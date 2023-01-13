ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Related
fox10phoenix.com

Polka dot surprise: 'Rare' pattern of air pockets pop up in Utah school lot

Polka dots of air pockets pop up on icy Utah school lot. The Whittier Elementary School playground in Utah was peppered with unusual white polka dots on Wednesday. Chris Herrmann arrived at the school for work one chilly January morning when he came across the bizarre sight. Thousands of white...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Ski Utah announces additional powder alert for the season

SALT LAKE CITY — With a snowstorm ahead, Ski Utah has announced another powder alert of the season. A Powder Alert means there is 80% forecaster confidence in at least 8 inches of snow. According to Ski Utah, a system will spin down the Great Basin and pass to...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Winter Storm to bring impacts through Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After dealing with a winter storm this past weekend our next one is moving in today and will continue to bring impacts through tomorrow before skies finally begin to calm Tuesday night into Wednesday. Through tomorrow we’ll have multiple winter alerts in effect, and...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Three storms bringing more snow to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — An overnight brought snow to Utah’s mountains and more is yet to come. So, keep your snow boots and shovels handy. Monday morning’s rain and snow showers are only round one of three storms. KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson said the overnight storm was...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Maverik — Adventure's First Stop has historic Utah roots

At age 20, the typical young adult is deciding on a major or starting a career – not creating a business that's destined to become a household name. But for Reuel Call, entrepreneurship was more than natural; it was a gift. In 1928, 20-year-old Call opened a two-pump gas...
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

10 Things Northern Utah Says About Southern Utah

Utah is a state full of rivalries. University of Utah vs. BYU. Conservatives vs. Progressives. But one rivalry has raged on in the hearts and minds of Utahns for generations. And that rivalry is between Northern Utah and Southern Utah. Those who settled Southern Utah were sent here on a...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Calm Friday, storms returning on Saturday and Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Utah! It may be Friday the 13th, but there won’t be anything unlucky about today’s weather, in fact, we won’t see too many changes overall compared to what we had on Thursday. Across the state, we’ll see partly cloudy to partly sunny skies with the bulk of the clouds […]
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

The 3 Most Successful American Idol Contestants From Utah

When American Idol first started, I was enthralled. I loved watching people succeed and others completely bomb. I realize that a lot of the stories are dramatized to “enthrall” people, but it worked. At the time I truly thought of auditioning myself. I don’t have the confidence to...
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Resolution proposes new Halloween celebration date

Halloween fell on a Monday last year, but you may have celebrated it the Friday or Saturday before, or perhaps just carved out the whole weekend for festivities. With school, work, and other weekday responsibilities, celebrating Halloween on the 31st can sometimes be an inconvenience. This is why Majority Assistant...
UTAH STATE
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide

ST. GEORGE, UT – January 13, 2023. The Independent’s Southern Utah, Pet Adoption Guide features pet adoption options from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel...
UTAH STATE

