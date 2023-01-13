Read full article on original website
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Arrest in Fatal Bus StabbingBronxVoiceBronx, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Trump's Rape Remarks During Carroll Deposition Say a lot About Him.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Yardbarker
Blockbuster Trade Scenario: New York Knicks Acquire Bradley Beal
The New York Knicks have been one of the more surprising teams of the season, as they are currently the 6th seed in the Eastern Conference. Perhaps it is time for them to make a win-now trade that can help them in the long run as well. Bradley Beal is...
Yardbarker
The New York Knicks are for real after massive defensive changes
Flashback to December 3rd. The New York Knicks just got embarrassed on their home floor by Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, losing by 21 after a disastrous third quarter. The Madison Square Garden crowd booed their team in continuous waves that seemed to never end. The Knicks fell to 10-13 on the season, and Tom Thibodeau’s position as head coach seemed to be in peril.
Yardbarker
The Blockbuster Trade Idea That Sends D'Angelo Russell To The Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference, and they have a legitimate chance to get to the NBA Finals if they add some more offensive talent. There is no player that wins by themselves, and getting another player that can take on some of the offensive load and help Luka Doncic is important to their success this season.
Celtics Reportedly Showing 'Significant Trade Interest' in Acquiring Intriguing Center
The Boston Celtics are the best team in the NBA and could be even better. Boston currently sits atop the NBA leaderboard with an impressive 33-12 record but things could be even better for the Celtics soon. The Celtics were without the services of center Robert Williams for the team's first 29 ...
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: New York Knicks Could Make A Run At Alex Caruso
The New York Knicks are in a very interesting position this season. Acquiring Jalen Brunson and allowing him to bloom has allowed the team to become a playoff team once again. However, they're still a piece or 2 away from really contending at the top of the Eastern Conference. Having considered that, there are some players they have been linked with ahead of the trade deadline.
Jayson Tatum Drops 51 Points in Unreleased Air Jordans
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum scored 51 points in the Air Jordan 37 Low.
Yardbarker
Cavs Weighing Three-Way Trade With Hawks and Jazz for Malik Beasley
Well, perhaps, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line. Apparently, the Cavs are weighing a three-way trade that would send Hawks forward John Collins to the Jazz, and Beasley to the Cavs, as Stein relayed. For the Cavs, Stein added, Caris LeVert and his expiring $18.8 million contract would be the “most obvious trade chip.”
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Proposes 3-Team Trade That Moves Kyle Kuzma And Kelly Oubre To Nets, Ben Simmons To Hornets
The Brooklyn Nets are a team that is doing great as of right now, and they are currently the 2nd seed in the Eastern Conference and a legitimate contender. Still, that doesn't mean that they can't get better with a trade ahead of the deadline. Recently, Jack Simone of Heavy...
Yardbarker
Seth Curry Calls Out The Brooklyn Nets For Relying Too Much On Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving
The Brooklyn Nets looked unstoppable for a while earlier in the regular season, they rattled off an impressive 12-game winning streak. The Nets scored seemingly at will and were able to hold their opponents to smaller tallies as well, with Kevin Durant making an MVP case for himself. Since the streak ended, though, there have been some struggles for the Nets as they try to make it happen without their main man.
How a trade for New York Knicks’ benchwarmer could solve Philadelphia 76ers’ luxury tax problem
Like most teams in the NBA title hunt, the Philadelphia 76ers will be looking to make some moves ahead of
"Afrakan Liberation" is Kyrie Irving's New Sneaker Message
Kyrie Irving continues to share his political beliefs with hand-written messages on Nike shoes.
Tom Thibodeau is Here to Stay…For Now
The steps Tom Thibodeau has taken in recent months to shore up the Knicks’ rotation has turned their season, and his future in New York, around. With the way the New York Knicks have been playing to kick off the new year, it’s extremely hard to hate on the philosophies of Tom Thibodeau. His squad is now 6-1 in 2023 and has the tenth-best record overall in the entire NBA. The Knicks now sit at 25-19, good for the. 6th seed in the Eastern Conference, led by Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson under Thibodeau’s helm. It’s amazing to see how much progress the Knicks have made in the last 6-7 weeks, considering how bleak things looked when they fell to the Dallas Mavericks by 21 at home, putting them at 10-13 in early December.
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving Doesn't Believe The Brooklyn Nets Will Struggle Without Kevin Durant
The competition in the Eastern Conference this season has been at an all-time high. There are several teams that have a genuine chance at representing the conference in the NBA Finals this season, and the Brooklyn Nets are certainly among those teams. The credit for the Brooklyn Nets' success this...
Report: Timberwolves interested in former All-Star guard
The Clippers aren’t the only Western Conference playoff contender eyeing Mike Conley. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Timberwolves have also expressed interest in the Jazz point guard. As Charania outlines, the Wolves will have to make a decision in the coming months on D’Angelo Russell, who...
Yardbarker
NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs, Jakob Poeltl, Sixers, Bulls
Center Jakob Poeltl is drawing lots of trade interest ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. “I think he’s going to be one of the real pivotal players at the NBA trade deadline,” Wojnarowski said. “You saw in recent years there was not as much of a market for centers. That’s changed this year. There’s a lot of interest in Poeltl and there are a lot of teams for San Antonio that will make the kind of offers that (the Spurs) may want to move him.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Yardbarker
Miss Croatia Attends Miami Heat Game And Sends NBA Fans Into Frenzy
Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll has been making rounds around the NBA in recent days following her incredible moment in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Now, she's making some noise around the association, and fans are loving it. After conquering the world of soccer, she's now doing her thing in the...
Yardbarker
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports Milwaukee Bucks are interested in acquiring Phoenix Suns' forward Jae Crowder
With the NBA trade deadline approaching, many teams are expected to make moves to improve their rosters. One of the most intriguing potential trades that has recently been reported is the Milwaukee Bucks looking to acquire Jae Crowder from the Phoenix Suns. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN has reported that the Bucks have expressed interest in trading for the disgruntled Suns forward.
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today
Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
Yardbarker
Commanders sale reportedly expected to happen soon with new favorite
Christmas could come in the spring for many fans of the Washington Commanders. According to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, the sale of the Commanders expects to happen soon, possibly by March. Washington, D.C. native Josh Harris has emerged as the “most likely” candidate to purchase the Commanders. Harris...
