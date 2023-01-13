Read full article on original website
How Toyota Reduces Manufacturing Costs with Zortrax 3D Printing Solutions
Toyota’s factories in Poland mount engines in the cars assembled in Europe, where the vehicles hit the roads, satisfying all the customers, who value comfort and reliability most. Toyota hires more than 3 thousand employees, and thanks to optimized processes, they meet the needs of the ever-growing automotive market. To shorten the manufacturing time of various instruments and reduce the production costs, the factories use Zortrax 3D printing solutions.
Researchers develop predictive model for performance of DED-repaired parts
Engineers at Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have developed a mathematical model to predict the performance of parts made with Directed Energy Deposition (DED) before they are even 3D printed. Mechanical parts in industrial machinery and structures that develop thinning or cracks need to be replaced with new ones. In...
Babcock develops first 3D-printed metal parts for British Army
British company Babcock International Group, which it operates in the defense industry, has produced 3D-printed metal parts for the British Army. The parts were used to maintain the army’s fleet of tanks. The steel components are believed to be the first made in this way by any supplier to...
