Idaho State

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
3 days ago
 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alberton-Superior 52, Charlo 32

Baker 96, Lame Deer 50

Big Sandy 60, Turner 37

Big Timber 72, Red Lodge 36

Billings Central 64, Laurel 49

Billings Senior 62, Bozeman 46

Bonners Ferry, Idaho 62, Stillwater Christian 33

Bridger 67, Roberts 8

Centerville 52, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 33

Chinook 57, North Star 35

Circle 34, Mon-Dak, N.D. 29

Conrad 55, Heart Butte 38

Culbertson 53, Bainville 38

Custer-Hysham 50, Reed Point-Rapelje 46

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 60, Belt 55

Drummond 49, Phillipsburg 39

Florence 48, Corvallis 42

Frazer 75, Dodson 59

Frenchtown 77, Polson 49

Gallatin 65, Billings Skyview 54

Hardin 75, Lewistown (Fergus) 51

Harlowton 45, Shields Valley 41, OT

Havre 64, Fairfield 35

Helena Capital 48, Kalispell Glacier 24

Joliet 58, Roundup 12

Kalispell Flathead 44, Helena 42

Lockwood 71, Livingston 41

Lodge Grass 48, Forsyth 45

Malta 58, Poplar 31

Manhattan Christian 61, Gardiner 37

Melstone 66, Broadview-Lavina 63

Missoula Hellgate 51, Missoula Sentinel 39

Missoula Loyola 60, Whitehall 14

Plentywood 49, Fairview 28

Power-Dutton-Brady 42, Valier 22

Richey-Lambert 43, Brockton 36

Roberts 63, Absarokee 21

Roy-Winifred 74, Great Falls Central 20

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 56, Lustre Christian 14

Savage 42, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 30

Scobey 57, Nashua 14

Seeley-Swan 70, Darby 43

Terry 46, Plevna 32

Valley Christian 52, Lincoln 31

West Yellowstone 43, Lone Peak 29

Whitefish 49, Libby 23

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

