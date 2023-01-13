ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Issues Chilling Warning To West: British Tanks Sent To Help In Ukraine 'Will Burn Like The Rest'

Russia issued a chilling warning to the West this week after Britain announced they were providing Ukraine with a “squadron” of tanks to help in the ongoing war, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling threat was made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday shortly after British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the Western nation was preparing to send a fleet of Challenger 2 tanks to help “accelerate Ukrainian success” against Russia."Today, I can announce the most significant package of combat power to date to accelerate Ukrainian success,” Wallace said on Monday before the House of Commons. “This includes a squadron of...
The Associated Press

Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal

CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
Reuters

French unions dig in for pension battle with Macron

PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Is France back to its old ways?. Trade unionists plan to paralyse public transport, shut down schools, set up picket lines and march through cities on Thursday over President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform.
abandonedspaces.com

Is the Villa de Vecchi the Most Haunted House in Italy?

Hidden away in the forests of Northern Italy lies a haunted building nicknamed the “House of Witches,” formally called the Villa de Vecchi. This once stunning home still holds much of its formerly elegant allure, despite decaying in abandonment for many years and with a horrifying history that’s caught the interest of many different explorers. Let’s discover Count Felix de Vecchi’s “Ghost Mansion.”
abandonedspaces.com

Ancient Egyptian Tomb Dating Back to the 18th Dynasty Unearthed Along Nile River

A joint Egyptian-British mission between the Supreme Council of Antiquities and the University of Cambridge’s Modern State Research Foundation has unearthed a tomb believed to be the final resting place of an ancient Egyptian royal who walked the earth some 3,500 years ago. The tomb, located in the area...

