CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. – — Luke Pearson of the Yale men's hockey team has been named the ECAC Co-Goaltender of the Week, as announced by the conference on Monday, Jan. 16. Pearson has continued to emerge through the midway mark of the season. Last week, the Whitby, Ont. native, was 1-0-1 in between the pipes with a 4-1 win over RPI on Jan. 13 and then a scorelesss draw against Union on Jan. 14. He posted a .980 save percentage and had 49 saves over the two-game stretch.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO