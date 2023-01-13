Read full article on original website
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
5 best Kansas City Chiefs teams of all-time
What are the best Kansas City Chiefs teams of all-time? We know they have won two Super Bowl titles in
Was Tom Brady’s Ominous Post-Game Press Conference a ‘Goodbye’ to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
If Tom Brady retires in the offseason, he’ll walk away following one of the worst playoff games of his career. The seven-time Super Bowl champion had a tough night against Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys, tossing his first red-zone interception with the Buccaneers in a 31-14 loss that ended Tampa Bay’s up-and-down season Monday night.
Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham just misses out on Titans GM job
Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham has been a hot commodity this offseason, and it’s seemed inevitable that he’ll find a GM gig elsewhere in the near future. But it won’t be this offseason. While Cunningham garnered interest from both the Cardinals and Titans — the lone...
