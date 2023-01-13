Read full article on original website
winonapost.com
WSU announces education dean
Winona State University (WSU) announces the appointment of Scott Sorvaag to the position of Dean of the College of Education, effective July 1, 2023. Sorvaag is currently the chair for undergraduate teacher education at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota. Additional positions held at Saint Mary’s include director of general education, Dean of Education, and chair of undergraduate teacher education. He also previously served as an elementary teacher for Rapid City Area Schools and an elementary school principal for Arlington Elementary School.
St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church welcomes new pastor
Recently, St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church and School welcomed me as their new pastor. I have had an interesting journey to come to Winona, which shows that God has a very interesting way of working things out for us sometimes. If you’d have told me in high school that as an adult, I’d love living in Minnesota, I would have thought you were out of your mind, because Winona is a long way from my hometown of Morehead City, N.C.
Trempealeau Refuge issues firewood-cutting permits
The Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge in Trempealeau is issuing firewood-cutting permits to the local community. For an individual to be able to cut and collect firewood in the refuge, they must have a Special Use Permit (SUP) signed by the refuge manager. SUP applications are available at the refuge contact station and online. The office is open on Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and is closed from Saturday through Wednesday and on federal holidays. A $10 fee is due with each application to cover administrative costs. For questions, contact Dana M. Schelling at 608-539-2311.
Senior U course: ‘Is an Electric Vehicle for Me?’
The WSU Retiree Center is pleased to announce that the “Is an Electric Vehicle for Me?” Senior U course begins on Wednesday, February 1. The class will run for four weeks from 2:30-4 p.m., and course dates are February 1, 8, 15, and 22. This course will be taught in person on the WSU campus and held in Maxwell Hall, Room 259. All COVID-19 guidelines set forth by the university will need to be followed. Currently masks are not required in campus buildings.
