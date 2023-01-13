Read full article on original website
Salukis Look for Season Sweep of Evansville Tuesday Night at Banterra Center
CARBONDALE, Ill. – Winners of two-straight games, the Southern Illinois men's basketball program will welcome Evansville to Banterra Center Tuesday night with a 7 p.m. CT tipoff. The Salukis will look for the season sweep of the Aces after downing UE on the road to open MVC play back in November. To purchase your tickets for the game, click HERE.
Salukis tally four first-place finishers at Badgers Midwest Invite
CARBONDALE, Ill. - Southern Illinois University's track and field team set new records and saw four athletes finish first in Saturday's Badgers Midwest Invite in Chicago. "I was very pleased with what I saw," Richard Jones, Director of Track & Field and Cross Country, said. "The team competed well against some Big Ten schools and represented well in certain events, getting several wins and school records. We will regroup and prepare for our next meet with some good data."
