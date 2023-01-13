Read full article on original website
Instead of canceling the gas engine, California should let innovators innovate
Rather than arbitrarily mandating a car or energy technology, it would be better to allow for the competition of innovation.
electrek.co
Chinese solar firm to open a US factory – a manufacturing win for Biden
China’s JA Solar, the world’s fourth-largest solar panel maker by capacity, is going to open its first factory in the US – a major win for the Biden administration, which has created a domestic clean energy manufacturing growth boom with laws passed late last year. Beijing-headquartered JA...
One Green Planet
Toyota Encourages Consumers to Replace Engines With Sustainable Options Instead of Buying New Car
Toyota is pushing for people to replace the engine of cars, not the entire car, in an effort to encourage a sustainable shift. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Toyota is suggesting that consumers...
insideevs.com
VW ID.4 Is Being Shipped Without A Heat Pump Due To Semiconductor Shortage
Volkswagen has stopped putting heat pumps in the US-made ID.4 electric crossover since late December 2022, due to the semiconductor shortage that still affects some car manufacturers. The news comes via Drive Tesla Canada, which got an email from a reader saying that Volkswagen told him his yet-to-be-delivered ID.4 won’t...
Honda And LG Energy Solution Announce A New Battery Plant For The US
Honda has announced a new joint venture with LG Energy to establish a joint battery production venture. The two companies will join forces to produce lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles made by Honda, including the cute Honda e, and existing hybrid models such as the Accord Hybrid. Honda has been...
safetyandhealthmagazine.com
Final rule governs air transport of lithium-ion batteries
Washington — A final rule from the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration will regulate the transport of lithium-ion batteries shipped by air. “The safe transport of lithium batteries by air has been an ongoing concern due to the unique challenges they pose to safety in the air transport environment,” PHMSA says. “Unlike most other hazardous materials, lithium batteries have a dual hazard of chemical and electrical. This combination of hazards, when involved in a fire, has the potential to create a scenario that exceeds the fire suppression capability of an aircraft and lead to a catastrophic failure of the aircraft.”
Industrial Distribution
Ford Announces Solar Plant for Manufacturing Facility in Spain
Ford is looking to the future with a new solar power plant at its Almussafes manufacturing facilities in Valencia, Spain. By 2035, Ford is committed to having zero emissions electric vehicles for all vehicle sales in Europe and targets carbon neutrality across its European footprint of facilities and suppliers. This latest initiative, which began operating in late 2022, highlights the company’s on-going drive to meet that commitment.
Study: EV Charging Infrastructure in U.S. Needs to Quadruple by 2025
The United States needs to quadruple its electric vehicle charging infrastructure by 2025, and grow it by more than eight-fold by 2030, according to a study by Southfield-based S&P Global […] The post Study: EV Charging Infrastructure in U.S. Needs to Quadruple by 2025 appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Grist
Georgia is getting a new solar panel plant
It’s Tuesday, January 17, and a Korean renewable energy company plans to ramp up solar panel manufacturing in the U.S. Hanwha Qcells, a solar company based in Seoul, announced Wednesday that it plans to spend $2.5 billion on a new solar panel manufacturing complex in a suburb of Atlanta, a move that could help quintuple Qcells’ production capacity to 60,000 panels per day.
Goodyear shows fuel-saving tire with 90% sustainable materials
Goodyear has developed a tire made from 90% sustainable materials that can also save fuel, but it's not destined for production just yet.
techxplore.com
Funding electric public transit can reduce emissions and address economic inequality
Electric vehicles have the potential to address climate change by producing significantly less greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and other air pollutants than conventional gasoline-powered vehicles. To promote their use, the Canadian government incentivized the purchase of electric vehicles in 2019, making it easier for Canadians to buy zero-emission vehicles. Yet,...
globalspec.com
Revised efficiency standards tendered for distribution transformers
New energy-efficiency standards for three categories of distribution transformers have been proposed by the U.S. Department of Energy to improve U.S. power grid resiliency, lower utility bills and curb carbon-dioxide (CO2) emissions. The diversification of transformer core technology is intended to conserve energy and reduce costs. Almost all transformers produced under the new standard would feature amorphous steel cores, which are significantly more energy efficient than those based on traditional, grain-oriented electrical steel.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Accelerating CdTe solar panel adoption can make U.S. solar more secure
Even before the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 increased and extended financial incentives for solar panels and awarded an extra 10% investment tax credit for panels made fully in America (40% ITC total), consumer demand was surging for solar power in the United States and globally. Meanwhile, the cost of...
EPA updates emissions standards for heavy-duty vehicles for the first time in 20 years
The new rule can reduce the NOx emissions of heavy-duty vehicles by 48 percent in 2045. DepositPhotosHeavy-duty vehicles contribute about 23 percent of greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector.
pv-magazine-usa.com
LG Energy Solution and Hanwha Group partner on battery development
LG Energy Solution signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with three Hanwha Group companies to collaborate on battery manufacturing equipment and battery technologies for energy storage systems (ESS) and for specialty use. The three companies are Hanwha Solutions, owner of Qcells, Hanwha Corporation/Momentum, and Hanwha Aerospace. The new partners will...
Study: 90% of households would save on energy costs switching to EVs
(The Center Square) – A study from the University of Michigan says more than 90% of vehicle-owning households in the United States would reduce the percentage of income spent on transportation energy if they switched to electric vehicles. However, more than half of the lowest-income U.S. households, or about 8.3 million households, would continue to experience high transportation energy burdens, defined as spending more than 4% of household income on filling the tank or charging up. ...
