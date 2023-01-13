ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

wvpe.org

High School hockey team injured in Warsaw school bus crash back on the ice

The Chicago JV hockey team that was injured two months ago in a school bus crash in Warsaw was back on the ice last night. It was the first game for the Saint Ignatius team since the November 12 accident that left 16 students on the bus injured- three of them critically. The players had special guests at the game-the first responders from Warsaw who saved their lives. Over 20 first responders, doctors and nurses made the trip from Warsaw to be recognized at the Fifth Third Arena in Chicago where the Blackhawks practice. The team is still missing the three players who were most critically injured in November. The three most seriously injured players are out for the rest of this season. The driver of the semi has been charged with 26 counts each of criminal recklessness and causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle – both felonies. The driver, Victor Santos of New York, had a blood-alcohol level nearly twice the legal limit.
WARSAW, IN
wvpe.org

South Bend's "Build the Dream" Center will replace community center

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center had one last celebration yesterday on South Bend’s west side before the building is demolished. In its place will be the "Build the Dream" initiative by South Bend Venus Parks & Arts. It's a $20 million project funded by the American Rescue Plan and donations. The new 'Dream Center' is expected to have an indoor track, fitness center and two playing courts. The city hopes to open the doors of the new building in about a year and a half. It’s also looking into additional funds to update nearby parks. The city hopes The Dream Center will help transform the city’s west side and make it a more attractive area for future expansion and development in South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
wvpe.org

Michiana Celebrates MLK Day With Several Events

As organizations, colleges and churches celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr day this week — community members reflect on his legacy and what it means today. The city of South Bend is holding many events to commemorate the life of MLK Jr. The annual breakfast had 900 people in attendance at the Century Center.
SOUTH BEND, IN

