Nebraska businesses chime in over minimum wage increase

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraskans voted and now they’re seeing the impacts. In January, the state’s minimum wage went up from $9 to $10.50 with increases coming for the next three years. On Sunday, 10/11 NOW spoke with a local business to see how the hike in wages impacts...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Models fill Oak View Mall in hopes of walking in Omaha Fashion Week

OMAHA, Neb. — Hundreds of models showed up to Omaha's Oak View Mall Saturday afternoon in hopes of eventually hearing their name called to take part in Omaha Fashion Week. "Model Call" was held in the atrium of Oak View and open to models of all genders, size, race and age. Something a long-time Omaha Fashion Week participant praises the event for.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska Public Power District to study sites for new nuclear plant in Nebraska

OMAHA — Nebraska is taking another step into the as-yet uncertain future of nuclear power. On Friday, the Nebraska Public Power District announced that it would undertake a study of potential locations for a small modular reactor, thanks to funding from the Legislature. The study will be funded through $1 million in federal dollars awarded to NPPD by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
NEBRASKA STATE
multihousingnews.com

Hamilton Point Acquires Omaha Properties for $67M

Northmarq secured acquisition financing for the two communities. Hamilton Point Investments LLC, has purchased two communities in Omaha, Neb. Acquisition financing, secured through Northmarq, totaled $67.3 million for both properties. Vantage at Coventry and Vantage at Stone Creek feature 588 units combined. The acquisition loans have a seven-year term with...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'Not an easy decision': Office on Aging ending rural transportation program

OMAHA, Neb. — The Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging is ending its Rural Transportation program. They say the structure of the program didn't best serve their clients. While the program mostly serves rural counties, they said Douglas County funds would be necessary to keep it afloat. The program provides transportation to residents in Washington, Dodge and Cass counties, plus limited rural areas in Sarpy and Douglas.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
ourchanginglives.com

Life In The Past Lane – Nebraska State Museum Morrill Hall

Imagine being at a dig site, when suddenly you uncover volcanic ash from 12 million years ago. As you carefully dig through the layers, you discover the remains of elephants, rhinos, and horses that roamed the lands long ago. The excitement must have seized their hearts as they made these amazing discoveries. Now fast-forward to today, and we have the opportunity to see many of these artifacts with a visit to the Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall. Located in the heart of Lincoln, this museum offers visitors a chance to see life in the past lane.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Famed North Omaha summer camp has precious few North Omaha campers

With her laptop open and credit card out, Allyson Mendoza watched the clock flip from 7:59 to 8:00 am. ‘Register now’ popped up on her screen. The mother of three had set timers and reminders for this moment weeks in advance of the March deadline. By 8:02 a.m., she had secured spots for her two oldest children at Hummel Day Camp, the wildly popular city-run day camp held for more than 70 summers in Omaha’s Hummel Park. She had done so with mere minutes to spare.
OMAHA, NE
waste360.com

Closed Nebraska Landfill to Go Solar

A closed landfill in Douglas County, Neb. will soon become a solar array. Officials at the Omaha Public Power District and the county plan to erect a solar facility on the capped landfill that shuttered its gates in 1989. This is made possible with a $3.5 million grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Man sentenced to prison for threats against Union Pacific in Omaha

United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Andrew Isaac Abrams, 42, of Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced today in Omaha, Nebraska, for transmitting a threat to injure the person of another through an interstate communication. Chief United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced Abrams to 18 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, Abrams will begin a three-year term of supervised release.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Kearney hospital offers less invasive heart surgery with quicker recovery

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Heart surgery often requires days of recovery in the hospital, but in central Nebraska, that doesn’t have to be the case anymore. Kearney Regional Medical Center now uses Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement. During this procedure, a surgeon makes a small incision near your hip...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Nearly 20-mile ice jam on Missouri River poses risks through winter

OMAHA — From satellite images, the surprisingly long ice jam on the Missouri River looks like a sinewy white snake separating Nebraska and Iowa, poised over those downstream. The serpentine ribbon forms among farm fields near Blencoe, Iowa, curves west toward Blair, loops east around DeSoto Bend National Wildlife...
