Former Vikings Coach Interviews for Colts Top Job

<p>The Indianapolis Colts may or may not retain interim head coach Jeff Saturday who replaced Frank Reich in November. Indianapolis</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/former-vikings-coach">Former Vikings Coach Interviews for Colts Top Job</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

How the Vic Fangio News Affects Broncos’ Path to Sean Payton

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has signaled a clear intention to end his one-year sabbatical from the NFL by interviewing with the Carolina Panthers. Standing on its own, that wouldn't send that much of a ripple through Broncos Country, but Fangio is rumored to be Sean Payton's hand-picked choice to be his next defensive coordinator.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen’s stern message after Bills survive Wild Card scare vs. Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills entered their Wild Card Game against the Miami Dolphins as heavy favorites. However, the Bills barely managed to scrape by with a 34-31 win. The manner of victory doesn’t matter to Bills fans, and it certainly doesn’t matter to Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback only cares about the end result, not the way the victory looks.
nfltraderumors.co

Raiders Plan To Aggressively Pursue Tom Brady

According to Jonathan Jones, the Las Vegas Raiders are planning to aggressively pursue signing Buccaneers QB Tom Brady as a free agent this offseason to replace QB Derek Carr. The prevailing belief in NFL circles, per Jones, is that Brady will play again in 2023 at the age of 46, but it won’t be in Tampa Bay. His contract is set to expire and he’ll be an unrestricted free agent in March.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Afternoon

The Buffalo Bills are going to beat the Miami Dolphins, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Fans are not happy with the referees. Miami appeared to get harmed by a lack of a pass interference penalty on Sunday afternoon, on a critical fourth down play late in the fourth quarter. That was a costly one. So, ...
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

Chargers' Joey Bosa Breaks Silence On His Inexcusable Behavior

Joey Bosa played a major factor in the Chargers' playoff loss to the Jaguars on Saturday night. Bosa lost his cool on multiple occasions and was called for two costly unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Bosa finally broke silence on his behavior on Sunday. He explains that his injury was really bothering...
CBS DFW

Dallas Cowboys fans confident team will bring home win against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Excited fans have filled the tables around the big screen at Texas Live ahead of the Dallas Cowboys first road playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.Although the Cowboys are going against Tom Brady, and it's been decades since a playoff win on the road, some fans are convinced the team is getting help from above."I got, it got...I was promised, and told, from the football gods...this is our year," Cowboys fan Joe Walker said.He's confident they'll take home a win, and so are fans who are at the game in Florida.In fact, no team had more fans in the stands this year than the Cowboys. And checking ticket resellers, fans can still get through the gate for a little under $250."Cowboys baby, all day," Walker said. "Cowboys gonna win. I mean, we just gotta play smart football and not turn the ball over." Kickoff begins at 7:15 p.m.
TAMPA, FL
Great Bend Post

NFL reveals playoff schedule, Chiefs play Saturday

Monday - Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:15 p.m. 3:30PM (4) Jacksonville Jaguars at (1) Kansas City Chiefs, 3:30 p.m. 7:15PM (6) New York Giants at (1) Philadelphia Eagles. Sunday, Jan. 22. 2:00PM (3) Cincinnati Bengals at (2) Buffalo Bills. 5:30PM (5) Dallas Cowboys/(4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (2)...
ARIZONA STATE
WSMV

Tom Brady to Tennessee? Titans would consider it: report

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – As future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady gets ready to start a playoff game Monday night in his 22nd NFL season, attention is already starting to turn toward what happens next for him. Brady is set to become a free agent at the end...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired Sunday Morning

The NFL World wants to see a head coach fired on this Sunday morning.  Saturday night, the Los Angeles Chargers blew a 27-point lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round of the AFC playoffs.  Following the game, fans are calling for head coach Brandon Staley to be ...
WPRI 12 News

Hometown Hero: Will McClelland, Barrington

BARRINGTON, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Will McClelland. The Barrington Senior set a RIIL record in the 50-Free then swam for the Eagle Relay Team that set another State Mark in the 200-Yard Free Relay, helping Barrington bring home its first State Swim Title in 33 years.      “When he […]
BARRINGTON, RI

