Two-alarm fire in Aberdeen under investigation

Firefighters working to put out two-alarm fire in Aberdeen 00:26

BALTIMORE - Firefighters are investigating a large two-alarm fire Friday evening in Harford County.

Around 6:14 p.m. on Friday, firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Elbrow Court in Aberdeen.

The fire happened on Elbow Court in Aberdeen.

Officials haven't determined the cause of the fire, or said if there were any injuries.