problem
BATON ROUGE, La. - The federal government is establishing an office dedicated to cleaning up abandoned oil and gas sites, a move that Louisiana officials say will likely speed the process of tackling the state’s growing ‘orphan’ well problem. The U.S. Interior Department announced last week that...
Hazleton Area marching band set tone at governor's inauguration
The state champion Hazleton Area Marching Cougars set the tone for a new administration in Harrisburg by opening and closing the inauguration ceremony for Gov. Josh Shapiro outside the Capitol on Tuesday. After being asked to perform during the winter holidays, musicians practiced extra to prepare for the ceremony. With...
Indiana judges may gain authority to deny bail if accused poses 'substantial risk' to public
State lawmakers are considering changing Indiana's fundamental governing document to give judges greater authority to keep individuals accused of crimes locked in jail — even before they've been convicted. The Indiana Constitution currently declares that any person accused of a crime, except murder or treason, automatically is eligible for...
Cook County commissioner urges law enforcement to not enforce the state's gun ban
(The Center Square) – A Cook County official is calling on county law enforcement to not enforce a recently enacted law banning certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines. However, one Chicago lawmaker claims this could be a slippery slope. Gov. J.B. Pritzker prohibited individuals from purchasing certain semi-automatic weapons in...
State Rep. Richard Nelson announces candidacy for governor
Another Republican candidate has joined the governor’s race. State Rep. Richard Nelson, of Mandeville, officially launched his bid for governor Wednesday, adding another conservative voice to a race that has taken shape over the last few weeks. An engineer, attorney, and former diplomat, Nelson was elected to the House...
Lawmakers eye taxpayer 'receipt' to show Hoosiers how their money is being spent
Hoosiers who wonder how their state tax dollars are being spent soon may get access to a personalized report showing exactly where the money went. The Senate Committee on Tax and Fiscal Policy began evaluating legislation Tuesday directing the Indiana Department of Revenue to prepare and distribute a one-page annual spending report to every Hoosier who pays income tax to the state.
Lawmaker wants voters to make it harder to pass state questions
OKLAHOMA CITY — A state lawmaker wants Oklahomans to make it more difficult for voters to pass state questions. Senate Joint Resolution 5, filed by Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, would ask voters to amend the Oklahoma Constitution to allow state questions to be on ballots in only odd numbered years.
AG Josh Kaul asks judge not to dismiss case challenging abortion ban in Wisconsin
Almost seven months after the case was filed, Attorney General Josh Kaul’s challenge to the state’s near-complete abortion ban remains unresolved, with defendants trying to dismiss the lawsuit and Democrats aiming to keep it going. On Tuesday, Kaul asked a Dane County judge not to dismiss the lawsuit...
New enhancements made to state education data dashboard
The Indiana Department of Education announced new enhancements to its online Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed, or GPS, dashboard Tuesday. The dashboard allows Hoosiers to view data and information about how Indiana schools are preparing students for life after graduation. That includes literacy rates, the percentage of students earning college credit before graduation and the number of students completing graduation requirements. The dashboard can be found at indianagps.doe.in.gov.
Celebrity bowhunting couple sentenced for conspiring to illegally obtain wildlife in Nebraska
A celebrity bowhunting couple have been sentenced in federal court in Omaha for conspiring to violate the Lacey Act, which prohibits the trafficking of wildlife. The case against Josh Bowmar, 32, Sarah Bowmar, 33, and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC of Ankeny, Iowa, was related to the largest known case of poaching in Nebraska.
Bucks furniture company scammed customers out of money, investigators say
BEDMINSTER TWP., Pa. - Bucks County investigators say a custom furniture company may be scamming people out of money. Several customers say they paid A&A Custom Furniture large deposits for custom pieces to be built, but they never got their furniture, Hilltown Township police said. A&A Custom Furniture is owned...
Local lawmakers ready to ‘play defense’
ONTARIO — Thousands of bills are in the waiting for the 82nd assembly of the Oregon Legislature, but they won’t all get passed, with policy committees in each chamber expected to push through about 50 a piece, according to a local lawmaker. Tuesday marks the beginning of the...
Idaho senators prepare to introduce new 'school choice' legislation
The concept known as “school choice,” “school freedom,” or a huge danger to public schools—depending on who is asked—is one of this session’s most hot-button issues. Lawmakers will be tasked with determining how to properly fund education, and if public money can or...
In reversal, BESE votes to take new look at early learning standards
BATON ROUGE, La. - In an about face, Louisiana's top school board Tuesday morning voted to take another look at new learning standards for the state's youngest students amid controversy on whether the benchmarks would allow politicized instruction. The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education had twice approved the...
Idaho lawmaker proposes adding criminal penalties for knowingly making false Child Protective Services reports
BOISE — Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, introduced legislation Tuesday that would allow for criminal penalties against those who make false reports or allegations of child abuse to Child Protective Services. Currently, parents can file civil lawsuits against those who make knowingly false reports to CPS against them. Under Scott’s...
