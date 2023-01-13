ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
wasteadvantagemag.com

New Washington State Law Aims to Break Link Between Food Waste, Warming Climate

A new state law aims to combat both climate change and hunger. It was prompted by some statistics that residents might contemplate while pulling moldy “science experiments” from the fridge or deciphering use-by dates on packaged food. Organic matter makes up 23% of the materials going into Washington’s landfills. For residential trash alone, the figure is 33%. That is largely food waste, most of which was edible when it was tossed out. Meanwhile, nearly one in nine residents may not know where their next meal is coming from.
WASHINGTON STATE
spokanepublicradio.org

Hospitals ask Washington legislature to pay more to house low-income patients

A Washington state Senate committee tomorrow [Tuesday] will consider a proposal (SB 5103) designed to help hospitals pull out of their financial troubles. Sen. Ron Muzzall (R-Whidbey Island) proposes to increase the government reimbursement rate for hospitals that care for patients with low incomes. “This falls into the realm of...
WASHINGTON STATE
thewatchdogonline.com

Washington state has several new laws going into effect in 2023

In Washington state, multiple new laws have been enacted as of Jan. 1 These laws will affect a multitude of areas, ranging from jobs and sustainability to homelessness and court fines. Minimum Wage. Washington state’s minimum wage has increased from $14.49 to $15.74 per hour. Workers ages 14 or 15...
WASHINGTON STATE
R.A. Heim

New tax ruled unconstitutional but goes into effect this month in Washington

A state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting on January 28th. Here's a quick recap of what happened. Last year, the legislature passed a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, businesses and other investments, if the profits exceed $250,000. The exceptions to this new law include the sale of real estate, livestock and family-owned businesses. (source)
WASHINGTON STATE
myedmondsnews.com

State study: Apprenticeship training connected with safer workplaces

Apprenticeship programs result in safer workers. That’s the conclusion of a first-of-its-kind study by the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I). As apprenticeship programs continue to grow, they could reduce serious worker injuries and workers’ compensation claims. “Apprentices are safer because they’re learning all the proper...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Washington State Ferries plans to add services for 2023

SEATTLE — Officials with Washington State Ferries said the agency experienced plenty of ups and downs last year, with one of its biggest challenges being a workforce shortage. "We grappled with some challenges, but also had a lot of successes," said Hadley Rodero, a spokesperson with WSF. Rodero said...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Washington State University initiative aims to improve rural healthcare

SPOKANE, Wash. – Nearly 800,000 people struggle to get access to healthcare in Washington state, simply because of where they live. A Washington State University (WSU) initiative aims to address these healthcare deserts. According to WSU, Washington state needs 600 new healthcare providers to eliminate this gap in access...
PULLMAN, WA
redmond-reporter.com

While many were found, work remains to protect Indigenous people

One of the many obstacles that make the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People (MMIWP) crisis so overwhelming is the lack of available data, from missing Indigenous people being misclassified by race to law enforcement agencies not using the same database system. However, this issue is being tackled head-on...
KING COUNTY, WA
thestand.org

HB 1099 will ensure workers get prevailing wages they’ve earned

OLYMPIA (Jan. 13, 2023) — This year the Washington State Building and Construction Trades Council and the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO are strongly supporting HB 1099. Sponsored by House Labor & Workplace Standards Committee Chair Rep. Liz Berry (D-Seattle), this bill would ensure that workers on public works projects receive the prevailing wage in effect when the work is performed instead of having their pay frozen and eroded by inflation for the duration of the project.
WASHINGTON STATE
publicola.com

Bill Would Exempt Newspapers and Online Publications from Business Tax

State legislation requested by Attorney General Bob Ferguson would fully exempt newspapers and some online publications from the state business and occupation tax, saving eligible publications (and costing the state) a total of about $10 million over the next four years. The bill is sponsored by Sen. Mark Mullet (D-5, Issaquah) in the senate and Rep. Gerry Pollet (D-46, Seattle) in the house.
WASHINGTON STATE
heartlandcollegesports.com

Bill Filed to Keep Washington, Washington State in Same Conference

With conference realignment back in the forefront the last 18 months across college athletics, one state is doing everything it can to keep its two major universities aligned. A bill proposed in this year’s Washington State legislative session seeks to keep Washington’s two major universities in the same conference and aims to give state lawmakers input on a realignment decision. The measure’s primary sponsor, Sen. Drew MacEwen, R-Shelton, hopes to see Washington and Washington State remain in the same conference.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy