New energy-efficiency standards for three categories of distribution transformers have been proposed by the U.S. Department of Energy to improve U.S. power grid resiliency, lower utility bills and curb carbon-dioxide (CO2) emissions. The diversification of transformer core technology is intended to conserve energy and reduce costs. Almost all transformers produced under the new standard would feature amorphous steel cores, which are significantly more energy efficient than those based on traditional, grain-oriented electrical steel.

1 DAY AGO