LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A family is grieving after 14-year-old Javarius Hendrix was shot and killed at home on the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue on Sunday afternoon. “He still had life ahead of him to enjoy and he can't do that no more because he's not going to be here. He's not going to be here,” said Conchita Hendrix, Javarius Hendrix’s aunt, “Watched him be born, named him, everything, so for him to be gone, it's not normal.”

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO