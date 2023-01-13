Read full article on original website
38 Students Transfer Due To Teacher Vacancies
Thirty-eight families so far have chosen to move their students out of a West Rock magnet school and to another city public school that has more teachers on staff. That’s the latest with teacher vacancies and student transfers at Brennan-Rogers Magnet School on Wilmot Road. In response to an...
Oklahoma lawmaker files bill to require high schools to offer remedial courses
An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed a bill that would require high schools to better prepare students who are not reaching performance benchmarks.
Best Jobs That Don't Require a 4-Year College Degree
What defines a good job is different for everyone. From ample compensation and benefits to a supportive workplace and the ability to use specific skills, there's plenty to consider when searching for the best job for you, especially if you don't have — or don't want — a bachelor's degree. U.S. News weighed career satisfaction based on metrics such as salary, number of open positions, and opportunities for promotion to determine the 100 best jobs for 2023. Cheapism used the findings to further break down which of those jobs require an associate degree, a certificate, or no degree to compile this list of the 10 best jobs that don't require a four-year college degree.
After almost doubling enrollment in three years, OTC's ag program seeks funds to expand
To add space for its fast-growing agriculture program, Ozarks Technical Community College is asking for help from the state. The Springfield college requested $2.5 million in funding from the MoExcels Workforce Initiative to construct a new facility for two programs — agriculture and electrical distribution systems, commonly known as lineworkers — on the Richwood Valley campus.
Math Teachers in Virtual Classes View Girls & Black Students as 'Less Capable'
This Research Brief, spotlighting interesting academic work, originally appeared at The Conversation. The big idea In virtual classrooms, math teachers deem Black students as less capable than white students. They also view girls as less capable than boys. That’s what we found after we conducted an experiment with 1,000 teachers in schools throughout the United […]
kidsinthehouse.com
College Degrees to Consider for Your Teen
When it comes to choosing a college degree can be a daunting task for any teenager. Learning to become independent as a teen gets older is hard enough! There are so many options out there, and it can be tough to know where to start. While it's important to follow your passions and choose a degree that aligns with your interests and goals, it's also helpful to consider which degrees are in high demand and have strong earning potential. Here are some college degrees to consider for your teen.
The 12 most useless college majors, according to career experts
Career coaches and counselors said the worst majors for landing a stable, high-paying job included acting, English, psychology, and marketing.
College students who work more hours are less likely to graduate
Taking a job while in college may put graduation out of reach for some students.
Why Some Students Are Skipping College
Legal challenges now stand in the way of President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel thousands of dollars in education loans for millions of Americans. As a professor focused on debt and inequality, I’m rooting for the plan to succeed. But I’m also concerned that it does nothing to address the problems in higher education that are scaring off a new generation of potential students.
dallasexpress.com
Public Schools Down 1M Students Since COVID
Since the first government shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic, public schools across the country have seen enrollment drop by more than a million students. The Wall Street Journal reported that this has prompted some school districts across the country to close buildings because they do not have enough pupils or enough funding to keep them open.
HBCU Students Get Needed Boost From Industry Partners
The importance of HBCU talent cannot be understated. The post HBCU Students Get Needed Boost From Industry Partners appeared first on NewsOne.
Military.com
10 Surprising Degrees that Lead to Top Jobs
There are a lot of variables that affect a graduate's degree of success in finding a new job. One of them is competition: If you hold a popular degree for an industry that's impacted, it's going to be difficult to find work. However, there are a number of degrees and certificates that a lot of prospective students don't consider taking despite the amount of jobs expected to grow in the near future. Journal News recently posted a list of 10 surprising degrees that lead to top jobs, which we've examined for you below.
Career Experts Name College Degrees That May Not Be a Good Investment
One of the most important decisions a high school graduate pursuing a college degree can make is deciding their major. College is an investment in their future, but it can come at a hefty price. Students in the United States attending a public 4-year in-state institution and living on campus pay an average of $25,707 per year or $102,828 over 4 years. The price tag rises considerably for students attending out-of-state or private universities. It makes sense to choose your major carefully.
Azalea Middle School’s second annual Sunshine State Drone Expo
More than a dozen kids got up before sunrise on a cold Saturday morning, and they went to school for the 2nd annual Sunshine State Drone Expo at Azalea Middle school.
9&10 News
Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools Focus on the Legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
Instead of taking the day off, Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. today by being in school and learning more about the man and his legacy. For the first time ever, the district celebrated with a half-day of events and activities. Guest speakers talked about messages of peace, character, and service. Kids third grade and up watched a movie followed by a short discussion. The event was kid driven, organized by students from the Interact Club, and their advisor, along with members of the school board.
BBC
Cost of living: University students say crisis increasing stress
University is "a lot more stressful" during the cost of living crisis, students say. It comes as the Welsh government announced £2.3m of funding for university mental health and wellbeing services. The funding is intended to improve and promote money advice services in higher education. It will also aim...
physiciansweekly.com
Systemic Inflammation, Emotional Support in First-Generation College Students
The following is the summary of “First-Generation College Students, Emotional Support, and Systemic Inflammation Following the College Transition” published in the January 2023 issue of Adolescent Health by Jones, et al. The goal of this study is to test whether the presence or absence of emotional support moderates...
TAMU-CC hosts Super Saturday event to help students prepare for college
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Prospective students interested in learning about financial aid, courses and exploring the campus had the opportunity to learn more about the Island University during their Super Saturday event. "If you are curious about the college enrollment process, what programs we offer, this is a perfect...
