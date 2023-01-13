ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lino Lakes, MN

kmrskkok.com

WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO. * WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations. of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE…Stevens, Lac Qui Parle, Swift, Chippewa and Yellow. Medicine Counties. * WHEN…From midnight...
CHANHASSEN, MN
thriftyminnesota.com

Hudson Hot Air Affair – Winter Balloon Festival

Hudson Hot Air Affair, the premier winter ballooning event and winter festival in the Midwest, is an annual event. This years theme is “Experience the Magic”. Even though I’ve yet to actually ride in a hot air balloon, I love to watch them. This is the perfect event for doing just that, watching! The 2023 Hudson Hot Air Affair takes place February 3th-5th.
HUDSON, WI
106.9 KROC

What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning

Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
MINNESOTA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MINNESOTA STATE
thriftyminnesota.com

Sota Clothing Warehouse Sale

The upcoming Sota Clothing Warehouse Sale is a great way to grab some deals from an awesome local company. We love Warehouse sales! They’re a great way to find some of our favorite brands for some great prices. Check out the Warehouse sale at Sota Clothing Co. Not all...
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

[watch] Scary Video Shows Car Careen Off Minnesota Highway Bridge

A traffic camera caught the exact moment a fast-moving car slid on slippery pavement and careened right off a highway overpass in Minnesota recently. Talk about another reason to take is slow when you're driving in winter weather here in Minnesota! If you've lived here in the Land of 10,000 Frozen and Snow Covered Lakes for any length of time, you know that winter driving conditions can change quickly, and can be much more treacherous than they appear.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Adoption isn't the only way you can help overwhelmed Minneapolis shelter

MINNEAPOLIS – In the first 11 days of the new year, 139 strays and pet surrenders were brought into Minneapolis Animal Care and Control (MACC). As a "no kill" shelter, they're so overwhelmed, they're asking for your help."With that increase there was no way that we would be able to maintain our capacity for care," said MACC Director Caroline Hairfield.Hairfield says their staff can only care for about 70 animals at a time."Owner surrenders were up by like 67%, and then we had strays that were up by 50%. It was just a huge increase," said Hairfield.She says this is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Delta flight declares emergency, safely lands at MSP

MINNEAPOLIS -- Air officials say everyone is safe after a plane flying from Orlando declared an emergency while heading to MSP Airport Saturday evening.Delta Air Lines tells WCCO they declared an emergency on Delta flight 1103 "out of an abundance of caution" after the crew discovered a potential mechanical issue.The flight of over 200 landed safely, arriving at the airport shortly before 9:30 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mspmag.com

Minneapolis Waives Fees for Pet Adoptions

The new year hasn’t been kind to the pets. Or, rather, the circumstances haven’t been. The City of Minneapolis reports that just in the past 11 days, 139 animals were brought to Animal Care and Control—almost a 58 percent increase from the same time last year. New...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Soaring Egg Prices Impact Local Restaurants

For Ellie Funk and Cheryl Olson, what better place to discuss egg prices than at Egg House Café in Crystal. The frequent customers have noticed the rising prices and diminishing supplies at their local grocery stores. “I haven’t been able to find cartons of egg whites. I shop mostly...
CRYSTAL, MN
drydenwire.com

50-Year-Old Man Pronounced Deceased In Parking Lot Of Bar & Grill

POLK COUNTY -- A 50-year-old male was pronounced deceased after authorities in Polk County were called to a rural Bar & Grill for a call of an unresponsive person. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 10:25p, Polk County Emergency communications center received a call for an unresponsive male in the parking lot of the Blacksmith Shop Bar and Grill, in rural Balsam Lake. Deputies, First Responders, and an Ambulance all responded to the scene.
POLK COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

1 killed in Brooklyn Park rollover crash

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- One person was killed early Saturday morning in a rollover crash in Brooklyn Park.Authorities say the crash happened on westbound Highway 610 past Highway 252 around 1 a.m. A 55-year-old man was driving a Ford F150 when he veered off the road and came into the center median and rolled. He was ejected from the car and died at the scene. Minnesota State Patrol said he was not wearing a seatbelt.On Monday, the victim was identified as Bradley James Knowles, of Blaine. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said he died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries.The incident remains under investigation. 
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Catherine University librarian killed in Lake Nokomis hit-and-run

MINNEAPOLIS -- A family member has confirmed to WCCO the victim of the fatal hit-and-run near Minneapolis' Lake Nokomis was David Phillip Norris.Norris was a librarian at St. Catherine University in St. Paul.The accident happened at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Cedar Avenue South and East Lake Nokomis Parkway. MORE: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Minneapolis' Lake NokomisThe area around Lake Nokomis is a destination for many who like to walk and run, and many who use this area know how dangerous it can be.Police are still searching for the driver responsible for Norris' death.Becky Roloff, President of St. Catherine University, said in a statement that Norris was very caring and inquisitive."St. Catherine University is saddened by the news of David's tragic death. An alumnus (MLIS'17) and librarian at St. Kate's since 2019, he was driven by a passion for equity in information access and connecting users with the resources they need. His commitment to confronting bias and his leadership in promoting inclusivity and diversity was deeply admired by the library community." -Becky Roloff, President, St. Catherine's University
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

