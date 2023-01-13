Read full article on original website
wasteadvantagemag.com
New Washington State Law Aims to Break Link Between Food Waste, Warming Climate
A new state law aims to combat both climate change and hunger. It was prompted by some statistics that residents might contemplate while pulling moldy “science experiments” from the fridge or deciphering use-by dates on packaged food. Organic matter makes up 23% of the materials going into Washington’s landfills. For residential trash alone, the figure is 33%. That is largely food waste, most of which was edible when it was tossed out. Meanwhile, nearly one in nine residents may not know where their next meal is coming from.
spokanepublicradio.org
Hospitals ask Washington legislature to pay more to house low-income patients
A Washington state Senate committee tomorrow [Tuesday] will consider a proposal (SB 5103) designed to help hospitals pull out of their financial troubles. Sen. Ron Muzzall (R-Whidbey Island) proposes to increase the government reimbursement rate for hospitals that care for patients with low incomes. “This falls into the realm of...
Washington State House Bill Would Rehire State Workers Forced-out Over Vaccine Status
OLYMPIA - Washington state workers who were forced-out of their jobs because of vaccine mandates could get their jobs back under a bill filed in the state House of Representatives. Nearly 19-hundred Washington state workers were fired, resigned, or retired in October 2021 due to Governor Jay Inslee's COVID-19 vaccination...
thewatchdogonline.com
Washington state has several new laws going into effect in 2023
In Washington state, multiple new laws have been enacted as of Jan. 1 These laws will affect a multitude of areas, ranging from jobs and sustainability to homelessness and court fines. Minimum Wage. Washington state’s minimum wage has increased from $14.49 to $15.74 per hour. Workers ages 14 or 15...
New tax ruled unconstitutional but goes into effect this month in Washington
A state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting on January 28th. Here's a quick recap of what happened. Last year, the legislature passed a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, businesses and other investments, if the profits exceed $250,000. The exceptions to this new law include the sale of real estate, livestock and family-owned businesses. (source)
myedmondsnews.com
State study: Apprenticeship training connected with safer workplaces
Apprenticeship programs result in safer workers. That’s the conclusion of a first-of-its-kind study by the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I). As apprenticeship programs continue to grow, they could reduce serious worker injuries and workers’ compensation claims. “Apprentices are safer because they’re learning all the proper...
Washington bipartisan panel recommends margin tax, expanding local property tax limits
The bipartisan Tax Structure Work Group has released its recommendations for improving Washington state’ taxes: replacing the business and occupation tax with a margin tax and giving local governments the ability to expand their property tax limits. In 2017, the state Legislature established the group to examine the state’s...
Washington State Ferries plans to add services for 2023
SEATTLE — Officials with Washington State Ferries said the agency experienced plenty of ups and downs last year, with one of its biggest challenges being a workforce shortage. "We grappled with some challenges, but also had a lot of successes," said Hadley Rodero, a spokesperson with WSF. Rodero said...
FOX 28 Spokane
Washington State University initiative aims to improve rural healthcare
SPOKANE, Wash. – Nearly 800,000 people struggle to get access to healthcare in Washington state, simply because of where they live. A Washington State University (WSU) initiative aims to address these healthcare deserts. According to WSU, Washington state needs 600 new healthcare providers to eliminate this gap in access...
Washington to debate lowering BAC limit to .05
Senate Bill 5002, which is modeled after Utah's law, would lower the legal limit for driving a motor vehicle in Washington from .08 to .05.
KUOW
Period tracking apps would have to adhere to new Washington state health privacy laws if this bill passes
Social media lit up with an ominous warning last year, after the Supreme Court rescinded the constitutional right to an abortion: Stop using period tracking apps. That’s because health information people provide to period tracking apps and other health sites are not protected by federal privacy laws like HIPAA.
‘This is possible’: Greater Idaho Movement on border change bill
Senate Joint Memorial 2, also known as the Greater Idaho bill, was introduced on the floor of the Oregon legislature by Republican state Senator Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls.
FOX 28 Spokane
Washington Democratic lawmakers introduce bills seeking to protect abortion access
OLYMPIA, Wash. – While many states around the nation have restricted abortion after Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, Democrats in the Washington state legislature are introducing bills that would protect access. Since the legislative session began on Jan. 9, lawmakers have introduced bills that would eliminate cost-sharing...
redmond-reporter.com
While many were found, work remains to protect Indigenous people
One of the many obstacles that make the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People (MMIWP) crisis so overwhelming is the lack of available data, from missing Indigenous people being misclassified by race to law enforcement agencies not using the same database system. However, this issue is being tackled head-on...
knkx.org
New state study fuels renewed efforts to ban toxic chemicals from cosmetics in Washington
A new report from the Washington State Department of Ecology found formaldehyde in 26 of 30 body lotions tested in a study of products marketed to people of color. It found lead in two dark-powder foundations and one lipstick. One dark-tint foundation also contained arsenic. The findings are fueling renewed...
thestand.org
HB 1099 will ensure workers get prevailing wages they’ve earned
OLYMPIA (Jan. 13, 2023) — This year the Washington State Building and Construction Trades Council and the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO are strongly supporting HB 1099. Sponsored by House Labor & Workplace Standards Committee Chair Rep. Liz Berry (D-Seattle), this bill would ensure that workers on public works projects receive the prevailing wage in effect when the work is performed instead of having their pay frozen and eroded by inflation for the duration of the project.
publicola.com
Bill Would Exempt Newspapers and Online Publications from Business Tax
State legislation requested by Attorney General Bob Ferguson would fully exempt newspapers and some online publications from the state business and occupation tax, saving eligible publications (and costing the state) a total of about $10 million over the next four years. The bill is sponsored by Sen. Mark Mullet (D-5, Issaquah) in the senate and Rep. Gerry Pollet (D-46, Seattle) in the house.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Bill Filed to Keep Washington, Washington State in Same Conference
With conference realignment back in the forefront the last 18 months across college athletics, one state is doing everything it can to keep its two major universities aligned. A bill proposed in this year’s Washington State legislative session seeks to keep Washington’s two major universities in the same conference and aims to give state lawmakers input on a realignment decision. The measure’s primary sponsor, Sen. Drew MacEwen, R-Shelton, hopes to see Washington and Washington State remain in the same conference.
kiowacountypress.net
Extreme heat prompts Pacific Northwest farmers to consider climate change mitigation
(Washington News Service) Hotter temperatures are changing the agricultural landscape in the Pacific Northwest, especially for iconic tree fruit growers. Keith Veselka has seen that first-hand over the past few years operating NWFM, LLC, which manages 1,400 acres of apples and cherries for institutional investors across Washington state. Over the...
Chronicle
Sea Lions, Seals Might Be Hampering Washington Salmon Recovery. What Can Be Done?
SAN JUAN CHANNEL — The earthy, fishy smell wafted aboard Joseph Gaydos' research vessel first. Then came the guttural growls. Dozens of massive tan Steller's sea lions were resting on the rocky islet. Gaydos, science director at SeaDoc Society, estimated 100 sea lions were hanging out. Sites like this...
