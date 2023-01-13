The steps Tom Thibodeau has taken in recent months to shore up the Knicks’ rotation has turned their season, and his future in New York, around. With the way the New York Knicks have been playing to kick off the new year, it’s extremely hard to hate on the philosophies of Tom Thibodeau. His squad is now 6-1 in 2023 and has the tenth-best record overall in the entire NBA. The Knicks now sit at 25-19, good for the. 6th seed in the Eastern Conference, led by Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson under Thibodeau’s helm. It’s amazing to see how much progress the Knicks have made in the last 6-7 weeks, considering how bleak things looked when they fell to the Dallas Mavericks by 21 at home, putting them at 10-13 in early December.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO