Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Chicago musican is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
She Was Adopted, Tortured, And A Jane Doe For Years Until Her Siblings Told Authorities They Helped Dispose Of Her BodyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGary, IN
New IRS tax changes means hundreds or even thousands more in your pocketR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Indiana this monthKristen WaltersSchererville, IN
Related
Murray Principal Greg Mason to retire at end of school year
After 30 years in education and 15 years as principal of Murray Language Academy, 5335 S. Kenwood Ave., Greg Mason is ready to retire. As he wraps up his tenure and prepares to step down at the end of June, the search for a new Murray principal is well underway.
Chicago braces for a pair of storms this week
CHICAGO - Two storm systems this week will impact the Chicago area. The first is today and it will be exclusively a liquid event. Rain will increase in intensity and coverage this morning with temps in the low 40s. There will likely be a lull in the action during the afternoon with just a few spotty showers before another round of showers which could also have a rumble of thunder during the evening.
More Chicago Families Turning to Private, Charter Schools as CPS Enrollment Declines
This story was produced in partnership with students at the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and WTTW News. Chicago Public Schools has been working to combat declining enrollment and funding challenges — but a significant number of low-income families of color are choosing to leave the district, opting for private and charter schools.
cwbchicago.com
Loyola students robbed, woman carjacked by robbers who may be as young as 13: police
Chicago — A group of people who may be as young as 13 carjacked a woman and then robbed two Loyola University students on Chicago’s North Side last night. Chicago police and Loyola University police spotted the hijacked car in Rogers Park early Saturday morning, but pursuits of the suspects were terminated due to safety concerns, according to CPD radio transmissions.
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Evanston, 6 other Illinois Lottery players win slice of prize
Although one person in Maine won the massive $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday, seven Illinois Lottery players are also getting a slice of the winnings.
Winning $1M Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Chicago Suburbs, Illinois Lottery Says
$20,000 - Illinois Lottery website. $10,000 - 7-Eleven - 4346 N. Kimball Ave., Chicago. $10,000 - Powmaro's - 2125 Ogden Ave., Downers Grove. $10,000 - Circle K - 255 N. Weber Rd., Bolingbrook. $10,000 - Lenny's Gas and Wash - 15930 W. 159th St., Homer Glen. $10,000 - Casey's General...
CHICAGO READER
The champions of swagger
“We got a lot of swagger. We don’t even have to open our mouths—they just see it,” said Greg Sims, 34. I met Greg and his twin brother Glenn when we attended “Champions of Success,” a panel discussion about the state of the fashion industry in Chicago that happened in November at the Kimpton Gray Hotel. The discussion was hosted by Michelle M. Collins, the president and founder of the consumer experience consultancy A Non-Agency. Guests at the event were an eclectic mix of local fashion professionals from all kinds of backgrounds. Most attendees were dressed to impress, but the Sims brothers were at least twice as stylish as everyone else.
wybeaconnews.org
An Extra $391 For You
You probably have hundreds of dollars that you don’t even know about. Some of you received a food-benefit debit card in the mail last month and you shouldn’t throw it away. Students who are enrolled in Chicago Public Schools were supposed to receive Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) cards with...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago weather: Showers, storms and maybe even snow heading to Chicago area this week
CHICAGO - Chicago's weather will be very unsettled this week, with rain and potentially snow heading our way. The National Weather Service said the Chicago area will face waves of showers and possible a few storms on Monday. Those storms will be followed by a break on Tuesday night, and...
Larry Hoover: A Comprehensive Look At The Life and Legacy of The Notorious Gang Leader
Led by Larry Hoover, the Gangster Disciples controlled large portions of the city's South and West sides during the 1970s and 1980s The post Larry Hoover: A Comprehensive Look At The Life and Legacy of The Notorious Gang Leader appeared first on NewsOne.
arizonasuntimes.com
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot’s Campaign Asks Teachers to Urge Children to Work for Her Re-Election in Exchange for Class Credit
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s re-election campaign’s move to send an email to Chicago Public Schools (CPS) teachers asking them to urge their students to volunteer for the mayor’s campaign – in exchange for class credit – is drawing fire. The report of the email letters...
10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an Hour
Chicago, IL. - Chicago is the third-largest city in the United States, home to a metro area of nearly 10 million people that spans across portions of three states. Due to its high level of diversification, the Chicagoland economy is ranked as being one of the most balanced economies in the U.S. In addition to being a major global financial center, other major industries in the region include food processing, manufacturing, healthcare, and printing and publishing.
Man shot to death in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was shot to death in Chicago's Austin neighborhood around noon Saturday. Police say the victim was outside in the 5600 block of West Lake Street when three offenders approached him and started shooting at him. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot...
East Chicago police hope to reduce crime with Atlas One app
Critical tips can be submitted straight from a user's phone using the app, allowing a witness to send pictures and videos to the department, all anonymously.
58 Years After MLK’s Campaign to End Slums, a Look at Affordable Housing in Chicago
When Martin Luther King Jr. came to Chicago in 1965, his mission was to end the slum housing conditions that many Black residents were forced to live in. For 17 months, he fought with boycotts, rallies and marches — a campaign that ultimately contributed to the passage of the Fair Housing Act in 1968, not long after his assassination.
Why the next 5th Ward alderperson must prioritize housing affordability
On February 28th, the 5th Ward will elect a new alderperson. As Election Day nears, candidates are pitching voters on their vision for the ward. The 5th Ward is diverse, and its challenges differ by neighborhood. But one issue cuts across borders and, though neglected by our current alderperson, should be a priority for the next: housing affordability.
Man dies after falling onto third rail at CTA Brown Line tracks in River North
A man has died after he fell onto the tracks at a Brown Line CTA station and hit the third rail in River North Friday night. Rueben Castro, 31, fell onto the third rail, also known as the electric rail, in the 300 block of North Wells Street.
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?
Here's why you may be experiencing sticker shock at the grocery store when you go to buy a dozen eggs. (CHICAGO) Although inflation has been slowing, a recent trip to the grocery store showed me egg prices are still at an all-time high.
RUSH opening new outpatient facility designed to help patients through their toughest days
The 10-story, 500,000-square-foot facility is helping modernize cancer care and more.
Richard Scanlon, commodities trader and Jimmy's bartender, dies at 68
Richard Paul Scanlon, 68, was born on February 4, 1954 in Providence, Rhode Island to Bernard and Ann Scanlon. He died January 1, 2023 at home in Chicago, following a five year battle with cancer. He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Lynn Siegel; his brother, Michael Scanlon (June), sisters, Deb Regan (Ed) and Joy Starnino.; along with Rick's niece and nephews; grandnephews and the entire Siegel family.
Hyde Park Herald
Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT
The Hyde Park Herald, Chicago's oldest community newspaper since 1882.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0