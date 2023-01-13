Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Video of 600 round gang shootout near Louisville apartment complex obtained
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time, the public gets to see parts of the biggest gang shooting in Louisville’s history which included 600 rounds of gunfire and more than 40 different types of guns. The video was released to WAVE News Troubleshooters by a source which asked...
wdrb.com
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a shooting on Earl Avenue, near Taylor Boulevard, around 7:45 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot.
wdrb.com
14-year-old boy shot to death in Louisville's Wyandotte neighborhood identified by coroner's office
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 14-year-old boy who was shot to death in Louisville's Wyandotte neighborhood over the weekend. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that boy has been identified as Javarius Hendrix. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said police responded...
Wave 3
Louisville man arrested in connection to homicide near Mid City Mall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers have made an arrest in connection to a homicide that happened on Jan. 2. in Tyler Park. On Monday, officers arrested 35-year-old Naji Lee Hughes, also known as Lee Hughes. Hughes was charged with murder, in addition to possession of a controlled substance, possession...
LMPD investigating burglary at Germantown business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police is investigating a burglary that happened at a small Louisville business Monday. ShopBar posted some photos from their security footage of someone they said that had broken into the shop. The store said the person took the register and tons of jewelry. This comes...
wdrb.com
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Fairdale, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in the hospital after being shot in Fairdale on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting on National Turnpike and Fairdale Road. Police learned a man had been taken by private means to Norton Hospital in downtown Louisville.
Wave 3
Overnight shooting in Portland neighborhood sends 2 men to the hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An overnight shooting in the Portland neighborhood sent two men to the hospital Monday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Northwestern Parkway on a report of a shooting. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said two men were found with gunshot wounds. They...
wdrb.com
2 Louisville men identified as victims in Russell neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men were identified in a fatal shooting in the Russell neighborhood on Jan. 10, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. David Boyd, 49, and Caleb Pace, 46, were shot in the 3100 block of Vermont Avenue, near West Chestnut Street, around 6:45 p.m. Pace died at the scene while Boyd died at University of Louisville Hospital.
Work release granted for suspect accused of shooting rounds at Hikes Point apartment complex
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the men accused in a New Year’s Day shootout will be released from prison on an extended work release. Nathan Wolz is among six men accused of shooting 600 rounds at a Hikes Point apartment complex. Police said several vehicles and apartments were...
wdrb.com
18-year-old woman dies after hit and run in west Louisville, police searching for suspect
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a hit and run crash in west Louisville early Wednesday that sent a woman to the hospital in critical condition, where she later died. It happened around 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of Louis Coleman Drive and Dumesnil, according to a news...
Louisville dog recovering at LMAS after being found shot in the head
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A young dog that suffered a gunshot wound to the head is recovering and in "great spirits," according to Louisville Metro Animal Services. Officials said an animal control officer found the dog, named Magic, on Jan. 15 in the 2700 block of Hale Avenue in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood.
WLKY.com
Family of 14-year-old killed in Wyandotte shooting says they're unsure if it was intentional
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A family is grieving after 14-year-old Javarius Hendrix was shot and killed at home on the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue on Sunday afternoon. “He still had life ahead of him to enjoy and he can't do that no more because he's not going to be here. He's not going to be here,” said Conchita Hendrix, Javarius Hendrix’s aunt, “Watched him be born, named him, everything, so for him to be gone, it's not normal.”
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 52-year-old man gunned down on Baxter Avenue Sunday evening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man who was shot and killed on Baxter Avenue in the Highlands Sunday evening. LMPD officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue, near Highland Avenue and Bardstown Road, around 5 p.m. That's where they found the victim -- now identified as 52-year-old Marcus Cambron -- who had been shot.
wdrb.com
La Grange Police asking residents to stay vigilant after string of car break-ins over the weekend
LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of several neighborhoods in La Grange were hit by thieves over the weekend. Footage from a home security camera shows several cars pull into a neighborhood, people getting out and checking for unlocked vehicles early Saturday morning. One resident who spoke with WDRB News,...
wdrb.com
34-year-old man identified as victim of fatal hit-and-run crash in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 34-year-old Louisville man has been identified as the victim of a crash in downtown Louisville on Sunday morning. Vennie Jacoway was hit at the intersection of 3rd Street and Jefferson Street while walking across the crosswalk. He was identified by Jefferson County Coroner's Office on Monday.
wdrb.com
Thieves steal 4 cars estimated to be $100k at used car lot in Mt. Washington
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thieves stole four cars in Bullitt County in less than two minutes, leaving police searching for suspects and a business owner asking for answers. The four cars stolen at Abell & Gillahan early Monday morning add to the recent slew of car thefts in Bullitt County. Last week, two different cars up for sale in Shepherdsville ended up on the streets after they were hotwired and stolen.
Wave 3
1 dead in crash on I-264 West in Brownsboro Road area; all lanes reopened
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed that man has died from the collision on I-264 West in the Brownsboro Road area. Officers were called to the crash on Tuesday shortly before 8 a.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that a passenger vehicle traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed and lost control. The vehicle then crossed over the median and hit a westbound semitruck head-on.
WLKY.com
Driver killed in head-on crash with semi on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A driver is dead after colliding with a semi head on on the Watterson Expressway in Louisville, police said. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. LMPD Eighth Division officers said a vehicle traveling east near the Brownsboro exit lost control and crossed over the median before hitting a semi-trailer head-on.
Wave 3
SnowTALK! 1/17
Second Chances | Things I Need To Learn In Life I Didn't Learn In School. WAVE anchor Dawne Gee welcomes Michelle James to discuss everything about second chance for people who have been previously incarcerated looking for jobs. Updated: 9 hours ago. Students at the JCPS school honored their namesake...
LMPD: Man dead after hit-and-run in downtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) is investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run. First Division officers responded to a call of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Jefferson St. and 3rd St. around 3 a.m. Police say a man was crossing Jefferson St. in...
