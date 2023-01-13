Washington — A final rule from the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration will regulate the transport of lithium-ion batteries shipped by air. “The safe transport of lithium batteries by air has been an ongoing concern due to the unique challenges they pose to safety in the air transport environment,” PHMSA says. “Unlike most other hazardous materials, lithium batteries have a dual hazard of chemical and electrical. This combination of hazards, when involved in a fire, has the potential to create a scenario that exceeds the fire suppression capability of an aircraft and lead to a catastrophic failure of the aircraft.”

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO