ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piute County, UT

Comments / 0

Related
kmyu.tv

Police investigated Enoch father for abuse before murder-suicide

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man who police say killed his wife, her mother and their five kids before turning the gun on himself had been investigated two years prior for child abuse, but local police and prosecutors decided not to criminally charge him, new records released Tuesday show.
ENOCH, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy