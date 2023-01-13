ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane, UT

890kdxu.com

Road Construction On Dixie Drive Could Lead To Traffic Jams

St. George City made this announcement yesterday. Because we have great weather (the recent rain notwithstanding) here in Utah's Dixie, it allows for road construction all year long. That can be a good thing as the 12-month schedule can make the different road blockages spread out over time, meaning less...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
kubcgold.com

All the Reasons Why You Need to Visit St. George Utah

St. George, Utah is a destination for many including golf enthusiasts, nature lovers, and others. St. George is located on the southwestern corner of Utah on the Arizona border. It is filled with the beautiful scenery that Utah is famous for and is a short drive away from the popular gambling town of Mesquite.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
midutahradio.com

Upwards Of 28 Inches Of Snow To Come To Some Regions

(St. George, UT) — Southern Utah is gearing up for snow. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the cities of Cedar City, Beaver and Milford, and surrounding areas. It’s in effect now until five-p.m. tomorrow. Experts are forecasting upwards of 28 inches of snow.
CEDAR CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

Tragedy: 18 Year Anniversary

Where were you 18 years ago today? If you were here in St. George, you were probably sandbagging, packing your valuables, or finding a safe place to view the wreckage. I was 13 years old, living on the banks of the Virgin River in Bloomington when the rain started. It didn't let up for about a week. I was in HEAVEN! I've always loved the rain and I couldn't get enough of it. With each day, the tiny little Virgin River was getting more and more thick. You could NEVER see the actual river though. It was ALWAYS covered by trees, bushes, and brush. But suddenly, the brush was being washed away. It was so exciting and interesting to me. I pulled out my video camera and started to film. The rain continued to pour.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
kjzz.com

Weekend storm inching closer, Winter Storm Warnings issued across Utah

UTAH (KUTV) — A Winter Storm Warning will be widespread throughout Utah from Saturday through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Representatives of NWS reported that Utah's Southern Mountains including the cities of Brian Head and Alton will be under a Winter Storm Warning from 11 a.m. Saturday through 5 p.m. Sunday, while the state's Wasatch Mountains along I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains south of I-80, Western Uinta Mountains, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs and Central Mountains will see a Winter Storm Warning from 11 a.m. Saturday through 11 p.m. Sunday.
BRIAN HEAD, UT
suunews.net

Multiple inches of snow and below-freezing temperatures expected in this week’s forecast

The winter storm that moved into the Cedar City area on Jan. 15 is expected to have a lasting impact on the local weather for the remainder of the week. According to AccuWeather, beginning on the night of Jan. 16, the daily high temperatures will drop below last week’s average of 40 degrees. The high temperatures for the week’s final days will be at or below freezing.
CEDAR CITY, UT

