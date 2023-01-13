ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

Magic Johnson told LeBron he'd sign Kawhi during Lakers pitch

Magic Johnson included Kawhi Leonard in his pitch to LeBron James while trying to lure the latter to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018. Johnson, who was the Lakers' president of basketball operations at the time, revealed on the "All the Smoke" podcast that he told James he intended to go after Leonard as part of his efforts to build a championship team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

When Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan clashed in practice

It is pretty much common knowledge that Michael Jordan was almost as intense during Chicago Bulls' practices as he was during games. There are plenty of stories that confirm this, but it is always great to hear something new in that context as it seemingly keeps adding to the legend of MJ.
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

Ex-ESPN tennis analyst Doug Adler remains unjustly sidelined over ‘racist’ lie

Forgive me, but it remains no less outrageous today than in 2017. And I continue to write it because I don’t know what else to do. I can’t suffer in silence what ESPN did and continues to do to an innocent man. Who wouldn’t be eager to unshackle a man convicted and sentenced to a life of despair and misery based on a single bogus claim quickly followed by a mad rush to judgment based on zero evidence? With the start of the Australian Open on ESPN on Sunday, ESPN’s bosses — from Disney CEO Bob Iger to ESPN chair Jimmy Pitaro...
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

Chicago Bulls Make A Roster Move On Saturday

This season has been very up-and-down for the Chicago Bulls. Currently 19-24, the Bulls face some tough decisions to make ahead of the trade deadline and especially with the future of their stars in DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. However, one player who the team is high on...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Charles Barkley States Suns “Don’t Like Each Other”

Phoenix Suns legend Charles Barkley is one that notoriously doesn’t bite his tongue. When it comes to the Suns, he’s overly-critical in that regard. It seems that was evident during halftime on Monday, as the TNT analyst gave his opinion on the Suns “chemistry issues” that have also contributed to their downfall.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Miss Croatia Attends Miami Heat Game And Sends NBA Fans Into Frenzy

Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll has been making rounds around the NBA in recent days following her incredible moment in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Now, she's making some noise around the association, and fans are loving it. After conquering the world of soccer, she's now doing her thing in the...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy