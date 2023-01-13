ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffeyville, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kggfradio.com

Accident in Downtown Coffeyville

An accident is currently blocking the intersection of 8th and Elm in downtown Coffeyville. A four-door sedan with extensive damage and airbag deployment is in the middle of the intersection. First responders are assisting with the cleanup. No one was injured in the accident. Updates will be shared when available.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
CW33 NewsFix

Fort Scott listed among “best small Kansas towns”

FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Not long ago, Kansas was the easternmost state of the Wild West. It was here that the frontier began, and here that explorers were born and raised. Kansas’ small towns hold many secrets and surprises, making the Sunflower State a fun and interesting place to not only visit, but to call “home.”
FORT SCOTT, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

What happened to a Picher teen missing for 45 years?

PICHER, Okla. — A retired law enforcement officer is seeking clues to what happened to 12-year-old Sheryl Denise Taylor who has been missing since 1978. Taylor was last seen standing on the sidewalk in front of a Picher grocery store on that July day between 7:15 to 7:30 p.m. or across the street from the grocery store in front of the gate that secured a fenced-in four square block area, published reports state.
PICHER, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Pittsburg woman arrested after high-speed chase

KSNF/KODE — A Pittsburg woman is in jail after leading police on a high-speed chase through Cherokee County just before 9 p.m. last night. Galena police attempted to pull over 45-year-old Shanda Clough for multiple traffic violations. Clough fled the scene and led police on a high-speed chase reaching...
PITTSBURG, MO
columbusnews-report.com

Burglary suspect arrested

After an investigation, a Joplin, Mo., man was taken into custody by Cherokee County Sheriff’s Investigators on Wednesday afternoon. John Matthew Chew, 37, is being held in the Cherokee County Jail as the result of investigations into a September 2022 burglary of a building in Weir, where a welder was stolen and a December 2022 burglary of another building in Weir, where multiple tools were…
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Mega Fairland pot bust sends six to prison for five years

MIAMI, Okla. – Six Mexican nationals who were involved in the operation of a multi-million dollar drug operation pleaded guilty to the cultivation of marijuana and were sentenced to five years in prison. Entering a guilty plea on Dec. 29 in Ottawa County District Court to the cultivation of...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy