THIBODAUX – Northwestern State set the tone in the first 10 minutes of Saturday’s game at Nicholls and did not let up in the final 30. The Lady Demons (7-8, 3-2) forced eight first-quarter turnovers and turned them into a 19-4 run that propelled them to the 76-64 win over the Colonels. It is the third straight Southland Conference win for NSU, matching the longest streak since the 2015-16 season.

THIBODAUX, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO