The Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge in Trempealeau is issuing firewood-cutting permits to the local community. For an individual to be able to cut and collect firewood in the refuge, they must have a Special Use Permit (SUP) signed by the refuge manager. SUP applications are available at the refuge contact station and online. The office is open on Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and is closed from Saturday through Wednesday and on federal holidays. A $10 fee is due with each application to cover administrative costs. For questions, contact Dana M. Schelling at 608-539-2311.

TREMPEALEAU, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO