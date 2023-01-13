Read full article on original website
Related
talentrecap.com
‘Drag Race’s Mistress Isabelle Brooks Embraces Sugar, Spice as Her New Drag Daughters
RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 contestant Mistress Isabelle Brooks has revealed the newest addition to her drag family, fellow contestants Sugar and Spice. These queens are among the 16 currently vying for the highest title in the series. In addition, Sugar and Spice are the first biological sisters to ever compete against each other in the show.
talentrecap.com
RuPaul Calls Himself a ‘Good Kisser,’ Remembers His First Kiss
RuPaul was recently a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show, where he spilled the tea on his first kiss and shared that he’s “a good kisser.” The Drag Race host also talked about kissing his husband, as well as one of his co-stars. RuPaul Talks First Kiss,...
talentrecap.com
Kristin Chenoweth Talks About Ariana Grande Taking on Glinda in ‘Wicked’
Kristin Chenoweth recently shared her thoughts on Ariana Grande’s upcoming role as Glinda in the movie adaptation of Wicked. Chenoweth famously played the character in the musical’s original Broadway cast. She had nothing but praise for Grande. Kristin Chenoweth Talks Ariana Grande’s Wicked Role. Chenoweth was recently...
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Pro Jenna Johnson Releases First Video of Her Newborn Baby
There have never been happier days for Dancing With The Stars professional dancers Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy after welcoming their first child into the world. Johnson shared a video on Instagram of Chmerkovskiy holding rocking their child, providing an intimate look into the couple’s life. Jenna Johnson Provides...
talentrecap.com
Heidi Klum Gets Criticized by Melissa Rivers for Her Red Carpet Look
Supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum got criticized as Melissa Rivers shades at her Golden Globes 2023 red carpet look. Twitter users are currently split as to what to think of Klum’s red carpet mini dress, with some agreeing with Rivers. Rivers Said that Heidi Klum’s...
Amy Jo Johnson Explains Why Kimberly Isn't in Netflix's Power Rangers Reunion Special: 'For the Record...'
Some of the most memorable characters in Power Rangers history are assembling for a 30th anniversary special on Netflix. (Key word: some.) Among those not returning is Amy Jo Johnson, who played Kimberly Hart, the first-ever Pink Ranger on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, from 1993 to 1995. And lest there be any confusion about why Kimberly isn’t suiting back up for old time’s sake, Johnson has cleared the air in a tweet. “For the record I never said no,” she tweeted on Wednesday. “I just didn’t say yes to what was offered. But other fun stuff is in store! Looking forward to...
talentrecap.com
‘Idol’ Winner Maddie Poppe Writes Herself a Fake Love Note, Fans Don’t Get the Joke
American Idol Season 16 winner Maddie Poppe recently took to Instagram stories to share a fake love letter with her followers. However, some fans apparently didn’t understand the joke, so Poppe had to clear things up. Maddie Poppe Writes Herself a Fake Love Letter. On Monday, Poppe posted an...
talentrecap.com
Meet Keren Montero, The Young Singer Who Won ‘Dominicana’s Got Talent’
Keren Montero is the teen singer who won the hearts of many as well as the eventual winner of Dominicana’s Got Talent season two. Get to know the powerhouse singer that is Montero, as she competes on America’s Got Talent All Stars. Who is Keren Montero?. Montero is...
talentrecap.com
‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 18 Auditions Are Open Now
America’s Got Talent auditions for Season 18 are now open, as performers have the chance to share their talent and possibly make it onto the show later this year. You can submit a video audition or attend an open call. AGT Season 18 Auditions Are Open Now. AGT recently...
talentrecap.com
Kelly Clarkson Promises to Release Her New Album This Year
Kelly Clarkson recently did an Instagram Live for her talk show, in which she reflected on last year’s accomplishments and looked ahead to 2022. During the discussion, Clarkson promised fans that she’s releasing a new album later this year. Kelly Clarkson Talks About Her Upcoming New Album in...
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Judge Bruno Tonioli to Replace David Walliams on ‘BGT’
Dancing With The Stars judge Bruno Tonioli will allegedly take over David Walliams’ seat in Britain’s Got Talent. This puts Tonioli in the waiting game with Alan Carr who’s also running for a judging position in the series. Bruno Tonioli is a Potential Replacement of David Walliams...
Comments / 0