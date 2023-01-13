Read full article on original website
Related
globalspec.com
Revised efficiency standards tendered for distribution transformers
New energy-efficiency standards for three categories of distribution transformers have been proposed by the U.S. Department of Energy to improve U.S. power grid resiliency, lower utility bills and curb carbon-dioxide (CO2) emissions. The diversification of transformer core technology is intended to conserve energy and reduce costs. Almost all transformers produced under the new standard would feature amorphous steel cores, which are significantly more energy efficient than those based on traditional, grain-oriented electrical steel.
globalspec.com
Rohde & Schwarz to stage Demystifying EMC conference online and in person in 2023
Rohde & Schwarz will conduct its Demystifying Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) virtual conference February 7 to February 8, 2023, in Europe and February 8 to February 9 in Asia Pacific and the Americas, followed by a series of in-person events around the world. Through conference presentations, workshops and live panel discussions, participants will have the opportunity to get up to speed on the latest developments in EMC testing, standards, design, risk management and compliance.
globalspec.com
Video: Carbon storage in depleted offshore oil and gas fields
A collaboration involving 23 international partners is advancing carbon capture and storage technology in the form of Project Greensand. In its initial phase, the project is expected to start storing up to 1.4 million tons of carbon dioxide annually by 2025 in the depleted Nini oil and gas field in the Danish North Sea.
globalspec.com
Data acquisition ecosystem launched by Hottinger Brüel & Kjær
Hottinger Brüel & Kjær (HBK) has released HBK FUSION and HBK ADVANTAGE; a data acquisition (DAQ) system designed to keep up with the demands of development, qualification and certification, empowering engineers with an efficient workflow and strengthening their measurement processes. The HBK FUSION DAQ hardware provides all-round measurement...
globalspec.com
Video: SpeedVal Kit platform eases evaluation with modular approach
The next generation in power semiconductors will be driven by silicon carbide (SiC) technology to serve the rapidly growing battery electric vehicle market and charging infrastructure, address the increasingly high requirements of new energy efficiency standards, and meet the growing need for higher power density and smaller system size in industrial and renewable energy segments.
Comments / 0