PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas – For the second time in as many games, Alcorn Men's Basketball claimed an overtime win – this one a 77-68 decision Monday evening away to Prairie View A&M in a key Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) showdown inside the William J. Nicks Building. The game was shown live on ESPNU as part of the ESPN Family of Networks' Monday Night SWAC Basketball partnership.

PRAIRIE VIEW, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO