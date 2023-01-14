Friday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alberton-Superior 65, Charlo 55
Belt 74, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 19
Big Sandy 88, Turner 58
Billings Central 55, Laurel 51
Billings Skyview 71, Gallatin 64
Bridger 53, Roberts 33
Broadus 83, Jordan 54
Broadview-Lavina 63, Melstone 59
Centerville 62, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 44
Circle 43, Mon-Dak, N.D. 31
Columbia Falls 64, Ronan 57
Culbertson 51, Bainville 45
Custer-Hysham 49, Reed Point-Rapelje 39
Darby 68, Seeley-Swan 47
Drummond 57, Phillipsburg 21
Dutton-Brady 66, Valier 24
Fairfield 48, Havre 40
Fairview 59, Plentywood 36
Frazer 76, Dodson 31
Frenchtown 77, Polson 49
Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 47, Savage 38
Great Falls Central 70, Roy-Winifred 60
Harlowton 71, Shields Valley 28
Harrison-Willow Creek 73, Ennis 43
Helena 62, Kalispell Flathead 52
Joliet 60, Roundup 32
Kalispell Glacier 51, Helena Capital 44, OT
Lame Deer 78, Baker 48
Lewistown (Fergus) 82, Hardin 37
Lockwood 65, Livingston 55
Lodge Grass 84, Forsyth 30
Lustre Christian 78, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 34
Malta 63, Poplar 59
Manhattan Christian 73, Gardiner 30
Missoula Big Sky 88, Butte 87, OT
Missoula Hellgate 58, Missoula Sentinel 36
Missoula Loyola 72, Whitehall 23
Nashua 46, Scobey 44
North Star 61, Chinook 46
Red Lodge 49, Big Timber 46
Richey-Lambert 59, Brockton 23
Roberts 63, Absarokee 48
Sunburst 58, Power 37
Terry 56, Plevna 48
West Yellowstone 76, Lone Peak 52
Whitefish 59, Libby 44
