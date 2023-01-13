ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

The New York Knicks are for real after massive defensive changes

Flashback to December 3rd. The New York Knicks just got embarrassed on their home floor by Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, losing by 21 after a disastrous third quarter. The Madison Square Garden crowd booed their team in continuous waves that seemed to never end. The Knicks fell to 10-13 on the season, and Tom Thibodeau’s position as head coach seemed to be in peril.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Blockbuster Trade Idea That Sends D'Angelo Russell To The Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference, and they have a legitimate chance to get to the NBA Finals if they add some more offensive talent. There is no player that wins by themselves, and getting another player that can take on some of the offensive load and help Luka Doncic is important to their success this season.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: New York Knicks Could Make A Run At Alex Caruso

The New York Knicks are in a very interesting position this season. Acquiring Jalen Brunson and allowing him to bloom has allowed the team to become a playoff team once again. However, they're still a piece or 2 away from really contending at the top of the Eastern Conference. Having considered that, there are some players they have been linked with ahead of the trade deadline.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Cavs Weighing Three-Way Trade With Hawks and Jazz for Malik Beasley

Well, perhaps, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line. Apparently, the Cavs are weighing a three-way trade that would send Hawks forward John Collins to the Jazz, and Beasley to the Cavs, as Stein relayed. For the Cavs, Stein added, Caris LeVert and his expiring $18.8 million contract would be the “most obvious trade chip.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Seth Curry Calls Out The Brooklyn Nets For Relying Too Much On Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving

The Brooklyn Nets looked unstoppable for a while earlier in the regular season, they rattled off an impressive 12-game winning streak. The Nets scored seemingly at will and were able to hold their opponents to smaller tallies as well, with Kevin Durant making an MVP case for himself. Since the streak ended, though, there have been some struggles for the Nets as they try to make it happen without their main man.
IRVING, NY
theknickswall

Tom Thibodeau is Here to Stay…For Now

The steps Tom Thibodeau has taken in recent months to shore up the Knicks’ rotation has turned their season, and his future in New York, around. With the way the New York Knicks have been playing to kick off the new year, it’s extremely hard to hate on the philosophies of Tom Thibodeau. His squad is now 6-1 in 2023 and has the tenth-best record overall in the entire NBA. The Knicks now sit at 25-19, good for the. 6th seed in the Eastern Conference, led by Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson under Thibodeau’s helm. It’s amazing to see how much progress the Knicks have made in the last 6-7 weeks, considering how bleak things looked when they fell to the Dallas Mavericks by 21 at home, putting them at 10-13 in early December.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hoops Rumors

Report: Timberwolves interested in former All-Star guard

The Clippers aren’t the only Western Conference playoff contender eyeing Mike Conley. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Timberwolves have also expressed interest in the Jazz point guard. As Charania outlines, the Wolves will have to make a decision in the coming months on D’Angelo Russell, who...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs, Jakob Poeltl, Sixers, Bulls

Center Jakob Poeltl is drawing lots of trade interest ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. “I think he’s going to be one of the real pivotal players at the NBA trade deadline,” Wojnarowski said. “You saw in recent years there was not as much of a market for centers. That’s changed this year. There’s a lot of interest in Poeltl and there are a lot of teams for San Antonio that will make the kind of offers that (the Spurs) may want to move him.”
CHICAGO, IL
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Miss Croatia Attends Miami Heat Game And Sends NBA Fans Into Frenzy

Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll has been making rounds around the NBA in recent days following her incredible moment in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Now, she's making some noise around the association, and fans are loving it. After conquering the world of soccer, she's now doing her thing in the...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports Milwaukee Bucks are interested in acquiring Phoenix Suns' forward Jae Crowder

With the NBA trade deadline approaching, many teams are expected to make moves to improve their rosters. One of the most intriguing potential trades that has recently been reported is the Milwaukee Bucks looking to acquire Jae Crowder from the Phoenix Suns. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN has reported that the Bucks have expressed interest in trading for the disgruntled Suns forward.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Commanders sale reportedly expected to happen soon with new favorite

Christmas could come in the spring for many fans of the Washington Commanders. According to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, the sale of the Commanders expects to happen soon, possibly by March. Washington, D.C. native Josh Harris has emerged as the “most likely” candidate to purchase the Commanders. Harris...
WASHINGTON, DC

