CARBONDALE, Ill. - Southern Illinois University's track and field team set new records and saw four athletes finish first in Saturday's Badgers Midwest Invite in Chicago. "I was very pleased with what I saw," Richard Jones, Director of Track & Field and Cross Country, said. "The team competed well against some Big Ten schools and represented well in certain events, getting several wins and school records. We will regroup and prepare for our next meet with some good data."

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO