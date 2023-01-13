Read full article on original website
"Incredibly racist": Wisconsin GOP official boasts about suppressing Black, Hispanic voters
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Voting rights advocates in Wisconsin on Thursday called on a far-right conspiracy theorist and member of the state's election authority to resign following revelations that he boasted about suppressing Black and Brown Milwaukee voters during last year's midterms.
What will Wisconsin Republicans do after Spindell spilled the beans on suppressing Black votes?
Thanks to the excellent reporting of Bruce Murphy in Urban Milwaukee, we now know that fake Trump elector and Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Robert Spindell crowed about Republicans’ successful efforts to suppress the Black vote in Milwaukee in the November 2022 elections. The quotes Murphy pulls out of Spindell’s congratulatory message to Republicans, as party chair […] The post What will Wisconsin Republicans do after Spindell spilled the beans on suppressing Black votes? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
cwbradio.com
Vos Says He Won't Agree to Updating Shared Revenue Program Without Spending Reforms From Local Governments
(By Evan Casey, Wisconsin Public Radio) Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said he won't agree to updating Wisconsin's shared revenue program without spending reforms from local governments, even as Milwaukee officials believe they've already cut millions of dollars from their budget. According to Evan Casey with Wisconsin Public Radio,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dodge County losing all prosecutors, DA resigns: 'Crisis statewide'
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - The Dodge County District Attorney's Office will soon be without a single prosecutor after the now former DA had his last day Friday, Jan. 13. Kurt Klomberg led the Dodge County District Attorney's Office for 12 years with the goal of upholding justice, but says the system is crumbling.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
First-ever Latina RUSD board member resigns, position to be filled before April election
RACINE — A Racine Unified school board member has resigned, and a new board member is expected to be appointed in the next few weeks. Dulce Cervantes, the first Latina to serve on the RUSD board, stepped down Thursday from her position representing District 3 to spend more time with her family.
Why are Milwaukee County attorneys working out of police stations?
There’s a group of prosecutors from the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office who spend more time in specific neighborhoods than at the courthouse.
CBS 58
'It's disgusting': LGBTQ advocates react to suspension on conversion therapy ban
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Republican-led committee voted to suspend Wisconsin's conversion therapy ban. The practice allows social workers and therapists in Wisconsin to once again try to change a person's sexual orientation. Republicans on the committee argue they had to act after the state licensing board enacted their own...
fortatkinsononline.com
Fort resident, UW-Whitewater associate professor named Wisconsin Poet Laureate
The Wisconsin Poet Laureate Commission (WPLC) announced earlier this week that Nicholas Gulig, a resident of Fort Atkinson and associate professor at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, has been selected as the state’s poet laureate. According to the release, Gulig began his two-year term Saturday, and will serve until the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin FoodShare reductions coming: 'This is no joke'
MILWAUKEE - During a time when groceries are getting more expensive, hundreds of thousands of Americans will soon have less money for food. Come March 1, the federal government is ending extra FoodShare benefits put in place in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin...
CBS 58
Parental rights resolution that outlines student gender identity passes in Waukesha
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS58) -- A unanimous vote by the Waukesha Board of Education on a parental rights resolution that includes students' personal gender identity was the topic of much discussion on Wednesday. "This is a political tactic," said one parent about the parental rights and transparency resolution. Over two dozen...
wisconsinrightnow.com
The Collins Agreement: How The ACLU Lawsuit Destroyed Proactive Policing in Milwaukee
Since the 2017 ACLU lawsuit that resulted in the Collins Agreement against the Milwaukee Police Department, field interviews conducted by Milwaukee police officers have decreased 90%. Since 2012, the year after a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel expose started putting the pressure on by implying police were racist, field interviews, also known...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha schools parental rights, gender proposal approved
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The School District of Waukesha Board of Education voted unanimously 8-0 to approve an amended version of a proposal titled "Parental Rights and Transparency." The proposal touches upon gender identity, pronouns, transgender athletes and bathrooms. A large crowd turned out for the debate and vote on Wednesday night, Jan. 11.
wiproud.com
Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?
Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
wpr.org
Low snowfall totals across southeast Wisconsin are impacting snow removal businesses, recreation
Milwaukee area is 9.3 inches below expected seasonal snowfall rate. A warm start to Wisconsin's winter is leading some local snow removal companies to get creative during a time when little to no snow is on the ground. Since Dec. 1, 2022, only 7.6 inches of snow has fallen in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Milwaukee community prosecutor; 'addressing problems proactively'
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's south side is getting a community prosecutor. The goal is to focus on specific crimes with hopes of preventing them from becoming a bigger problem. Francesco Mineo is a Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney adding extra duties as the Milwaukee Police District 6 Community Prosecutor. "I’m here...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Patrol pursuit, Delafield search and arrest
Delafield police said a man was arrested after a pursuit by Wisconsin State Patrol troopers Saturday morning. A homeowner shared photos of the arrest with FOX6 News.
Madison mayor says 'Vision Zero' making streets safer. Will it work in MKE?
The Vision Zero initiative was launched in Milwaukee this past summer. It was launched in Madison in 2020.
spectrumnews1.com
Bird watchers flock to Milwaukee in search of Mandarin duck
MILWAUKEE — People from all across Wisconsin have been flocking to Milwaukee’s shores in search of the Mandarin duck. Cathay Busch is an avid bird watcher and was lucky enough to see the Mandarin duck earlier this month. “I have never seen one before besides Wednesday, I just...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee domestic violence homicide near 37th and Hopkins
MILWAUKEE - A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 37th and Hopkins on Friday night, Jan. 13. Police said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. The victim died from his wounds on the scene. Officers took a 24-year-old Milwaukee woman into custody. Two firearms were recovered. Officials concluded...
WDIO-TV
Man fleeing Wisconsin deputy dies after crashing car
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (AP) – A Wisconsin sheriff says a driver fleeing a deputy died after crashing his car. Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath says a deputy stopped to check on a car in the town of Aztalan around 10 p.m. Friday. Milbrath says the deputy smelled marijuana and...
