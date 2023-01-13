Read full article on original website
'It's what we do': Nashville sorority makes special donation
For decades, members of the Nashville Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority have given back to the community. The women celebrated their 110th Founder's Day by continuing that service.
fox17.com
Mary Kay conference in Nashville to generate millions for Music City
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- You might be seeing a lot of pink in Nashville this week. Upwards of 5,000 Mary Kay Inc. sales representatives are in Nashville until January 21 for a leadership conference. It is one of the largest events in the first quarter of the year for Nashville, and is expected to generate a lot of money for the city.
Saint Thomas Rutherford Names Brittney Urso Hospital Administrator for Westlawn Neighborhood Hospital
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to announce Brittney Urso as Hospital Administrator for the new Westlawn Neighborhood Hospital that will serve Murfreesboro’s Blackman community. Brittney’s proven track record in healthcare includes her most recent role as Interdisciplinary Director of the Clinical Decision and Medical/Surgical Units at Ascension Saint...
MLK Jr. Day march happening tomorrow in Murfreesboro
It will be a 1.5 mile march and it will go down Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. for the first time since it was renamed in 2021.
Nashville Humane Association hosts low-cost microchip and vaccine clinic
It was cuteness overload outside of FiftyForward in Donelson, where dogs and cats lined up for a low cost vaccine and microchip clinic.
Tennessee Tribune
TSU, Faith-based Community Worship, Reflect and Connect During Presidential Prayer Service
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News Service) – Tennessee State University and metro Nashville’s faith-based community came together to celebrate the university through prayer for the new year. Started in 2013 when President Glover took the helm of Nashville’s only public institution, the presidential prayer service was her concept to connect TSU with area churches.
Chick-Fil-A on Madison Street in Clarksville Reopened
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: ClarksVilleNow and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
WSMV
Dove release organized to help family remember fallen son
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One Nashville mother is using doves to celebrate her late son’s birthday. Dwayne Sims died in 2020 when he was hit by a car in an area where the streetlights didn’t work. Sims would have turned 22 on Saturday. His friends and family gathered...
murfreesborovoice.com
Rutherford County Chamber Announces Distinguished Award Recipients
(Rutherford County, Tenn.) – The Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce has named Terry Haynes as the 2022 Business Legend of the Year, Chris Jones as the 2022 Business Person of the Year and Terry Schneider as recipient of the Leadership Rutherford 2022 Pinnacle Award. These three honorees will be recognized at the Chamber’s annual Business at its Best celebration on Tuesday, February 7, at Embassy Suites Murfreesboro Hotel & Conference Center.
luxury-houses.net
This $2.325M Home in Nashville, TN is The Perfect Blend of High End Quality and Comfortable Space for Entertaining Family
The Home in Nashville is a Gorgeous newer construction designed by P. Shea and built by Craftsman Residential, now available for sale. This home located at 4411B Soper Ave, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 4,561 square feet of living spaces. Call Hagan Stone – Parks Realty – (Phone: (615) 392-1418) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Nashville.
clarksvillenow.com
117 died of overdose in Montgomery County in 2021; group steps in to offer Narcan training | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – 117 people died of a drug overdose in Montgomery County in 2021. Of those, 98 had fentanyl in their system, according to the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. “That means despite whether or not you’re seeing it every day, it’s...
The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee
As they say, Nashville is the capital of Country music and one of the best places in the world for music lovers! However, it has a lot more than music. Nashville is home to brilliant companies, and one of the best companies to work at is Ingram Industries. It is a company that focuses on book distribution and print-on-demand book manufacturing.
Nashville Small Business Recovery Fund loans still available
If you are a business owner, make sure you are not leaving money on the table. You can still benefit from the Nashville Small Business Recovery Fund.
WKRN
Shelbyville family survives massive fire
An 11-year-old girl in Shelbyville woke up to find her entire home in flames, but it's thanks to her quick thinking that her family made it out alive. An 11-year-old girl in Shelbyville woke up to find her entire home in flames, but it's thanks to her quick thinking that her family made it out alive.
wgnsradio.com
New Route For Monday's MLK March In The 'Boro
(MURFREESBORO) This Monday's Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. March here in Murfreesboro has a new route. The noon start time remains the same along with beginning at Central Magnet School, 701 E. Main Street. 19th Annual Parade Coordinator Shawn Brown says, "That's where it changes. The parade leaves Central and...
Tennessee Tribune
Smoothie King Chooses Nashville to Debut its New Smoothie Bowls, Months Before National Launch
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Smoothie King, the original U.S. smoothie franchise, today announced Nashville will be some of the first to try its new product lineup of Smoothie Bowls before they roll out nationwide in April. Starting January 10th, Tennesseans can try these fresh and deliciously satisfying bowls at 22 locations in the Nashville area.
Family celebrates Adrianna Wix’s would-be 21st birthday
Jennifer Wix and her daughter, Adrianna, went missing in March 2004, which is one of Middle Tennessee's longest unsolved mysteries. Nearly 19 years later, on Jan. 14, their family celebrated what would have been Adrianna's 21st birthday.
beckerspayer.com
Nashville mayor urges expedited negotiations in Vanderbilt Health-Humana dispute
Nashville, Tenn., Mayor John Cooper sent letters to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Humana officials urging the sides to prevent "what could otherwise unfold into catastrophic scenarios" if the health system splits with the insurer's Medicare Advantage plan. The Nashville-based health system recently said it would go out of network...
WKRN
Student in jail a second time after making threats against school, Nashville police say
A High Road Academy alternative charter school student was arrested Friday morning after police said he made a second round of threats against the school. Student in jail a second time after making threats …. A High Road Academy alternative charter school student was arrested Friday morning after police said...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Mayor, Water Services Announce Start of Every Other Week Curbside Recycling for Nashville, TN Residents
Mayor John Cooper announced plans that starting on Monday, January 30, 2023, Metro Water Services (MWS) will provide Nashville residents with every other week curbside recycling pickup services. “This important increase in our curbside recycling services will divert significant waste from our landfills,” said Mayor Cooper. “Recycling is not just a matter of personal responsibility, it is a collective effort that has the power to transform our city and preserve our neighborhoods – it is a promise to create a future that is worthy of our children. I’m proud that we can deliver this new service to our residents.”
