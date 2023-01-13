ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Louisville man arrested in connection to homicide near Mid City Mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers have made an arrest in connection to a homicide that happened on Jan. 2. in Tyler Park. On Monday, officers arrested 35-year-old Naji Lee Hughes, also known as Lee Hughes. Hughes was charged with murder, in addition to possession of a controlled substance, possession...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD investigating burglary at Germantown business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police is investigating a burglary that happened at a small Louisville business Monday. ShopBar posted some photos from their security footage of someone they said that had broken into the shop. The store said the person took the register and tons of jewelry. This comes...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man taken to hospital after shooting in Fairdale, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in the hospital after being shot in Fairdale on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting on National Turnpike and Fairdale Road. Police learned a man had been taken by private means to Norton Hospital in downtown Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Overnight shooting in Portland neighborhood sends 2 men to the hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An overnight shooting in the Portland neighborhood sent two men to the hospital Monday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Northwestern Parkway on a report of a shooting. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said two men were found with gunshot wounds. They...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 Louisville men identified as victims in Russell neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men were identified in a fatal shooting in the Russell neighborhood on Jan. 10, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. David Boyd, 49, and Caleb Pace, 46, were shot in the 3100 block of Vermont Avenue, near West Chestnut Street, around 6:45 p.m. Pace died at the scene while Boyd died at University of Louisville Hospital.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Family of 14-year-old killed in Wyandotte shooting says they're unsure if it was intentional

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A family is grieving after 14-year-old Javarius Hendrix was shot and killed at home on the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue on Sunday afternoon. “He still had life ahead of him to enjoy and he can't do that no more because he's not going to be here. He's not going to be here,” said Conchita Hendrix, Javarius Hendrix’s aunt, “Watched him be born, named him, everything, so for him to be gone, it's not normal.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Authorities identify 52-year-old man gunned down on Baxter Avenue Sunday evening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man who was shot and killed on Baxter Avenue in the Highlands Sunday evening. LMPD officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue, near Highland Avenue and Bardstown Road, around 5 p.m. That's where they found the victim -- now identified as 52-year-old Marcus Cambron -- who had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Thieves steal 4 cars estimated to be $100k at used car lot in Mt. Washington

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thieves stole four cars in Bullitt County in less than two minutes, leaving police searching for suspects and a business owner asking for answers. The four cars stolen at Abell & Gillahan early Monday morning add to the recent slew of car thefts in Bullitt County. Last week, two different cars up for sale in Shepherdsville ended up on the streets after they were hotwired and stolen.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

1 dead in crash on I-264 West in Brownsboro Road area; all lanes reopened

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed that man has died from the collision on I-264 West in the Brownsboro Road area. Officers were called to the crash on Tuesday shortly before 8 a.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that a passenger vehicle traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed and lost control. The vehicle then crossed over the median and hit a westbound semitruck head-on.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Driver killed in head-on crash with semi on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A driver is dead after colliding with a semi head on on the Watterson Expressway in Louisville, police said. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. LMPD Eighth Division officers said a vehicle traveling east near the Brownsboro exit lost control and crossed over the median before hitting a semi-trailer head-on.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! 1/17

Second Chances | Things I Need To Learn In Life I Didn't Learn In School. WAVE anchor Dawne Gee welcomes Michelle James to discuss everything about second chance for people who have been previously incarcerated looking for jobs. Updated: 9 hours ago. Students at the JCPS school honored their namesake...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man dead after hit-and-run in downtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) is investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run. First Division officers responded to a call of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Jefferson St. and 3rd St. around 3 a.m. Police say a man was crossing Jefferson St. in...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy