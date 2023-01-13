ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Win Four of Five at Penn State Invitational

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – It was a strong day for the Yale women's fencing team at the Penn State Invitational. The Bulldogs posted a 4-1 record with victories over Penn State, Haverford (25-2), North Carolina (19-8) and Temple (19-8). The only loss came to Duke 16-11. Yale is now 10-1 on the season.
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Host Brown on MLK Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale men's basketball team begins an important stretch of three straight home games by hosting Brown on Monday. Tipoff at the John J. Lee Amphitheater is slated for 5 p.m. The Bulldogs are playing on MLK Day for the third straight season. In 2019-20...
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

No. 4 Men's Squash Sweeps No. 10 Dartmouth

HANOVER, N.H. – The No. 4 Yale men's squash team swept No. 10 Dartmouth, 9-0, at the Berry Squash Courts. The Bulldogs record improved to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the Ivy League, while the Big Green fell to 4-4 overall and 0-2 in the Ivy. After falling to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Pearson Tabbed ECAC Co-Goaltender of the Week

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. – — Luke Pearson of the Yale men's hockey team has been named the ECAC Co-Goaltender of the Week, as announced by the conference on Monday, Jan. 16. Pearson has continued to emerge through the midway mark of the season. Last week, the Whitby, Ont. native, was 1-0-1 in between the pipes with a 4-1 win over RPI on Jan. 13 and then a scorelesss draw against Union on Jan. 14. He posted a .980 save percentage and had 49 saves over the two-game stretch.
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Beat Brown; Walker Wins Beam

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale gymnastics team had a successful home opener Sunday at Lee Amphitheater. In a nail-biting meet, the Bulldogs edged Brown by less than a point, 191.850 to 191.225. Senior Raegan Walker secured the balance beam title, while junior Sarah Wilson posted a score of 38.050 in all-around competition.
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Strong Finish to MLK Invitational for Yale

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale men's tennis team had a strong finish to the MLK Invitational at the Cullman-Heyman Tennis Center. Facing Vanderbilt, the Bulldogs won five of seven singles matches. In addition, the doubles team of Renaud Lefevre and Shervin Dehmoubed posted a 6-3 win. The singles...
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy