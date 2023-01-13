Read full article on original website
Gary Payton Revealed The Only Player He Likes In Today's NBA: "He's Really Really Tough"
Gary Payton named one 'really tough' NBA player that he admires in the modern game.
LeBron James Reveals His Real Thoughts On Russell Westbrook's Final Play Against Joel Embiid
LeBron James reacted to Russell Westbrook's final play against Joel Embiid in their game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Magic Johnson explains why he was scared to leave his apartment during his first two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers
Johnson admitted that he didn't want to go out of his house because of all the pressure he was going through in his rookie year
BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks Waiving Former 6th-Overall Pick
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Atlanta Hawks are waiving Jarrett Culver.
Kyrie Irving seemingly takes a shot at James Harden - “We also don't have anyone who is halfway in in the locker room”
Even though James Harden quit on the Brooklyn Nets last season, he still played in more games in a Nets uniform than Kyrie Irving in the campaign.
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham Says DeMarcus Cousins & Meyers Leonard Both Looked ‘Great’ In Workout
The Los Angeles Lakers are continually looking for ways to improve their roster and with 10-day contracts now being an option, the team has begun working out free agents. The Lakers have already given an opportunity to wing Sterling Brown, but theyalso recently took a look at a pair of big men in DeMarcus Cousins and Meyers Leonard.
sportszion.com
“Freedom of speech don’t exist anymore” NBA fans outraged as social media giant suspends Kyrie Irving’s account
It seems like “Freedom of speech don’t exist anymore”. Kyrie Irving has gotten into more problems than not, thanks to his shenanigans on social media. The Brooklyn Nets suspended him just a few weeks into the 2022-23 NBA season when he shared the link to a controversial, allegedly anti-semitic film on social media.
“Shawn and I were close, but Vin and I are on a whole different level” - Gary Payton differentiated his relationships with Shawn Kemp and Vin Baker
Separating the Payton-Kemp duo signaled the start of the Sonics' unfortunate downfall in the late 90s
What If The Golden State Warriors Traded For This Former MVP?
I believe the Golden State Warriors should consider trading for New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose.
theScore
Magic Johnson told LeBron he'd sign Kawhi during Lakers pitch
Magic Johnson included Kawhi Leonard in his pitch to LeBron James while trying to lure the latter to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018. Johnson, who was the Lakers' president of basketball operations at the time, revealed on the "All the Smoke" podcast that he told James he intended to go after Leonard as part of his efforts to build a championship team.
Yardbarker
When Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan clashed in practice
It is pretty much common knowledge that Michael Jordan was almost as intense during Chicago Bulls' practices as he was during games. There are plenty of stories that confirm this, but it is always great to hear something new in that context as it seemingly keeps adding to the legend of MJ.
Ex-ESPN tennis analyst Doug Adler remains unjustly sidelined over ‘racist’ lie
Forgive me, but it remains no less outrageous today than in 2017. And I continue to write it because I don’t know what else to do. I can’t suffer in silence what ESPN did and continues to do to an innocent man. Who wouldn’t be eager to unshackle a man convicted and sentenced to a life of despair and misery based on a single bogus claim quickly followed by a mad rush to judgment based on zero evidence? With the start of the Australian Open on ESPN on Sunday, ESPN’s bosses — from Disney CEO Bob Iger to ESPN chair Jimmy Pitaro...
Jordan Clarkson Fires Back At Desmond Bane And JJ Redick For Bane's Comments About His Squares Up
Jordan Clarkson is fed up with JJ Redick after the former NBA player invited Desmond Bane to his show.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bulls Make A Roster Move On Saturday
This season has been very up-and-down for the Chicago Bulls. Currently 19-24, the Bulls face some tough decisions to make ahead of the trade deadline and especially with the future of their stars in DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. However, one player who the team is high on...
"Afrakan Liberation" is Kyrie Irving's New Sneaker Message
Kyrie Irving continues to share his political beliefs with hand-written messages on Nike shoes.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley States Suns “Don’t Like Each Other”
Phoenix Suns legend Charles Barkley is one that notoriously doesn’t bite his tongue. When it comes to the Suns, he’s overly-critical in that regard. It seems that was evident during halftime on Monday, as the TNT analyst gave his opinion on the Suns “chemistry issues” that have also contributed to their downfall.
Jayson Tatum Drops 51 Points in Unreleased Air Jordans
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum scored 51 points in the Air Jordan 37 Low.
Yardbarker
Miss Croatia Attends Miami Heat Game And Sends NBA Fans Into Frenzy
Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll has been making rounds around the NBA in recent days following her incredible moment in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Now, she's making some noise around the association, and fans are loving it. After conquering the world of soccer, she's now doing her thing in the...
