"Embrace the Adventure: A Love-Hate Relationship with Michigan Weather, and How Grand Rapids Residents Thrive"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
"Grand Rapids' Elite: Meet the Billionaires and Celebrities that call the city home"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids residents fight back against COVID-19: 'We won't be defeated by a virus'"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Experience Dutch Heritage and Spring Beauty at Holland, Michigan's Annual Tulip Time Festival"Pen 2 PaperHolland, MI
WOOD
988 rollout causes some hiccups for landline users
While cellphone users are required to use all 10 digits when dialing to avoid unintentionally connecting to the national 988 crisis hotline, some landline users may still get sent there accidentally when trying to reach West Michigan businesses. (Jan. 18, 2023) 988 rollout causes some hiccups for landline users. While...
WOOD
Grand Rapids neighborhood at center of new park plan
The small piece of property next to Southwest Middle High School in Grand Rapids just doesn’t look like much: just mounds of weed-covered dirt. But give it some time, said Karie Enriquez. (Jan. 18, 2023) Grand Rapids neighborhood at center of new park plan. The small piece of property...
WOOD
SKYMINT Cannabis offering year of free weed
A Michigan-based cannabis company is looking to give one person the chance at free weed for an entire year. (Jan. 18, 2023) A Michigan-based cannabis company is looking to give one person the chance at free weed for an entire year. (Jan. 18, 2023) John Ball Zoo, Meijer Gardens team...
WOOD
GRPD chief: June 2022 double murder ‘won’t ever make sense’
A man has been charged with killing two men in a June 2022 shooting that the Grand Rapids police chief said stemmed from a simple disagreement. (Jan. 18, 2023) GRPD chief: June 2022 double murder ‘won’t ever make …. A man has been charged with killing two men...
WOOD
Near-record low ice for this time of year on the Great Lakes
January has been much warmer than usual, allowing very little ice on the Great Lakes to form yet this winter season. (Jan. 17, 2023) Near-record low ice for this time of year on the …. January has been much warmer than usual, allowing very little ice on the Great Lakes...
WOOD
Lowell Curtis Cleaners & Laundry goes high tech
Curtis Cleaners & Laundry off Main Street in Lowell rolled out new washers and dryers this month that can be operated through a mobile app. (Jan. 17, 2023) Curtis Cleaners & Laundry off Main Street in Lowell rolled out new washers and dryers this month that can be operated through a mobile app. (Jan. 17, 2023)
WOOD
No charges expected after assault at high school girls basketball game
An East Kentwood girl’s basketball player accused of attacking an opponent is expected to be disciplined by her school. (Jan. 18, 2023) No charges expected after assault at high school …. An East Kentwood girl’s basketball player accused of attacking an opponent is expected to be disciplined by her...
WOOD
Plainwell High School welcomes new emotional support dog
Plainwell High School welcomes new emotional support …. Drying out, but remaining cloudy. Overnight lows will drop into the low-mid 30s. Residents push back on proposed ‘Marshall Megasite’. The Marshall City Council meeting on Tuesday overflowed out the door as the community debated the proposed ‘Marshall Megasite.’ (Jan. 17,...
WOOD
Cobbler, 93, is soul of 100-year-old Wayland shoe repair shop
In what sometimes seems like a throwaway society, cobbler Alan Baugh has mastered what some considered a dying trade. (Jan. 17, 2023) Cobbler, 93, is soul of 100-year-old Wayland shoe …. In what sometimes seems like a throwaway society, cobbler Alan Baugh has mastered what some considered a dying trade....
WOOD
Silent march in downtown Grand Rapids honors MLK Jr.
Grand Rapids fraternities and sororities marched silently in downtown on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. (Jan. 16, 2023) Silent march in downtown Grand Rapids honors MLK …. Grand Rapids fraternities and sororities marched silently in downtown on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. (Jan. 16, 2023) Frederick Meijer Gardens and Sculpture...
WOOD
Gordon Water Systems celebrates 50 years
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) Gordon Water Systems is celebrating its 50th year serving west Michigan. They are in their 2nd generation ownership with 3rd generation. working in the business. As such, they are having specials throughout the year to. share the love of helping 10,000’s of families and businesses these...
WOOD
Get creative with Board & Brush Allegan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) Something we love on eightWest is telling you about cool places to check out in West Michigan. One of the places we have recently discovered is a creative studio in Allegan, that you’ll want to visit if you love DIY projects, wood signs, or connecting with friends. Board and Brush Allegan is a vibrant, fun and spacious studio where you can build on-trend, farmhouse-classic, and inspirational pieces of décor for your home, office or cottage.
WOOD
Winter Storm Watch – N. Lower and E. Upper Michigan
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for northern Lower Michigan and eastern Upper Michigan. The Watch will be in effect from late Wednesday night until late Thursday night. A Winter Weather Advisory starts at midnight and runs to noon tomorrow for Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta and Isabella counties to the north. This is for 1-3″ of snow (heaviest north of US 10), the possibility of a little freezing (doesn’t make too much of that to make travel more difficult) and wind gusts to 30-35 mph.
WOOD
Chance Shower Today, Mix on Thursday
The map above from the Weather Prediction Center is for Thursday into Thursday night. It’s the probability of exceeding .25″ liquid equivalent of snow/sleet. That would be about 3″ of snow. You can see the probability of snow increases as you go north. It’s 10-30% north of a line from Allegan to Lansing, 30-50% from Ludington to Big Rapids to the north and 50-70% up toward Cadillac and Traverse City. The chance of 3″ of snow is less as you go south, where more of the precipitation will fall as rain.
WOOD
At vigil, family mourns man with ‘loving heart’ killed in GR
Two young girls are now without their father after his life was taken by violence in Grand Rapids. (Jan. 15, 2023) At vigil, family mourns man with ‘loving heart’ killed …. Two young girls are now without their father after his life was taken by violence in Grand...
WOOD
MI schools get state funding to hire safety officers
MI schools get state funding to hire safety officers. No charges expected after assault at high school …. An East Kentwood girl’s basketball player accused of attacking an opponent is expected to be disciplined by her school. (Jan. 18, 2023) Justices seem to lean toward deaf student in education...
WOOD
Create a secure future for your loved ones
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) You’ve probably seen it happen in your family, how money brings out the worst in people when someone dies. Planning ahead can help alleviate some of the issues that tend to arise. Today we have Tim Alles from Alles Law here to talk about how their team can help with estate planning and settlement.
WOOD
GR Remodeling & New Homes Show kicks off Friday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s that time of year again! It’s time to get some inspiration for your home at the Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show this weekend at DeVos Place!. The show kicks off this Friday at noon. Carolyn joins us today to...
WOOD
January Series event discusses MLK Jr.’s vision
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. today, the January Series at Calvin University has a special speaker with a presentation dedicated to King’s vision. Michael joins us from Calvin today to tell us about today’s speaker and what else is on for...
WOOD
News 8 Digital Host Phil Pinarski has a look at some of the trending stories on WOODTV.com. (Jan. 16, 2023) News 8 Digital Host Phil Pinarski has a look at some of the trending stories on WOODTV.com. (Jan. 16, 2023) Matt Mitchell steps down as GVSU head football coach. Matt...
