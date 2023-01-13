ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

‘Masterpiece of a film’: why is every A-lister trying to get To Leslie an Oscar?

Depending on one’s interest in film awards, it may or may not be apparent that the business of the Oscars is a nearly year-long affair. The pieces for an Oscar campaign – a full-time job with its own PR, schmoozing schedule and the momentum of smaller awards to achieve enough votes for a nomination – are usually in place months ahead of time. The window provides time to tweak and build a narrative; there is nothing Hollywood loves more than a comeback or underdog story (see: this year’s supporting actor frontrunner Ke Huy Quan or best actress contender Michelle Yeoh). Yet even most seasoned awards-followers have been surprised by the very late-breaking, star-studded campaign to garner Andrea Riseborough, a British character actor, an Oscar nomination for her leading role in To Leslie, a little-seen indie drama that has made barely $27,000 since a small theatrical release in October.
WHAS 11

Channing Tatum Makes Rare Comments on Jenna Dewan Divorce

Channing Tatum is an open book in his recent interview with Vanity Fair. Covering a wide range of topics, the 42-year-old actor-director shares why Magic Mike's Last Dance will be different from the other films in the franchise, his plan to remake the 1990 movie Ghost, and his relationship with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz. He also gives rare insight into why his marriage to Jenna Dewan ended in 2019 after 10 years.
Us Weekly

Jennifer Lopez Says Her and Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved in With Them: It’s Been an ‘Emotional Transition’

Broadimage/Shutterstock Two becoming one. Jennifer Lopez opened up about the process of blending her and Ben Affleck's families after their wedding last year. "We moved in together. The kids moved in together," the Hustlers actress, 53, explained during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. "It's been, like, a really kind of emotional […]
TVLine

Amy Jo Johnson Explains Why Kimberly Isn't in Netflix's Power Rangers Reunion Special: 'For the Record...'

Some of the most memorable characters in Power Rangers history are assembling for a 30th anniversary special on Netflix. (Key word: some.) Among those not returning is Amy Jo Johnson, who played Kimberly Hart, the first-ever Pink Ranger on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, from 1993 to 1995. And lest there be any confusion about why Kimberly isn’t suiting back up for old time’s sake, Johnson has cleared the air in a tweet. “For the record I never said no,” she tweeted on Wednesday. “I just didn’t say yes to what was offered. But other fun stuff is in store! Looking forward to...
WHAS 11

Amanda Seyfried Teases the Possibility of 'Mama Mia 3' (Exclusive)

Here we go again... again? Amanda Seyfried offered a few more details on Sunday regarding last week's mysterious announcement she was working on an unnamed musical following her Golden Globes absence. Fans online hoped she was speaking about a new installment of Mamma Mia. Seyfried missed the Golden Globes ceremony...
WHAS 11

Kelsea Ballerini Addresses Chase Stokes Dating Rumors

Kelsea Ballerini has thoughts on the comments surrounding her relationship status. On Monday, the 29-year-old country music singer took to TikTok to respond to those speculating about her relationship with Outer Banks star Chase Stokes. "I’m about to break up with the internet 5 sure," the "Hole in the Bottle"...
WHAS 11

2023 Critics Choice Awards: The Complete Winners List

Feeling the love! Some of the most celebrated stars and acclaimed projects -- in film and television -- were honored at this year's 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards. Going into Sunday's show, two films were standout stars when it came to nominations with Everything Everywhere All at Once leading the pack with a whopping 14 noms. Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical opus The Fabelmans followed close behind with 11 nominations.
WHAS 11

'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All Recap: Bilal Boldly Asks Shaeeda to Have a Baby as She Breaks Down in Tears

Bilal and Shaeeda's journey was full of ups and downs on part three of this season's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all special, which aired on TLC on Sunday. The couple discussed the tension between them this season over the decision to have a baby -- Shaeeda wanted to start trying immediately given that she's 37 years old and he wanted to wait -- and Shaeeda shockingly revealed that now she was the one who wanted to put off having children.

