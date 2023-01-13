ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

Nobody won the nearly $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot

Friday night’s drawing was roughly $940 million, but lottery officials said no one picked all the winning numbers. That means the jackpot will grow to $1.1 billion ahead of the next drawing on Tuesday. Nobody won the nearly $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Friday night, lottery officials said,...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Philly

Mega Millions jackpot at $1.35 billion for Friday night's drawing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night's drawing is a whopping $1.35 billion. It is the second-largest prize in the game's history.The one-time cash payout option that most winners take is now $707.9 million.There have now been 25 Mega Millions drawings since the jackpot was last won back on October 14. Tickets are $2 each. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.The odds of winning Mega Millions are one in 302.6 million.  
iheart.com

How To Increase Your Chance Of Winning the Mega Millions

In case you’ve somehow missed the news, the Mega Millions multi-state lottery has an estimated jackpot of more than $1.1-billion, making it one of the largest lottery prizes ever in the U.S. Of course, that enormous prize comes with incredibly tiny odds. Buying just one ticket for tonight’s Mega...

Comments / 0

Community Policy