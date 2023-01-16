ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, MD

Two-alarm fire in Aberdeen under investigation

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X28Ia_0kES0f9r00

Firefighters working to put out two-alarm fire in Aberdeen 00:26

BALTIMORE - Firefighters are investigating a large two-alarm fire Friday evening in Harford County.

Around 6:14 p.m. on Friday, firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Elbrow Court in Aberdeen.

The fire happened on Elbow Court in Aberdeen.

Officials haven't determined the cause of the fire, or said if there were any injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jRAIs_0kES0f9r00

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

Police: Suspicious body found in Essex ruled a homicide

ESSEX, Md. — The Baltimore County police are investigating a suspicious death in Essex as a homicide after a body was found on Jan. 15. According to police, on Jan. 15, around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of Sun Circle Way about a dead body that had been found. After an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was done on Jan. 16, it was determined that the death was a homicide due to apparent trauma to the upper body.
ESSEX, MD
Nottingham MD

Suspicious death in Essex ruled a homicide

ESSEX, MD—Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department are investigating the circumstances surrounding a homicide in Essex. At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 15, officers were called to the 900-block of Sun Circle Way (21221) regarding a body that had been located. The Office of the Chief Medical...
ESSEX, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Body found in east Baltimore 2 story row home Tuesday night

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A body was found in a two-story row home fire in the Ellwood park neighborhood on Tuesday night, according to Baltimore City Fire Union. Authorities say the person was found on the 400 block of N. East Ave by firefighters while they were extinguishing flames from the home.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Woman reported missing in Dundalk area

DUNDALK, MD – Police issued a missing person alert for a Dundalk woman that has gone missing. 29-year-old Lauren Cirio was last seen in the Dundalk area, possibly wearing gym clothes and operating a 2010 red Nissan Altima Delaware tag(375870). She s 5’3″ tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020 The post Woman reported missing in Dundalk area appeared first on Shore News Network.
DUNDALK, MD
actionnews5.com

Woman dies in fire caused by electric blanket, officials say

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (Gray News) – A woman in Maryland died in a house fire Monday that was caused by her electric blanket, officials said. Baltimore County police identified the woman as 61-year-old Kim Marie Wilson. Fire crews were called to the home at 9:40 a.m. Monday for a report...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Woman's Body Pulled From Vacant House Fire In Baltimore (DEVELOPING)

Firefighters in Baltimore found the dead body of a woman inside a vacant house that went up in flames in Ellwood Park on Tuesday night, authorities announced. At approximately 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, officials say that first responders were called to a two-story row home in the 400 block of North East Avenue near Pulaski Highway, where there was a reported fire sweeping through the residence.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Mother, 2 children reported missing from Essex area

UPDATE: Tori Manuel and her two children have been located. ———- ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a mother and her two children who have gone missing. Tori Manuel, 27, is 5’2” tall and weighs 200 pounds. She was last seen in the...
ESSEX, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman's body found after Baltimore vacant home fire, homicide investigation underway

BALTIMORE -- A homicide investigation is underway after firefighters found a woman's body inside a vacant rowhome Tuesday night. The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. at a two-story house on the 400 block of N. East Avenue, according to fire officials. Firefighters responded to find heavy smoke and the home engulfed in flames. Surrounding homes were not affected besides some smoke damage. The flames were so big they could be seen down the street. Baltimore City Assistant Fire Chief Roman Clark said they believe the home was vacant, but a woman's body was found inside. Her identity is unknown as of Wednesday morning. Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation as the state medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The cause of the fire also remains under investigation. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Bullets Tear Through Multiple Homes While Severn Residents Sleep

Severn residents had a close call after their home was riddled with bullets, including one that went through the living room television, authorities say,. Police responded to the scene in the 1800 block of Montreal Road after the residents noticed a bullet lodged in their television the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to Anne Arundel County police.
SEVERN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Teen MS-13 member charged with strangling autistic woman to death in Aberdeen, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 17-year-old boy believed to be a member of the international gang MS-13 is accused of strangling a 20-year-old woman to death in Aberdeen last summer, police said. The suspect, who police say is an undocumented non-citizen from El Salvador, was tied to the death of Kayla Hamilton through DNA evidence. He was arrested in Edgewood early Sunday morning and is charged with first-degree murder. The suspect is also facing rape, robbery, and other charges.Hamilton's family told detectives she was autistic and recently moved to Aberdeen with her 22-year-old boyfriend, police said.  Officers responded to a cardiac arrest on July...
ABERDEEN, MD
Wbaltv.com

Court proceedings indicate Bel Air Athletic Club was subject of unpaid rent

BEL AIR, Md. — A Harford County community staple of 40 years will soon close permanently amid court proceedings over unpaid rent, the 11 News I-Team has learned. People in Bel Air expressed shock after finding out about the closing of the Bel Air Athletic Club, which they said is the heart of their community. The club houses a gym, various classes, pre-K and pools, making it a hub of the town with a regularly packed parking lot.
BEL AIR, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two teenagers shot, injured in Northeast Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- Two 16-year-old boys were shot in Northeast Baltimore on Tuesday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area were alerted to a shooting in the 5900 block of Radecke Avenue around 5:55 p.m., police said.Once there, they found the two teenagers with gunshot wounds that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to authorities.Pictures of the crime scene show various layers of crime scene tape surrounding Jimmy D's, a popular to-go restaurant.Both teenagers were taken to local hospitals to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.Sam Lee, a Baltimore resident of nearly four decades, watched investigators work from the edge of the crime scene tape and said the violence that involves the city's youth is a gut punch."Somebody's child . . . I mean, it's sad. It's just said," Lee said. "Baltimore, you hope it gets better but then you see this here."Police records show that 10 teenagers have been shot within the first few weeks of January. Two of them have died from their injuries.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Northeast District detectives at 410-396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX 43

71-year-old man dies after house fire

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 17, 9:37 a.m.: According to the York County Coroner's Office, one 71-year-old man was pronounced dead shortly after 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 16 as a result of the fire. The man succumbed to his injuries despite life-saving efforts by emergency personnel, according to...
YORK COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
98K+
Followers
29K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy