Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in NebraskaKristen WaltersOmaha, NE
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Omaha authorities take action over credible school threat posted on social mediaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Related
1011now.com
Nebraska businesses chime in over minimum wage increase
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraskans voted and now they’re seeing the impacts. In January, the state’s minimum wage went up from $9 to $10.50 with increases coming for the next three years. On Sunday, 10/11 NOW spoke with a local business to see how the hike in wages impacts...
doniphanherald.com
Health Matters: Fewer COVID cases, but Nebraska hospitals are still 'bursting at the seams'
Patients with COVID-19 are filling only half the number of beds that they were at this time last year, which is good news for Nebraska's hospital systems and the health care workers who are nearing the end of their third year dealing with the pandemic. What's not good news is...
KETV.com
Models fill Oak View Mall in hopes of walking in Omaha Fashion Week
OMAHA, Neb. — Hundreds of models showed up to Omaha's Oak View Mall Saturday afternoon in hopes of eventually hearing their name called to take part in Omaha Fashion Week. "Model Call" was held in the atrium of Oak View and open to models of all genders, size, race and age. Something a long-time Omaha Fashion Week participant praises the event for.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska Public Power District to study sites for new nuclear plant in Nebraska
OMAHA — Nebraska is taking another step into the as-yet uncertain future of nuclear power. On Friday, the Nebraska Public Power District announced that it would undertake a study of potential locations for a small modular reactor, thanks to funding from the Legislature. The study will be funded through $1 million in federal dollars awarded to NPPD by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Omaha, NE. - Omaha is the largest city in Nebraska, and one of two principal cities (along with Council Bluffs, IA) to anchor a metro area with a population of nearly 1 million residents.
WOWT
North Omaha Church hopeful for community donations to replace broken furnaces
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For decades, Clair Memorial United Methodist Church has been known as a helping hand. However, they’ve been having problems with their furnaces. “So, we have six furnaces in this building and the parts are no longer being made,” Reverend Portia Cavitt said. Cavitt is...
multihousingnews.com
Hamilton Point Acquires Omaha Properties for $67M
Northmarq secured acquisition financing for the two communities. Hamilton Point Investments LLC, has purchased two communities in Omaha, Neb. Acquisition financing, secured through Northmarq, totaled $67.3 million for both properties. Vantage at Coventry and Vantage at Stone Creek feature 588 units combined. The acquisition loans have a seven-year term with...
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in Nebraska
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Nebraska, and so far, it's getting great reviews from local patrons. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken opened its newest Nebraska restaurant location in Omaha.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha Housing Authority examines tenants’ concerns about bug infestation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tenants in a north Omaha senior living apartment complex called Evans Tower are fed up with their living conditions. Evans Tower is a complex with the Omaha Housing Authority. Our partners at 6 News were told there are infestations of bed bugs, along with water and...
KETV.com
'Not an easy decision': Office on Aging ending rural transportation program
OMAHA, Neb. — The Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging is ending its Rural Transportation program. They say the structure of the program didn't best serve their clients. While the program mostly serves rural counties, they said Douglas County funds would be necessary to keep it afloat. The program provides transportation to residents in Washington, Dodge and Cass counties, plus limited rural areas in Sarpy and Douglas.
ourchanginglives.com
Life In The Past Lane – Nebraska State Museum Morrill Hall
Imagine being at a dig site, when suddenly you uncover volcanic ash from 12 million years ago. As you carefully dig through the layers, you discover the remains of elephants, rhinos, and horses that roamed the lands long ago. The excitement must have seized their hearts as they made these amazing discoveries. Now fast-forward to today, and we have the opportunity to see many of these artifacts with a visit to the Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall. Located in the heart of Lincoln, this museum offers visitors a chance to see life in the past lane.
News Channel Nebraska
Famed North Omaha summer camp has precious few North Omaha campers
With her laptop open and credit card out, Allyson Mendoza watched the clock flip from 7:59 to 8:00 am. ‘Register now’ popped up on her screen. The mother of three had set timers and reminders for this moment weeks in advance of the March deadline. By 8:02 a.m., she had secured spots for her two oldest children at Hummel Day Camp, the wildly popular city-run day camp held for more than 70 summers in Omaha’s Hummel Park. She had done so with mere minutes to spare.
waste360.com
Closed Nebraska Landfill to Go Solar
A closed landfill in Douglas County, Neb. will soon become a solar array. Officials at the Omaha Public Power District and the county plan to erect a solar facility on the capped landfill that shuttered its gates in 1989. This is made possible with a $3.5 million grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust.
Man who helped move residents out of Legacy Crossing named 'Man of the Year'
In the midst of that difficult time, he helped other tenants move out. He said he knew it would be hard for him and hard for them as well.
Man sentenced to prison for threats against Union Pacific in Omaha
United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Andrew Isaac Abrams, 42, of Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced today in Omaha, Nebraska, for transmitting a threat to injure the person of another through an interstate communication. Chief United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced Abrams to 18 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, Abrams will begin a three-year term of supervised release.
klkntv.com
Kearney hospital offers less invasive heart surgery with quicker recovery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Heart surgery often requires days of recovery in the hospital, but in central Nebraska, that doesn’t have to be the case anymore. Kearney Regional Medical Center now uses Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement. During this procedure, a surgeon makes a small incision near your hip...
doniphanherald.com
Hilgers moves to Nebraska attorney general job with water rights, Biden policy challenge ahead
There's a new attorney general in town. But Mike Hilgers is no stranger to the Capitol or state government after serving six years in the Legislature as a Lincoln senator, including two years in the challenging role of leading 48 fellow senators as speaker. There's a lot on his new...
doniphanherald.com
Nearly 20-mile ice jam on Missouri River poses risks through winter
OMAHA — From satellite images, the surprisingly long ice jam on the Missouri River looks like a sinewy white snake separating Nebraska and Iowa, poised over those downstream. The serpentine ribbon forms among farm fields near Blencoe, Iowa, curves west toward Blair, loops east around DeSoto Bend National Wildlife...
Omaha lawyer named to sort out complex Lincoln estate in $40 million bank fraud
With 12 lawyers looking on, a Lancaster County judge on Wednesday approved the appointment of an attorney to sort out the tangled estate of deceased Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks.
Comments / 0