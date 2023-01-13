ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

insideevs.com

VW ID.4 Is Being Shipped Without A Heat Pump Due To Semiconductor Shortage

Volkswagen has stopped putting heat pumps in the US-made ID.4 electric crossover since late December 2022, due to the semiconductor shortage that still affects some car manufacturers. The news comes via Drive Tesla Canada, which got an email from a reader saying that Volkswagen told him his yet-to-be-delivered ID.4 won’t...
TENNESSEE STATE
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

Final rule governs air transport of lithium-ion batteries

Washington — A final rule from the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration will regulate the transport of lithium-ion batteries shipped by air. “The safe transport of lithium batteries by air has been an ongoing concern due to the unique challenges they pose to safety in the air transport environment,” PHMSA says. “Unlike most other hazardous materials, lithium batteries have a dual hazard of chemical and electrical. This combination of hazards, when involved in a fire, has the potential to create a scenario that exceeds the fire suppression capability of an aircraft and lead to a catastrophic failure of the aircraft.”
WASHINGTON STATE
Industrial Distribution

Ford Announces Solar Plant for Manufacturing Facility in Spain

Ford is looking to the future with a new solar power plant at its Almussafes manufacturing facilities in Valencia, Spain. By 2035, Ford is committed to having zero emissions electric vehicles for all vehicle sales in Europe and targets carbon neutrality across its European footprint of facilities and suppliers. This latest initiative, which began operating in late 2022, highlights the company’s on-going drive to meet that commitment.
Grist

Georgia is getting a new solar panel plant

It’s Tuesday, January 17, and a Korean renewable energy company plans to ramp up solar panel manufacturing in the U.S. Hanwha Qcells, a solar company based in Seoul, announced Wednesday that it plans to spend $2.5 billion on a new solar panel manufacturing complex in a suburb of Atlanta, a move that could help quintuple Qcells’ production capacity to 60,000 panels per day.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
techxplore.com

Funding electric public transit can reduce emissions and address economic inequality

Electric vehicles have the potential to address climate change by producing significantly less greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and other air pollutants than conventional gasoline-powered vehicles. To promote their use, the Canadian government incentivized the purchase of electric vehicles in 2019, making it easier for Canadians to buy zero-emission vehicles. Yet,...
globalspec.com

Revised efficiency standards tendered for distribution transformers

New energy-efficiency standards for three categories of distribution transformers have been proposed by the U.S. Department of Energy to improve U.S. power grid resiliency, lower utility bills and curb carbon-dioxide (CO2) emissions. The diversification of transformer core technology is intended to conserve energy and reduce costs. Almost all transformers produced under the new standard would feature amorphous steel cores, which are significantly more energy efficient than those based on traditional, grain-oriented electrical steel.
solarpowerworldonline.com

Accelerating CdTe solar panel adoption can make U.S. solar more secure

Even before the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 increased and extended financial incentives for solar panels and awarded an extra 10% investment tax credit for panels made fully in America (40% ITC total), consumer demand was surging for solar power in the United States and globally. Meanwhile, the cost of...
pv-magazine-usa.com

LG Energy Solution and Hanwha Group partner on battery development

LG Energy Solution signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with three Hanwha Group companies to collaborate on battery manufacturing equipment and battery technologies for energy storage systems (ESS) and for specialty use. The three companies are Hanwha Solutions, owner of Qcells, Hanwha Corporation/Momentum, and Hanwha Aerospace. The new partners will...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Center Square

Study: 90% of households would save on energy costs switching to EVs

(The Center Square) – A study from the University of Michigan says more than 90% of vehicle-owning households in the United States would reduce the percentage of income spent on transportation energy if they switched to electric vehicles. However, more than half of the lowest-income U.S. households, or about 8.3 million households, would continue to experience high transportation energy burdens, defined as spending more than 4% of household income on filling the tank or charging up. ...
HAWAII STATE

