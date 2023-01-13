Read full article on original website
kmyu.tv
Police investigated Enoch father for abuse before murder-suicide
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man who police say killed his wife, her mother and their five kids before turning the gun on himself had been investigated two years prior for child abuse, but local police and prosecutors decided not to criminally charge him, new records released Tuesday show.
kmyu.tv
Funeral services held for 16-year-old Piute High School student Jacky Nunez
CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Funeral services were held for 16-year-old Jacqueline "Jacky” Nunez on Monday in Cedar City. The services come after an emotional week for the Piute County community and the Nunez family. Earlier in the week, a vigil was held at Piute High School following...
