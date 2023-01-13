Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q4 Release
Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
Why Saratoga Investment (SAR) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
Saratoga Investment (SAR) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this business development...
NASDAQ
Key Factors to Impact Prologis (PLD) This Earnings Season
Prologis, Inc. PLD is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Jan 18 before the bell. The company’s quarterly results are likely to reflect growth in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. Over the trailing four quarters, Prologis beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in terms of FFO...
NASDAQ
Will Abercrombie (ANF) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Investors might want to bet on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is...
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Add Unum (UNM) Stock to Your Portfolio
Unum Group UNM is poised to grow on disciplined sales trends, strong persistency, an improving rate environment, favorable risk experience and a solid capital position. These, coupled with optimistic growth projections, make UNM stock worth adding to one’s portfolio. Unum Group has a favorable VGM Score of B. VGM...
NASDAQ
6 Stocks With Lots of Cash
Cash can be a cushion to fall back on for investors and can give management flexibility to acquire competitors, return money to shareholders, or invest in the business. And these companies have lots of cash. Travis Hoium and Jon Quast discuss six companies that you may not realize are sitting on a big percentage for their market cap as cash.
NASDAQ
Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.67 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.66 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -28.36%. A...
NASDAQ
Why Reliance Steel (RS) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Reliance Steel (RS), which belongs to the Zacks Metal Products - Distribution industry. This metals service-center company has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates,...
NASDAQ
5 Top Stocks Backed by DuPont Analysis for Solid Returns
Return on equity (ROE) is one of the most favored metrics of investors. It is a profitability ratio that measures earnings generated by a company from its equity. Investors can follow the ROE trend in companies and compare this to historical or industry benchmarks to pick a winning stock. However,...
NASDAQ
Tsakos (TNP) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
When it comes to short-term investing or trading, they say "the trend is your friend." And there's no denying that this is the most profitable strategy. But making sure of the sustainability of a trend to profit from it is easier said than done. The trend often reverses before exiting...
NASDAQ
Here's What Could Help CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
When it comes to short-term investing or trading, they say "the trend is your friend." And there's no denying that this is the most profitable strategy. But making sure of the sustainability of a trend to profit from it is easier said than done. The trend often reverses before exiting...
NASDAQ
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Alpine (ALPN) Stock?
Investors in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. ALPN need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Feb 17, 2023 $2.50 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility...
NASDAQ
ITT (ITT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Investors Should Hold Accenture (ACN) Stock Now
Accenture plc ACN is benefiting from its acquisitions, consulting businesses and solid liquidity. ACN’s earnings and revenues for fiscal 2023 are expected to improve 7% and 4.4%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. Factors That Augur Well. Accenture has been steadily gaining traction in both of its outsourcing...
NASDAQ
Buy 5 High-Yielding U.S. Bigwigs to Enhance Your Portfolio
U.S. stocks markets have gathered pace after some volatility at the beginning of the year. Major stock indexes have recorded two consecutive weeks of gains. A lower wage rate and a contraction in the services sector PMI raised hopes that inflation is cooling in the desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market would enable the Fed with a soft landing of the economy.
NASDAQ
Skechers (SKX) Gains 25.4% in Past Six Months: Here's Why
Skechers U.S.A., Inc. SKX is focused on boosting its omnichannel capabilities by expanding its direct-to-consumer business and enhancing its international foothold. SKX has been gaining from growth in its domestic and international channels for a while now. Continued global demand for its Comfort Technology footwear is steadily driving results. Against...
NASDAQ
Is Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Anika Therapeutics is one of 1181...
NASDAQ
Caterpillar (CAT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Caterpillar (CAT) closed at $256.26 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.85% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.39%. Heading into today, shares of the construction...
NASDAQ
Gartner (IT) Gains 40.7% in the Past 6 Months: Here's How
Gartner, Inc. IT shares have had an impressive run over the past six months. The stock gained 40.7% compared with 8.4% rise of the industry it belongs to. Gartner's endeavor to reward its shareholders in the form of share repurchases is appreciable. In 2021, 2020 and 2019, Gartner repurchased 7.3 million, 1.2 million and 1.4 million shares for $1.7 billion, $176.3 million and $199 million, respectively. Such moves indicate the company’s commitment to create value for shareholders and underline its confidence in business. Also, these moves help instill investors’ confidence in the stock and positively impact earnings per share.
NASDAQ
Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Delta Air Lines (DAL) This Year?
The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Delta Air Lines (DAL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Comments / 0