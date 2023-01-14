ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alberton-Superior 65, Charlo 55

Belt 74, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 19

Big Sandy 88, Turner 58

Billings Central 55, Laurel 51

Billings Skyview 71, Gallatin 64

Bridger 53, Roberts 33

Broadus 83, Jordan 54

Broadview-Lavina 63, Melstone 59

Centerville 62, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 44

Circle 43, Mon-Dak, N.D. 31

Columbia Falls 64, Ronan 57

Culbertson 51, Bainville 45

Custer-Hysham 49, Reed Point-Rapelje 39

Darby 68, Seeley-Swan 47

Drummond 57, Phillipsburg 21

Dutton-Brady 66, Valier 24

Fairfield 48, Havre 40

Fairview 59, Plentywood 36

Frazer 76, Dodson 31

Frenchtown 77, Polson 49

Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 47, Savage 38

Great Falls Central 70, Roy-Winifred 60

Harlowton 71, Shields Valley 28

Harrison-Willow Creek 73, Ennis 43

Helena 62, Kalispell Flathead 52

Joliet 60, Roundup 32

Kalispell Glacier 51, Helena Capital 44, OT

Lame Deer 78, Baker 48

Lewistown (Fergus) 82, Hardin 37

Lockwood 65, Livingston 55

Lodge Grass 84, Forsyth 30

Lustre Christian 78, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 34

Malta 63, Poplar 59

Manhattan Christian 73, Gardiner 30

Missoula Big Sky 88, Butte 87, OT

Missoula Hellgate 58, Missoula Sentinel 36

Missoula Loyola 72, Whitehall 23

Nashua 46, Scobey 44

North Star 61, Chinook 46

Red Lodge 49, Big Timber 46

Richey-Lambert 59, Brockton 23

Roberts 63, Absarokee 48

Sunburst 58, Power 37

Terry 56, Plevna 48

West Yellowstone 76, Lone Peak 52

Whitefish 59, Libby 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

