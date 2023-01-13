Read full article on original website
Virginia Basketball vs. Virginia Tech Game Preview, Score Prediction
The Hoos and the Hokies battle in the Commonwealth Clash on Wednesday night at JPJ
uoflcardgame.com
Morgan Jones dominates homecoming at FSU
In a fourth quarter with one big shot after another, the University of Louisville women’s basketball team outmuscled Florida State 82-75 at Tallahassee. Morgan Jones, a transfer from FSU did much of the damage, with 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Cardinals. Jones had an old fashioned...
techlunchpail.com
Inside Virginia Tech Basketball's Current Offensive Issues Amidst Five-Game Losing Streak
Losers of their last five ACC contests, Virginia Tech men’s basketball is reeling and in search of answers. Some might point to last year’s squad as evidence that a turnaround is possible as the 2021-22 Hokies climbed their way out of a 2-7 ACC play hole to claim their first ever ACC Tournament championship in Brooklyn all without having to play in the opening round.
Local LB Bodie Kahoun lands offer from Virginia Tech, sets back-to-back visits
Roanoke (VA) Patrick Henry Class of 2024 dual-sport standout Bodie Kahoun has already given an early verbal commitment to Ohio State to play lacrosse, but that didn’t stop Virginia Tech from extending a scholarship offer on the football field. Despite his commitment to Ohio State, Kahoun is “very excited”...
uoflcardgame.com
Losing a way of life for UofL basketball, Kenny Payne
The post game radio show was the same for University of Louisville fans leaving the KFC Yum! Center on the way home after the Cardinals’ 80-59 loss to North Carolina on Saturday. Not happy with coach Kenny Payne. Not happy with the players. Not happy with the weather outside...
Offered '24 TE Cameron Clark to visit Virginia Tech
Medina (TN) South Gibson Class of 2024 tight end Cameron Clark has already netted double-digit scholarship offers with Power Five tenders rolling in from Virginia Tech and Vanderbilt. At the end of the month, the 6-foot 5-inch, 225-pound prospect plans to take his first visit to Blacksburg to get a...
wfxrtv.com
Power line down in Roanoke, intersection closed
There is a power line down in Roanoke this morning on Cove Road near the Peters Creek intersection. There is a power line down in Roanoke this morning on Cove Road near the Peters Creek intersection. Furry Friends: Cuddly Clyde is looking for his forever …. Animal shelters across southwest...
Key Coaching, Extracurricular Appointments Approved By Board
LOW MOOR — Coaching and extracurricular appointments approved by the Alleghany Highlands School Board on Monday, Jan. 9, will help position the school division for full consolidation this fall. During the meeting, the school board approved coaching and extracurricular appointments for fall 2023. They include Adam Eggleston, band director; Kim Jefferson, cheerleading coach; Jeremy Bartley, cross country coach; Will Fields, varsity football coach; Brian Ellwood, golf coach; Charles Leitch, volleyball coach; and Amanda Sprouse, choir director. Fields, who has a strong background in coaching and athletic administration, will also serve as activities director for AHPS on an interim basis. Each person assigned to these positions has experience in public...
Virginia Tech vets save former police dog that swallowed toy
Bobbi Conner, an associate professor and director of emergency and critical care at the teaching hospital, led the surgery on Thor. With 20 to 30 people involved, including senior faculty, technicians, interns, residents and veterinary students, Conner said the effort to save Thor was a reflection of the teamwork at the hospital.
WDBJ7.com
Fox attacks Blacksburg couple
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Hannah Benz and her husband were walking their two dogs on Lee Street in Blacksburg Jan. 13, when Benz says they were attacked by a wild fox. “Out of nowhere a fox came and it didn’t let go,” Benz said. She says the fox...
Board Approves Assistant Principals As Part Of Transition Planning
LOW MOOR — As part of its transition plan for the upcoming school year, the Alleghany Highlands School Board has appointed assistant principals for Alleghany High School and Covington Middle School. On Monday, the school board appointed Charity Hale and Chris Jones to serve as assistant principals at Alleghany High School. The board also appointed Marty Wood and Cindy Fox as assistant principals at Covington Middle School. The appointments are effective July 1. Each assistant principal has administrative experience that will help ensure that the transition to a fully consolidated school division in the fall of 2023 will go smoothly. Jeter-Watson, Callaghan,...
WSLS
WSLS Video Vault | Franklin County, the Moonshine Capital of the World
In May of 1958, two moonshiners by the names of Luthor Adkins, and his nephew Kermit Adkins were arrested for illegally distilling and distributing moonshine. Authorities caught wind of their operation, finding it not far from the moonshiners’ own residence, where they were arrested on sight. This story from the past was not rare. It happened right at the border of Henry County, and the self-proclaimed “Moonshine Capital of the world,” Franklin County.
cardinalnews.org
Henry County site gets $22 million state grant for development
Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Monday announced $90 million in state grants to develop 21 business-ready building sites, including $22.2 million for the Commonwealth Crossing Business Park in Henry County. The award was the second-biggest on the list, topped only by $25 million for a site in Chesterfield County. Youngkin has...
Mercer County dispatch confirm Princeton Shooting
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Dispatch confirmed a shooting on Sunday, January, 15, 2023, on South Avenue in Princeton. There is no update on whether there were any injuries or death as dispatch could only confirm the shooting, and emergency agencies responded. Stick with 59News as we continue to gather more information.
WDBJ7.com
J & J Fashions closing after 55 years in business
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After half a century in business, a beloved store in our hometown is closing its doors. WDBJ7 got an exclusive interview with the owner, who explains why she decided to close. J & J Fashions first opened 55 years ago; it has been a family business...
wfirnews.com
Fire at Salem business early this morning
The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 1236 West Main St. (T.j Nails & Spa according to Google) early this morning at approximately 4:07 a.m. The building sustained significant damage and one occupant was injured and transported to the hospital. The first units arrived within 6 minutes of receiving the 911 call and found a fire on the first floor of the building. The fire quickly spread to the attic, but fire crews were able to bring it under control within 15 minutes.
WDBJ7.com
Body found in New River
PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The body of a male was found in the New River Saturday in the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road in the Delton region, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. The body has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke to...
btw21.com
17-year-old Vincent Gravely is missing from Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, VA – Vincent Treyvon Gravely, 17, is missing from Martinsville. "He ran away last night and is still listed as missing," Martinsville Police Chief Rob Fincher told BTW21 News. Gravely is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet and 1 inch tall...
wfirnews.com
Fatal accident around 6am in Roanoke
An early morning crash on Brandon Avenue SW in Roanoke claimed the life of an adult male driving one of the two vehicles involved in the accident. Roanoke police say it happened when that driver lost control of his vehicle; speed is believed to be a factor. The other driver – also an adult male – was transported to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
wfxrtv.com
Village Grill hosts “Dogs for a cause” donation event in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Calling all hot dog lovers! It is time to enjoy the festivities at the Village Grill restaurant. In celebration of Betty White’s 101st birthday, the Village Grill restaurant in Roanoke will be serving hot dogs as a part of its “Dogs for a cause” event. The offer will be two dogs and fries for ten dollars. The restaurant says all profits will go to the Mill Mountain Zoo.
