ABC 4
Washington County business owner accused of arson and insurance fraud
HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – A rental business owner in Washington County was arrested by detectives, accused of setting fire to one of his company’s boats and filing an insurance claim to collect roughly $100,000. 49-year-old Joseph Brad Arave was booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility, facing charges of...
Utah woman allegedly steals $115,000 from employer
A woman from Washington County has been accused of stealing roughly $115,000 from her employer over the last several years, according to a booking affidavit.
890kdxu.com
Road Construction On Dixie Drive Could Lead To Traffic Jams
St. George City made this announcement yesterday. Because we have great weather (the recent rain notwithstanding) here in Utah's Dixie, it allows for road construction all year long. That can be a good thing as the 12-month schedule can make the different road blockages spread out over time, meaning less...
ksl.com
Salt Lake, St. George have 2 of the best new city flags in US, survey says
SALT LAKE CITY — The 2020 redesign of Salt Lake City's flag is a hit with the nation's top vexillologists, which isn't the case for a few other cities in the state with flags designed over the past few years. The flag of Utah's capital city placed fifth among...
kubcgold.com
All the Reasons Why You Need to Visit St. George Utah
St. George, Utah is a destination for many including golf enthusiasts, nature lovers, and others. St. George is located on the southwestern corner of Utah on the Arizona border. It is filled with the beautiful scenery that Utah is famous for and is a short drive away from the popular gambling town of Mesquite.
midutahradio.com
Upwards Of 28 Inches Of Snow To Come To Some Regions
(St. George, UT) — Southern Utah is gearing up for snow. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the cities of Cedar City, Beaver and Milford, and surrounding areas. It’s in effect now until five-p.m. tomorrow. Experts are forecasting upwards of 28 inches of snow.
The Smallest City In Utah Has Only 149 People
When I first moved to St. George, Utah from Las Vegas, I was under the impression that St. George was a tiny town. I was wrong. St. George is actually the 5th largest city in the state, and is growing every day. Wanna see what a TRULY small town in...
890kdxu.com
Tragedy: 18 Year Anniversary
Where were you 18 years ago today? If you were here in St. George, you were probably sandbagging, packing your valuables, or finding a safe place to view the wreckage. I was 13 years old, living on the banks of the Virgin River in Bloomington when the rain started. It didn't let up for about a week. I was in HEAVEN! I've always loved the rain and I couldn't get enough of it. With each day, the tiny little Virgin River was getting more and more thick. You could NEVER see the actual river though. It was ALWAYS covered by trees, bushes, and brush. But suddenly, the brush was being washed away. It was so exciting and interesting to me. I pulled out my video camera and started to film. The rain continued to pour.
kjzz.com
Weekend storm inching closer, Winter Storm Warnings issued across Utah
UTAH (KUTV) — A Winter Storm Warning will be widespread throughout Utah from Saturday through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Representatives of NWS reported that Utah's Southern Mountains including the cities of Brian Head and Alton will be under a Winter Storm Warning from 11 a.m. Saturday through 5 p.m. Sunday, while the state's Wasatch Mountains along I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains south of I-80, Western Uinta Mountains, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs and Central Mountains will see a Winter Storm Warning from 11 a.m. Saturday through 11 p.m. Sunday.
kvnutalk
Utah Shakespeare Festival cancels blockbuster musical ‘West Side Story’ – Cache Valley Daily
CEDAR CITY – Officials of Southern Utah University here have announced a change in their offerings at the Utah Shakespeare Festival (USF) in summer of 2023. Due to recent water damage at the outdoor Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, the USF will not be able to present the blockbuster musical West Side Story this summer.
suunews.net
Multiple inches of snow and below-freezing temperatures expected in this week’s forecast
The winter storm that moved into the Cedar City area on Jan. 15 is expected to have a lasting impact on the local weather for the remainder of the week. According to AccuWeather, beginning on the night of Jan. 16, the daily high temperatures will drop below last week’s average of 40 degrees. The high temperatures for the week’s final days will be at or below freezing.
