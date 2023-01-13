Provided the bank account can handle it, fueling one's passion for cars goes well beyond filling up the garage. From watches to furniture and everything in between, the sky is the limit when it comes to complementing your four-wheeled possessions. Scale models are also a good example, and some are more expensive than others. For an avid Ferrari collector, Amalgam is working on a replica that costs just about as much as a new BMW M3.

3 DAYS AGO