Friday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alberton-Superior 52, Charlo 32
Baker 96, Lame Deer 50
Big Sandy 60, Turner 37
Big Timber 72, Red Lodge 36
Billings Central 64, Laurel 49
Billings Senior 62, Bozeman 46
Bonners Ferry, Idaho 62, Stillwater Christian 33
Bridger 67, Roberts 8
Centerville 52, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 33
Chinook 57, North Star 35
Circle 34, Mon-Dak, N.D. 29
Conrad 55, Heart Butte 38
Culbertson 53, Bainville 38
Custer-Hysham 50, Reed Point-Rapelje 46
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 60, Belt 55
Drummond 49, Phillipsburg 39
Florence 48, Corvallis 42
Frazer 75, Dodson 59
Frenchtown 77, Polson 49
Gallatin 65, Billings Skyview 54
Hardin 75, Lewistown (Fergus) 51
Harlowton 45, Shields Valley 41, OT
Havre 64, Fairfield 35
Helena Capital 48, Kalispell Glacier 24
Joliet 58, Roundup 12
Kalispell Flathead 44, Helena 42
Lockwood 71, Livingston 41
Lodge Grass 48, Forsyth 45
Malta 58, Poplar 31
Manhattan Christian 61, Gardiner 37
Melstone 66, Broadview-Lavina 63
Missoula Hellgate 51, Missoula Sentinel 39
Missoula Loyola 60, Whitehall 14
Plentywood 49, Fairview 28
Power-Dutton-Brady 42, Valier 22
Richey-Lambert 43, Brockton 36
Roberts 63, Absarokee 21
Roy-Winifred 74, Great Falls Central 20
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 56, Lustre Christian 14
Savage 42, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 30
Scobey 57, Nashua 14
Seeley-Swan 70, Darby 43
Terry 46, Plevna 32
Valley Christian 52, Lincoln 31
West Yellowstone 43, Lone Peak 29
Whitefish 49, Libby 23
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0