Maine State

Mega Millions jackpot won in Maine; Bay Area ticket worth nearly $1 million

By CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Someone matched all six numbers Friday and won an estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize, overcoming steep odds that led to three months of drawings without a winner.

The winning numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14.

The front page of the Mega Millions website states there has been a winner of the jackpot in Maine.

The site also says the next grand prize will be for $20 million and the cash option will be $10.7 million, indicating there was a winner of the estimated $1.35 billion prize.

Mega Millions officials did not immediately release a statement about the jackpot winner.

Two people who matched 5 numbers in California won approximately $928,260 each, according to the California Lottery. One of those winning tickets was sold at a Chevron station in Burlingame.

The $1.35 billion grand prize is for a winner who takes an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always choose the cash option, which for Friday night's drawing was an estimated $724.6 million.

There had been 25 straight drawings without a jackpot winner, but that string of lottery losing ended with someone beat the odds of 1 in 302.6 million to win the top prize. The jackpot is the fourth-largest in U.S. history.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

CBS San Francisco

Pres. Biden to visit storm-ravaged California Thursday

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden will travel to California's central coast Thursday to visit areas that have been devastated by extreme weather.The White House said in a statement Monday that the president would visit with first responders and state and local officials, survey recovery efforts and assess what additional federal support is needed.The president's trip was announced as the ninth atmospheric river in a three-week series of major winter storms was churning through California.The storms have dumped rain and snow on California since late December, cutting power to thousands, swamping roads, toppling trees, unleashing debris flows and triggering landslides. Monday's system was relatively weak compared with earlier storms, but flooding and mudslide risks remained because the state was so saturated, forecasters said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News 8 WROC

$11K TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One lucky Rochestarian is almost $11,000 richer after Friday’s TAKE 5 drawing, the New York Lottery announced Saturday morning. The ticket was sold at the Wegmans located on Mt. Read Blvd. in Rochester. The ticket was worth $10,971.50, NYL representatives said. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn twice daily at around 2:30 […]
ROCHESTER, NY
San Francisco, CA
Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

