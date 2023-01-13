ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Salon

"Incredibly racist": Wisconsin GOP official boasts about suppressing Black, Hispanic voters

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Voting rights advocates in Wisconsin on Thursday called on a far-right conspiracy theorist and member of the state's election authority to resign following revelations that he boasted about suppressing Black and Brown Milwaukee voters during last year's midterms.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

What will Wisconsin Republicans do after Spindell spilled the beans on suppressing Black votes?

Thanks to the excellent reporting of Bruce Murphy in Urban Milwaukee, we now know that fake Trump elector and Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Robert Spindell crowed about Republicans’ successful efforts to suppress the Black vote in Milwaukee in the November 2022 elections. The quotes Murphy pulls out of Spindell’s congratulatory message to Republicans, as party chair […] The post What will Wisconsin Republicans do after Spindell spilled the beans on suppressing Black votes? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Vos Says He Won't Agree to Updating Shared Revenue Program Without Spending Reforms From Local Governments

(By Evan Casey, Wisconsin Public Radio) Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said he won't agree to updating Wisconsin's shared revenue program without spending reforms from local governments, even as Milwaukee officials believe they've already cut millions of dollars from their budget. According to Evan Casey with Wisconsin Public Radio,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dodge County losing all prosecutors, DA resigns: 'Crisis statewide'

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - The Dodge County District Attorney's Office will soon be without a single prosecutor after the now former DA had his last day Friday, Jan. 13. Kurt Klomberg led the Dodge County District Attorney's Office for 12 years with the goal of upholding justice, but says the system is crumbling.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Fort resident, UW-Whitewater associate professor named Wisconsin Poet Laureate

The Wisconsin Poet Laureate Commission (WPLC) announced earlier this week that Nicholas Gulig, a resident of Fort Atkinson and associate professor at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, has been selected as the state’s poet laureate. According to the release, Gulig began his two-year term Saturday, and will serve until the...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin FoodShare reductions coming: 'This is no joke'

MILWAUKEE - During a time when groceries are getting more expensive, hundreds of thousands of Americans will soon have less money for food. Come March 1, the federal government is ending extra FoodShare benefits put in place in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha schools parental rights, gender proposal approved

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The School District of Waukesha Board of Education voted unanimously 8-0 to approve an amended version of a proposal titled "Parental Rights and Transparency." The proposal touches upon gender identity, pronouns, transgender athletes and bathrooms. A large crowd turned out for the debate and vote on Wednesday night, Jan. 11.
WAUKESHA, WI
wiproud.com

Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?

Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New Milwaukee community prosecutor; 'addressing problems proactively'

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's south side is getting a community prosecutor. The goal is to focus on specific crimes with hopes of preventing them from becoming a bigger problem. Francesco Mineo is a Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney adding extra duties as the Milwaukee Police District 6 Community Prosecutor. "I’m here...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Bird watchers flock to Milwaukee in search of Mandarin duck

MILWAUKEE — People from all across Wisconsin have been flocking to Milwaukee’s shores in search of the Mandarin duck. Cathay Busch is an avid bird watcher and was lucky enough to see the Mandarin duck earlier this month. “I have never seen one before besides Wednesday, I just...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee domestic violence homicide near 37th and Hopkins

MILWAUKEE - A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 37th and Hopkins on Friday night, Jan. 13. Police said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. The victim died from his wounds on the scene. Officers took a 24-year-old Milwaukee woman into custody. Two firearms were recovered. Officials concluded...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WDIO-TV

Man fleeing Wisconsin deputy dies after crashing car

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (AP) – A Wisconsin sheriff says a driver fleeing a deputy died after crashing his car. Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath says a deputy stopped to check on a car in the town of Aztalan around 10 p.m. Friday. Milbrath says the deputy smelled marijuana and...
FORT ATKINSON, WI

