ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
nystateofpolitics.com

Aid-in-dying supporters in New York have hope for measure

Stacey Gibson's husband Sid died in 2014 after a long struggle with a rare and painful neurological disorder. "He wanted very much to end his life, not because he wanted to die," she said. "This was a man who wanted to live, but his body betrayed him." But for Gibson,...
OREGON STATE
nystateofpolitics.com

Overdose deaths in New York continued to rise in 2021

Deaths from opioid overdoses in New York continued to rise in 2021, growing by 14% compared to the prior year, according to data released Tuesday by the state Department of Health. The new data, which also showed a corresponding rise in emergnecy room visits due to overdoses, is another sign...
NEW YORK STATE
nystateofpolitics.com

Child labor law violations on the rise in New York

New York labor officials pointed to a steep increase in child labor law violations in New York, a 68% rise in 2022 compared to the prior year. The state Department of Labor on Tuesday announced plans to roll out a public service campaign meant to inform younger workers of their rights and protections.
NEW YORK STATE
nystateofpolitics.com

New version of Clean Slate Act gives police, SED access to sealed records

Lawmakers are expected to reintroduce a new version of the Clean Slate Act next week that would allow law enforcement, judges and the state Education Department to have access to a person's sealed criminal records. The Clean Slate Act would seal New Yorkers' criminal records three years after sentencing for...
nystateofpolitics.com

Labor union supporters of Hochul's top judge nominee call for fair hearing

Labor groups are at odds over supporting Gov. Kathy Hochul's nominee to lead the state's top court and its judiciary system on Monday called for Justice Hector LaSalle to be given a fair hearing on Wednesday as he faces a key hurdle to confirmation. Criminal justice advocates and some labor...
nystateofpolitics.com

House oversight committee looking further into NYS unemployment fraud

Chair of the House Oversight Committee, James Comer of Kentucky, wrote to the Commissioner of the New York State Department of Labor on Friday asking for all information and data relating to fraud in the state’s unemployment insurance. The request comes a few weeks after Commissioner Roberta Reardon announced...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy