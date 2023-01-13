Read full article on original website
Michael Irvin Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction, Winner
The NFL Playoffs are finally here and before we know it, the Super Bowl will be kicking off. Michael Irvin has his two teams picked out. Irvin can be very opinionated at times. However, his picks aren’t that controversial. One may say predictable. Now, Irvin has a job to...
Former Super Bowl winning receiver with Raiders has died: reports
Calvin Muhammad, who had stints with the Los Angeles Raiders, San Diego Chargers and Washington, has died. No cause of death was given. Muhammad was the 17th-pick in the 12th-round of the 1980 NFL Draft. He played for the team for four seasons, and was a member of the Raiders’ XVIII Super Bowl winning team.
Former Vikings Coach Interviews for Colts Top Job
The Indianapolis Colts may or may not retain interim head coach Jeff Saturday who replaced Frank Reich in November. Indianapolis
How the Vic Fangio News Affects Broncos’ Path to Sean Payton
Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has signaled a clear intention to end his one-year sabbatical from the NFL by interviewing with the Carolina Panthers. Standing on its own, that wouldn't send that much of a ripple through Broncos Country, but Fangio is rumored to be Sean Payton's hand-picked choice to be his next defensive coordinator.
Josh Allen’s stern message after Bills survive Wild Card scare vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills entered their Wild Card Game against the Miami Dolphins as heavy favorites. However, the Bills barely managed to scrape by with a 34-31 win. The manner of victory doesn’t matter to Bills fans, and it certainly doesn’t matter to Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback only cares about the end result, not the way the victory looks.
Podcast: This isn’t the same Jaguars team KC Chiefs defeated earlier this season
Chiefs-Jaguars doesn’t figure to be an easy task for top-seeded Kansas City. Here’s more on KC’s NFL playoff opener...
Raiders Plan To Aggressively Pursue Tom Brady
According to Jonathan Jones, the Las Vegas Raiders are planning to aggressively pursue signing Buccaneers QB Tom Brady as a free agent this offseason to replace QB Derek Carr. The prevailing belief in NFL circles, per Jones, is that Brady will play again in 2023 at the age of 46, but it won’t be in Tampa Bay. His contract is set to expire and he’ll be an unrestricted free agent in March.
NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Afternoon
The Buffalo Bills are going to beat the Miami Dolphins, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Fans are not happy with the referees. Miami appeared to get harmed by a lack of a pass interference penalty on Sunday afternoon, on a critical fourth down play late in the fourth quarter. That was a costly one. So, ...
Front-runner reportedly emerging to land Sean Payton in 2023
Sean Payton is one of the most coveted NFL coaching candidates in 2023, fielding interview requests from around the league.
Jim Harbaugh is staying at Michigan, and it's up to the Wolverines to balance the triumph with the nuisance
Jim Harbaugh announced Monday he would remain the head coach at Michigan. Perhaps it's because, as he stated, “I love the relationships I have at Michigan.” Or perhaps it's because he had nowhere else to go ... no NFL offers coming in despite a willingness to interview. At...
Chargers' Joey Bosa Breaks Silence On His Inexcusable Behavior
Joey Bosa played a major factor in the Chargers' playoff loss to the Jaguars on Saturday night. Bosa lost his cool on multiple occasions and was called for two costly unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Bosa finally broke silence on his behavior on Sunday. He explains that his injury was really bothering...
Dallas Cowboys fans confident team will bring home win against Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Excited fans have filled the tables around the big screen at Texas Live ahead of the Dallas Cowboys first road playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.Although the Cowboys are going against Tom Brady, and it's been decades since a playoff win on the road, some fans are convinced the team is getting help from above."I got, it got...I was promised, and told, from the football gods...this is our year," Cowboys fan Joe Walker said.He's confident they'll take home a win, and so are fans who are at the game in Florida.In fact, no team had more fans in the stands this year than the Cowboys. And checking ticket resellers, fans can still get through the gate for a little under $250."Cowboys baby, all day," Walker said. "Cowboys gonna win. I mean, we just gotta play smart football and not turn the ball over." Kickoff begins at 7:15 p.m.
Why the Jaguars Ability To Win the Hard Way Will Shape Their Postseason Outlook
Fresh off a 27-point comeback, the Jaguars are not new to grinding out tough victories.
A closer look at NFL’s neutral-site discussion and requests Chiefs made of league
The NFL reportedly didn’t consider the Chiefs’ requests for a possible AFC Championship Game.
Al Michaels calls playoff interceptions against Jags by Asante Samuel and Asante Samuel Jr.
Now, this is some brilliant research and preparation. Timothy Burke — @bubbaprog on Twitter — posted a fantastic blended video that mixes Al Michaels’ calls with Saturday’s AFC Wild-Card game in Jacksonville and a playoff game 17 years and 7 days ago. In 2006, the New...
NFL reveals playoff schedule, Chiefs play Saturday
Monday - Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:15 p.m. 3:30PM (4) Jacksonville Jaguars at (1) Kansas City Chiefs, 3:30 p.m. 7:15PM (6) New York Giants at (1) Philadelphia Eagles. Sunday, Jan. 22. 2:00PM (3) Cincinnati Bengals at (2) Buffalo Bills. 5:30PM (5) Dallas Cowboys/(4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (2)...
Tom Brady to Tennessee? Titans would consider it: report
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – As future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady gets ready to start a playoff game Monday night in his 22nd NFL season, attention is already starting to turn toward what happens next for him. Brady is set to become a free agent at the end...
NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired Sunday Morning
The NFL World wants to see a head coach fired on this Sunday morning. Saturday night, the Los Angeles Chargers blew a 27-point lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round of the AFC playoffs. Following the game, fans are calling for head coach Brandon Staley to be ...
Hometown Hero: Will McClelland, Barrington
BARRINGTON, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Will McClelland. The Barrington Senior set a RIIL record in the 50-Free then swam for the Eagle Relay Team that set another State Mark in the 200-Yard Free Relay, helping Barrington bring home its first State Swim Title in 33 years. “When he […]
New England Patriots Announce Major Offensive Coordinator News
The New England Patriots have had over two decades of remarkable success under head coach Bill Belichick, however ever since quarterback Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time, left the team, the New England Patriots have had major offensive woes.
