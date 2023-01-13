ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks – Patrick Kane, Connor Murphy and Jake McCabe

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. TSN: Patrick Kane’s injury may delay the talks between the Chicago Blackhawks, Kane, and his agent Pat Brisson according to Pierre LeBrun. He’s skating and could return on Saturday, but any talks may wait until everything feels good with his injury. Team are monitoring.
CHICAGO, IL
9NEWS

Avs rout Senators 7-0 losing 7 of 8 games

DENVER — Mikko Rantanen, Artturi Lehkonen and Alex Newhook each scored twice, Pavel Francouz made 29 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Colorado Avalanche routed the Ottawa Senators 7-0 on Saturday night. Rantanen scored his 28th and 29th goals to break Joe Sakic's 27-year-old team...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

AHL game suspended due to medical emergency with fan

An AHL game between the Toronto Marlies and Manitoba Moose was suspended on Friday night due to a medical emergency experienced by a fan in attendance at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The Marlies and Moose had played one period of hockey and were in the intermission between the first and second periods when the emergency occurred. The fan was attended to by emergency medical services, and is currently in critical condition. Out of respect to the fan and their family, no details on what the medical emergency was have been reported or confirmed.
FOX Sports

Avalanche host the Red Wings after Rantanen's 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (18-16-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (21-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Detroit Red Wings after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Avalanche's 7-0 win. Colorado has a 10-8-3 record in home games...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

All-American Game showcases top U.S. talent for 2023 NHL Draft

The game, which includes 44 players eligible for the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft in Bridgestone Arena on June 28-29, will feature skaters and goalies from the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team and the United States Hockey League. All players were selected by USA Hockey in conjunction...

