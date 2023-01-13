Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
3 Fantastic Stocks That Could Soar in the Coming Bull Market
Are you looking to make some serious cash in the next bull market? Look no further! Three experienced Motley Fool contributors have teamed up to outline their best stock ideas for the upcoming bounce. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and LendingClub (NYSE: LC) are three outstanding...
WGAU
US stocks edge lower in uncertain trading amid earnings
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks edged mostly lower in uncertain trading on Wall Street Tuesday to kick off a holiday-shortened, but earnings-heavy week. The S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 1:24 p.m. Eastern. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 364 points, or...
NASDAQ
Why Meme Coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Were Surging on Saturday
The cryptocurrency surge of the last few days extended into the weekend, with many top coins and tokens continuing their rise on Saturday. The two highest-capitalized meme cryptos, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), are both coming along for the ride. As of Saturday night, Dogecoin had risen by nearly 9% over the preceding 24 hours, while Shiba Inu was advancing by 7%.
NASDAQ
How to Find Strong Oils and Energy Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. The...
NASDAQ
2 Diversified Operations Stocks to Beat Industry Challenges
The Zacks Diversified Operations industry is experiencing weakness due to a slowdown in the manufacturing sector and lower customer demand. Persistent supply chain disruptions, raw material cost-inflation and labor shortages are added headwinds in the industry. These factors point to a bleak outlook for the industry in the near term.
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock Carnival Corporation (CCL) a Buy Now?
Carnival (CCL) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this cruise operator have returned +29.9%, compared to the Zacks...
NASDAQ
Navient (NAVI) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on lower revenues when Navient (NAVI) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Energy Fuels (UUUU) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this uranium and vanadium miner and developer have returned +20.7% over the past...
NASDAQ
Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Alight (ALIT) Stock?
Investors in Alight, Inc. ALIT need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Feb 17, 2023 $5.00 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Investors Should Hold Accenture (ACN) Stock Now
Accenture plc ACN is benefiting from its acquisitions, consulting businesses and solid liquidity. ACN’s earnings and revenues for fiscal 2023 are expected to improve 7% and 4.4%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. Factors That Augur Well. Accenture has been steadily gaining traction in both of its outsourcing...
NASDAQ
Dow Movers: TRV, CVX
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Chevron registers a 0.7% gain. And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Travelers Companies, trading down 4.5%. Travelers...
NASDAQ
Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when Silgan Holdings (SLGN) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
4 Undervalued Tech Stocks to Buy on Market Recovery Optimism
The broader equity market has remained in the positive trajectory so far in 2023, with the major stock indexes, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500, jumping 3.5%, 5.9% and 4.2%, respectively, year to date. Though the fears of recession have not subsided, cooling inflationary pressure and declining...
NASDAQ
Invesco (IVZ) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
The market expects Invesco (IVZ) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Atlas, Compass Diversified and Procter & Gamble
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/19/23, Atlas Corp. (Symbol: ATCO), Compass Diversified (Symbol: CODI), and Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Atlas Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 1/30/23, Compass Diversified will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 1/26/23, and Procter & Gamble Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.9133 on 2/15/23. As a percentage of ATCO's recent stock price of $15.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of Atlas Corp. to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when ATCO shares open for trading on 1/19/23. Similarly, investors should look for CODI to open 1.19% lower in price and for PG to open 0.60% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
Investors Heavily Search Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM): Here is What You Need to Know
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this agribusiness giant have returned -4.6% over the past month versus...
NASDAQ
Cambridge (CATC) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
The market expects Cambridge (CATC) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Retain Patterson Companies (PDCO) Stock
Patterson Companies, Inc.’s PDCO broad product line is driving its prospects. The company recorded currency-adjusted revenue growth in second-quarter fiscal 2023, aided by a solid dental market. The trend is expected to continue. However, supplier concentration issues and stiff competitive forces persist. In the past year, this Zacks Rank...
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Ingredion (INGR) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
NASDAQ
Mirati Therapeutics Enters Oversold Territory (MRTX)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
