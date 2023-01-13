ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago braces for a pair of storms this week

CHICAGO - Two storm systems this week will impact the Chicago area. The first is today and it will be exclusively a liquid event. Rain will increase in intensity and coverage this morning with temps in the low 40s. There will likely be a lull in the action during the afternoon with just a few spotty showers before another round of showers which could also have a rumble of thunder during the evening.
cwbchicago.com

Loyola students robbed, woman carjacked by robbers who may be as young as 13: police

Chicago — A group of people who may be as young as 13 carjacked a woman and then robbed two Loyola University students on Chicago’s North Side last night. Chicago police and Loyola University police spotted the hijacked car in Rogers Park early Saturday morning, but pursuits of the suspects were terminated due to safety concerns, according to CPD radio transmissions.
CHICAGO READER

The champions of swagger

“We got a lot of swagger. We don’t even have to open our mouths—they just see it,” said Greg Sims, 34. I met Greg and his twin brother Glenn when we attended “Champions of Success,” a panel discussion about the state of the fashion industry in Chicago that happened in November at the Kimpton Gray Hotel. The discussion was hosted by Michelle M. Collins, the president and founder of the consumer experience consultancy A Non-Agency. Guests at the event were an eclectic mix of local fashion professionals from all kinds of backgrounds. Most attendees were dressed to impress, but the Sims brothers were at least twice as stylish as everyone else.
wybeaconnews.org

An Extra $391 For You

You probably have hundreds of dollars that you don’t even know about. Some of you received a food-benefit debit card in the mail last month and you shouldn’t throw it away. Students who are enrolled in Chicago Public Schools were supposed to receive Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) cards with...
Evan Crosby

10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an Hour

Chicago, IL. - Chicago is the third-largest city in the United States, home to a metro area of nearly 10 million people that spans across portions of three states. Due to its high level of diversification, the Chicagoland economy is ranked as being one of the most balanced economies in the U.S. In addition to being a major global financial center, other major industries in the region include food processing, manufacturing, healthcare, and printing and publishing.
Fox 32 Chicago

Man shot to death in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was shot to death in Chicago's Austin neighborhood around noon Saturday. Police say the victim was outside in the 5600 block of West Lake Street when three offenders approached him and started shooting at him. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot...
Hyde Park Herald

Richard Scanlon, commodities trader and Jimmy's bartender, dies at 68

Richard Paul Scanlon, 68, was born on February 4, 1954 in Providence, Rhode Island to Bernard and Ann Scanlon. He died January 1, 2023 at home in Chicago, following a five year battle with cancer. He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Lynn Siegel; his brother, Michael Scanlon (June), sisters, Deb Regan (Ed) and Joy Starnino.; along with Rick's niece and nephews; grandnephews and the entire Siegel family.
Hyde Park Herald

Hyde Park Herald

