Read full article on original website
Related
Industrial Distribution
Rolls-Royce's Massive Engine; Hypercar's Plastic Waste Fuel; Rocket Launch Scare | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 100
Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast. The Today in Manufacturing Podcast is brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN). In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week:
msn.com
Bridgestone, the world’s largest tire manufacturer, is planning to make ‘natural’ tires out of desert shrubs
Tire company Bridgestone is investing in research on guayule — a tough, desert-growing shrub that can be used to make natural rubber. The manufacturer has cultivated 281 acres of the new crop so far and has announced plans to completely switch to unlimited resources like plant-based rubber by 2050.
Fleet Owner
Estimate: 400,000 hydrogen internal combustion engines in use by 2040
New research from Interact Analysis predicts that the use of hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines (ICE) will take off within the next five years, and grow exponentially over the next 17. “The number of registered H2 ICE vehicles is forecast to grow to 58,000 in 2030,” said Jamie Fox, principal analyst...
3 of the Best Midsize SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
Finding the best midsize SUV to buy can be difficult. Here are 3 options to consider. The post 3 of the Best Midsize SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tesla Is Hiding Downgraded Brakes Behind Cheap Plastic
ZEVcentric, an EV motorsports company based in California, is accusing the EV giant of hiding smaller, less capable brakes behind fancy red caliper covers on the Model Y Performance. In a video posted to Twitter, aftermarket Tesla performance parts supplier ZEVcentric identified the new parts as slightly different than usual.
One Green Planet
Toyota Encourages Consumers to Replace Engines With Sustainable Options Instead of Buying New Car
Toyota is pushing for people to replace the engine of cars, not the entire car, in an effort to encourage a sustainable shift. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Toyota is suggesting that consumers...
Aerogels could be the key to efficient air conditioning technology
There's no doubt that regulating temperatures is an important priority for all our homes. After all, can you imagine a hot summer day without air conditioning?. In order to meet these cooling demands, a lot of electricity is required making it a very energy-intensive process. But could there be a better alternative?
Recycling Today
Korean cathode manufacturer tests battery cell made with RecycLiCo cathode precursor
Canadian company RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. says its recycled precursor cathode active material has been used by a Korean cathode manufacturer to create battery cells that demonstrate the same level of performance as those made with commercial precursor material. Battery cell performance was validated using industry-standard metrics and benchmarked against multiple other recycled precursor and commercial precursor products, the company adds.
globalspec.com
Shedding light on lidar
The remote detection technology of light detection and ranging, or lidar, uses light in the form of laser pulses to determine variable distances by measuring the time it takes the pulses to reflect off objects or surfaces and return to its receiver. Unlike radio detection and ranging, or radar, lidar uses light instead of radio waves to generate images of scanned surfaces, bodies of water and the atmosphere.
globalspec.com
Emerson to present assembly, cleaning and fluid-control solutions in booth 3213 at MD&M West 2023
Emerson will showcase Branson welding equipment and automated solutions for plastics joining and mold cleaning, in addition to ASCO miniature valve technologies for fluid control, at the MD&M West trade show being held February 7-9, 2023, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. The products and technologies on display...
Ferrari 250 GTO Aluminum Body Replica By Amalgam Is Raw Automotive Art
Provided the bank account can handle it, fueling one's passion for cars goes well beyond filling up the garage. From watches to furniture and everything in between, the sky is the limit when it comes to complementing your four-wheeled possessions. Scale models are also a good example, and some are more expensive than others. For an avid Ferrari collector, Amalgam is working on a replica that costs just about as much as a new BMW M3.
CAR AND DRIVER
Tested: The Best Automotive Glass Cleaners for 2023
Cleaning your car windows might seem like an afterthought—after all, that's what wiper blades are for, right? Sort of. While keeping the outside of your windshield clean and clear is essential, you shouldn't forget about the side windows, the rear window, and the inside of the glass all around the car.
gmauthority.com
Upcoming SAIC-GM-Wuling KiWi EV Mini Crossover Spied
Following the official model announcement from SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW) and the leak of small utility patent images late last year, the upcoming KiWi EV mini crossover has just been captured during its validation tests in China. General Motors’ second joint venture in the Asian country is testing the upcoming KiWi EV...
techxplore.com
New casting technology for aluminum component production in the car industry
Aluminum plays a key role in reducing the weight of a car and thus also helps to reduce fuel consumption. A modern car contains large amounts of aluminum and use of the metal is on the increase. It is thus important to exploit the material as optimally as possible, and...
Recharge Industries™ Engages Accenture to Help Design and Engineer One of the World’s Largest Gigafactories in Australia
GEELONG, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 16, 2023-- Recharge Industries™, a Scale Facilitation® portfolio company, has engaged Accenture (NYSE: ACN) as its engineering provider to move forward on building one of the world’s largest gigafactories in Australia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230116005122/en/ Recharge Industries™ is building a gigafactory in Geelong, Australia, with help from Accenture, expected to generate up to 30 gigawatt hours of storage capacity. © Recharge Industries™ 2023
globalspec.com
Infrared process improves electric vehicle battery quality, increases production rates 80%
Industrial light source solutions provider Heraeus Noblelight has confirmed that field testing of its carbon infrared (CIR) technology shows significant quality and production improvement for drying electrode slurry, an important processing step during the production of lithium-ion batteries (LiBs) such as those being used in electric vehicles (EVs). Field trials at customer facilities showed electrode slurry drying is up to 80% faster with CIR emitters compared to convection oven drying. Additionally, both electrode conductivity and durability improved, significantly enhancing battery quality.
conceptcarz.com
Porsche reports U.S. retail sales for Q4 and full-year 2022
New U.S. record set as demand across model lines helps overcome supply and logistics issues. Atlanta. Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) today announced that 2022 retail deliveries in the United States totaled 70,065 cars – PCNA's best year ever, surpassing the previous record set in 2021. Fourth quarter deliveries also set a new high for the period at 20,955, or 14 percent above the same quarter a year earlier.
U. S. Steel Announces New Industry-Leading Warranty Policy for GALVALUME® Coated Steel Coils
PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) announced today a doubling of the standard limited warranty policy for GALVALUME ® coated coils used in nonresidential and residential building construction. The new warranties provided to U. S. Steel customers will range from 40-60 years, a significant upgrade from the existing 20-25 year warranties. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005671/en/ Roof of multi-family residential building outfitted with U. S. Steel’s GALVALUME® coated steel coils for superior and lasting performance. U. S. Steel upgraded its warranty on GALVALUME® from 20-25 years to 40-60 years. (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0