‘Masterpiece of a film’: why is every A-lister trying to get To Leslie an Oscar?
Depending on one’s interest in film awards, it may or may not be apparent that the business of the Oscars is a nearly year-long affair. The pieces for an Oscar campaign – a full-time job with its own PR, schmoozing schedule and the momentum of smaller awards to achieve enough votes for a nomination – are usually in place months ahead of time. The window provides time to tweak and build a narrative; there is nothing Hollywood loves more than a comeback or underdog story (see: this year’s supporting actor frontrunner Ke Huy Quan or best actress contender Michelle Yeoh). Yet even most seasoned awards-followers have been surprised by the very late-breaking, star-studded campaign to garner Andrea Riseborough, a British character actor, an Oscar nomination for her leading role in To Leslie, a little-seen indie drama that has made barely $27,000 since a small theatrical release in October.
Channing Tatum Makes Rare Comments on Jenna Dewan Divorce
Channing Tatum is an open book in his recent interview with Vanity Fair. Covering a wide range of topics, the 42-year-old actor-director shares why Magic Mike's Last Dance will be different from the other films in the franchise, his plan to remake the 1990 movie Ghost, and his relationship with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz. He also gives rare insight into why his marriage to Jenna Dewan ended in 2019 after 10 years.
Selena Gomez Reveals Meryl Streep Is in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3 -- See Her Priceless Reaction
Selena Gomez couldn't be more excited about her new co-star. The celebrated actress revealed on Tuesday that she's working alongside Meryl Streep on the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building. Gomez took to Instagram to share a video in which she was seated between co-stars Steve Martin and...
‘Maid’ Star Anika Noni Rose Marries Actor Jason Dirden, ‘Euphoria’ Star Colman Domingo Officiates
Surprise! Anikia Noni Rose and Jason Dirden are married. The couple tied the knot in October during a ceremony that included their family and friends at the Paramour Estate in California. According to Brides.com, Rose, 50, and Dirden, 42, got engaged in December 2021, after quietly dating for a few years.
Jennifer Lopez Says Her and Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved in With Them: It’s Been an ‘Emotional Transition’
Broadimage/Shutterstock Two becoming one. Jennifer Lopez opened up about the process of blending her and Ben Affleck's families after their wedding last year. "We moved in together. The kids moved in together," the Hustlers actress, 53, explained during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. "It's been, like, a really kind of emotional […]
Sarah Hyland Says Chris Harrison Contacted Wells Adams After Podcast Shout-Out (Exclusive)
Sarah Hyland opened up on Sunday about former Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison mentioning her husband Wells Adams in his podcast last week. The Modern Family alum said that Harrison contacted her husband -- a former Bachelorette contestant -- to let him know about the shout-out. The Most Dramatic Podcast...
James Marsden Talks Comforting Christina Applegate at First Awards Show Since MS Diagnosis (Exclusive)
It sounds like Christina Applegate always has a supportive friend in Dead to Me co-star James Marsden. When ET's Denny Directo spoke to the 49-year-old actor at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, he mentioned to Marsden that Applegate was nervous to attend her first awards show since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
'Industry' Star Marisa Abela Transforms Into Amy Winehouse for 'Back to Black' Biopic
Industry star Marisa Abela is bringing Amy Winehouse back to life in an upcoming portrayal of the late singer. The 26-year-old was spotted in full costume and makeup in Soho, London, as filming began on Back to Black. In addition to the photos of Abela and her co-star, Eddie Marsan,...
Amy Jo Johnson Explains Why Kimberly Isn't in Netflix's Power Rangers Reunion Special: 'For the Record...'
Some of the most memorable characters in Power Rangers history are assembling for a 30th anniversary special on Netflix. (Key word: some.) Among those not returning is Amy Jo Johnson, who played Kimberly Hart, the first-ever Pink Ranger on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, from 1993 to 1995. And lest there be any confusion about why Kimberly isn’t suiting back up for old time’s sake, Johnson has cleared the air in a tweet. “For the record I never said no,” she tweeted on Wednesday. “I just didn’t say yes to what was offered. But other fun stuff is in store! Looking forward to...
'That '90s Show's Debra Jo Rupp & Kurtwood Smith on Working With Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Again (Exclusive)
For That '90s Show, the original cast of That '70s Show reunited for a whole new look at the lives of their beloved characters. For Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, one of the most unexpected aspects was working with Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher as a now real-life couple.
Eddie Murphy Talks Reuniting With Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Why He Passed on 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)
It's been a while since Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus shared the screen, but thanks to Netflix, the actors are co-stars once again! The former Saturday Night Live cast members reunited for the streamer's film, You People, an upcoming comedy from writer-director Kenya Barris. The film follows Jonah Hill and...
Janelle Monae Delivers Powerful Speech While Accepting SeeHer Award at 2023 Critics Choice Awards
Janelle Monáe took the stage to accept the 2023 SeeHer award during Sunday's 2023 Critics Choice awards. According to the Critics Choice Association, the honor is presented to a woman who advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes and pushes boundaries. Prior to taking the stage,...
Amanda Seyfried Teases the Possibility of 'Mama Mia 3' (Exclusive)
Here we go again... again? Amanda Seyfried offered a few more details on Sunday regarding last week's mysterious announcement she was working on an unnamed musical following her Golden Globes absence. Fans online hoped she was speaking about a new installment of Mamma Mia. Seyfried missed the Golden Globes ceremony...
Kelsea Ballerini Addresses Chase Stokes Dating Rumors
Kelsea Ballerini has thoughts on the comments surrounding her relationship status. On Monday, the 29-year-old country music singer took to TikTok to respond to those speculating about her relationship with Outer Banks star Chase Stokes. "I’m about to break up with the internet 5 sure," the "Hole in the Bottle"...
Ke Huy Quan Reacts to Sweeping Awards Season Success: 'I Just Wanted a Job' (Exclusive)
Ke Huy Quan couldn't be more grateful for his latest awards season win. Speaking to ET at the 28th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Quan admitted that while the wins are great, it all started out with his desire to return to work.
'The Goonies' Then & Now: Look Back on Ke Huy Quan, Sean Astin and More From the Cast
Nearly 40 years after debuting in theaters, The Goonies is once again one of the most talked-about films in 2023, in large part thanks to one of its former child stars, Ke Huy Quan, who has made a major Hollywood comeback with Everything Everywhere All at Once. In the 1985...
See Inside Lori Harvey's Star-Studded 26th Birthday Party With Rumored Boyfriend Damson Idris
Lori Harvey rang in her 26th birthday in style! The CEO of SKN by LH was spotted leaving a star-studded celebration on the arm of her rumored new boyfriend, Snowfall actor Damson Idris. A source tells ET that the model celebrated her birthday with a Friday dinner at Lavo Ristorante,...
2023 Critics Choice Awards: The Complete Winners List
Feeling the love! Some of the most celebrated stars and acclaimed projects -- in film and television -- were honored at this year's 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards. Going into Sunday's show, two films were standout stars when it came to nominations with Everything Everywhere All at Once leading the pack with a whopping 14 noms. Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical opus The Fabelmans followed close behind with 11 nominations.
New Kids On The Block Singer Jonathan Knight Opens Up About 'Pressure' to Hide His Sexuality
New Kids on the Block's Jonathan Knight is happily married to longtime partner Harley Rodriguez, and is living his life in truth and with joy. However, that freedom and openness wasn't always something he felt was an option. During a recent episode of the podcast Frosted Tips with Lance Bass,...
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All Recap: Bilal Boldly Asks Shaeeda to Have a Baby as She Breaks Down in Tears
Bilal and Shaeeda's journey was full of ups and downs on part three of this season's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all special, which aired on TLC on Sunday. The couple discussed the tension between them this season over the decision to have a baby -- Shaeeda wanted to start trying immediately given that she's 37 years old and he wanted to wait -- and Shaeeda shockingly revealed that now she was the one who wanted to put off having children.
