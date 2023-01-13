Read full article on original website
Related
Robbie Bachman, Co-Founder and Drummer of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Dies at 69
Robbie Bachman, who co-founded and played drums for the hard-riffing 1970s Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69. His brother and bandmate Randy revealed the news on his Twitter account, writing, “Another sad departure. The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and we rocked the world together. #RIP #littlebrother #family.” Robbie was born on February 18, 1953 in Winnipeg, the younger brother of Randy, who was a...
Dolly Parton Says She and Husband Carl Dean Share ‘Warped Sense of Humor’
Dolly Parton been delighting audiences in country music for more than 55 years, and she's done it all with her husband Carl Dean by her side. The two have been married as long as she's been in the business. They met in Nashville on her very first day in town and they wed on May 30, 1966. Their union has stayed strong through the years, and Dolly Parton attributes their lasting marriage to one thing, in particular: laughter.
11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay
Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity
Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
Popculture
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Mike Nesmith Believed The Monkees Were Always a ‘Three Piece Band’ With Davy Jones as Their ‘Frontman’
Mike Nesmith always believed that The Monkees were not a quartet. Rather, they were a 'three-piece band" with Davy Jones as their frontman.
Famed Rock Star Dies
Photo byBag-O-Bucks/A & M Records via Public Domain. Famed rock star and member of the band "The Tubes" Rick Anderson has died, according to Billboard. Anderson reportedly died late last week, according to the band, after singer Re Styles died earlier this year in April. The band announced the death via Instagram, posting a series of photos. No additional details were released regarding his death.
Popculture
Country Singer and Drummer Get Married Just Outside of Nashville
Wedding bells were ringing ahead of the Christmas holiday. The Hobbs Sisters' Lauren Hobbs and Nashville drummer Neal Yakopin wed right outside of Nashville on Dec. 17. The couple began dating in 2019, having their first date on Thanksgiving of that year. They got engaged on Christmas Eve last 2021. They knew from the start that they'd found the one in each other. "From our very first date, we could really be ourselves with each other," Hobbs told PEOPLE about the drummer. "We could talk about anything and found so much common ground in our love for our family, faith, and passion for music. It felt right from the very beginning."
Twisted Sister's Dee Snider thinks Ronnie James Dio and Robert Plant are great singers but not real "performers"
Dee Snider thinks there's a difference between "singers" and "frontmen", believes Robert Plant and Dio lacked stage presence, unlike real "performers" such as Freddie Mercury and Mick Jagger
Johnny Depp Was Reportedly by Jeff Beck's Side up Until the Very End
There are few guitarists in the history of rock music who had the overarching impact on the genre that Jeff Beck did. The legendary Yardbirds member helped shape rock and roll into what it is today and in the process earned awards, accolades, critical acclaim, and the respect of musicians who came after him.
Ozzy Osbourne, Mick Jagger, Rod Stewart Pay Tribute to Jeff Beck: “No One Played Guitar Like Jeff”
Ozzy Osbourne, Gene Simmons, Ronnie Wood and Jimmy Page were among those paying tribute to Jeff Beck following the news of his death. Beck, a legendary rock guitar figure known for his innovative style and virtuosic talent, died Tuesday at a hospital near his home in Surrey, England, after contracting bacterial meningitis, his family announced. The two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and former member of The Yardbirds and the Jeff Beck Group was 78. More from The Hollywood ReporterCarole Cook, Lucille Ball Protégé and 'Sixteen Candles' Actress, Dies at 98Guitar God Jeff Beck Dies at 78Ben Masters, the...
Watch Halestorm's Lzzy Hale and Chris Daughtry join Alice In Chains tribute band on stage to cover Facelift and Dirt classics
Lzzy Hale, Joe Hottinger and Chris Daughtry covered Man In The Box and Rain When I Die onstage in Nashville last week with an Alice In Chains tribute band
Johnny Depp Was Reportedly by Jeff Beck’s Bedside When Rock Legend Died
Actor and musician Johnny Depp was reportedly by guitar legend Jeff Beck's bedside when the rocker died Tuesday (Jan. 10) at the age of 78 after suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis. According to PEOPLE, Depp (who spent time on the road with Beck last year in support of their collaborative album...
50 Best Country Breakup Songs Ever
Not every breakup means your heart is broken, but when it is, country music comes through for you. The 50 songs on this list are the all-time greatest breakup songs — there are songs to help you through every emotion that comes with the end of a relationship. Find...
Behind the Meaning of “You Shook Me All Night Long” by AC/DC
The pressure was on. Brian Johnson had just joined AC/DC following the death of former vocalist Bon Scott in 1980. Guitarists Angus and Malcolm Young told their new singer that they had a song called “You Shook Me All Night Long” that needed lyrics. Wanting to impress his new bandmates, Johnson wrote the lyrics to the band’s classic song that same night.
Hear Green Day Cover Elvis Costello’s ‘Alison’ From ‘Nimrod’ Reissue
Green Day have unearthed their rendition of Elvis Costello’s “Alison” ahead of the release of their reissue celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 1997 LP Nimrod. The “Alison” demo — recorded during the Nimrod sessions — is a pretty straightforward version of Costello’s My Aim Is True classic, with Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong delivering a guitar-and-vocals-only take that doesn’t attempt to mirror the band’s pop-punk inclinations. “Alison” is one of a disc-full of unreleased demos that Green Day will include on Nimrod 25 – 25th Anniversary Edition, available Jan. 27 in 5-CD or 3-LP editions. The Costello cover is also one...
Comments / 0