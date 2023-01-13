Gartner, Inc. IT shares have had an impressive run over the past six months. The stock gained 40.7% compared with 8.4% rise of the industry it belongs to. Gartner's endeavor to reward its shareholders in the form of share repurchases is appreciable. In 2021, 2020 and 2019, Gartner repurchased 7.3 million, 1.2 million and 1.4 million shares for $1.7 billion, $176.3 million and $199 million, respectively. Such moves indicate the company’s commitment to create value for shareholders and underline its confidence in business. Also, these moves help instill investors’ confidence in the stock and positively impact earnings per share.

14 HOURS AGO