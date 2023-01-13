Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kggfradio.com
Accident in Downtown Coffeyville
An accident is currently blocking the intersection of 8th and Elm in downtown Coffeyville. A four-door sedan with extensive damage and airbag deployment is in the middle of the intersection. First responders are assisting with the cleanup. No one was injured in the accident. Updates will be shared when available.
CW33 NewsFix
Fort Scott listed among “best small Kansas towns”
FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Not long ago, Kansas was the easternmost state of the Wild West. It was here that the frontier began, and here that explorers were born and raised. Kansas’ small towns hold many secrets and surprises, making the Sunflower State a fun and interesting place to not only visit, but to call “home.”
fourstateshomepage.com
What happened to a Picher teen missing for 45 years?
PICHER, Okla. — A retired law enforcement officer is seeking clues to what happened to 12-year-old Sheryl Denise Taylor who has been missing since 1978. Taylor was last seen standing on the sidewalk in front of a Picher grocery store on that July day between 7:15 to 7:30 p.m. or across the street from the grocery store in front of the gate that secured a fenced-in four square block area, published reports state.
fourstateshomepage.com
Pittsburg woman arrested after high-speed chase
KSNF/KODE — A Pittsburg woman is in jail after leading police on a high-speed chase through Cherokee County just before 9 p.m. last night. Galena police attempted to pull over 45-year-old Shanda Clough for multiple traffic violations. Clough fled the scene and led police on a high-speed chase reaching...
columbusnews-report.com
Burglary suspect arrested
After an investigation, a Joplin, Mo., man was taken into custody by Cherokee County Sheriff’s Investigators on Wednesday afternoon. John Matthew Chew, 37, is being held in the Cherokee County Jail as the result of investigations into a September 2022 burglary of a building in Weir, where a welder was stolen and a December 2022 burglary of another building in Weir, where multiple tools were…
AOL Corp
Kansas City man accused of murder in Independence drug deal gone bad: Authorities
A Kansas City man has been arrested and charged in a fatal shooting that allegedly occurred during a botched drug deal outside of an Independence gas station on New Year’s Day. Daqunne E. Green, 28, is accused of second-degree murder, unlawful weapon use and two counts of armed criminal...
fourstateshomepage.com
Mega Fairland pot bust sends six to prison for five years
MIAMI, Okla. – Six Mexican nationals who were involved in the operation of a multi-million dollar drug operation pleaded guilty to the cultivation of marijuana and were sentenced to five years in prison. Entering a guilty plea on Dec. 29 in Ottawa County District Court to the cultivation of...
