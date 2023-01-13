Read full article on original website
Related
nystateofpolitics.com
Aid-in-dying supporters in New York have hope for measure
Stacey Gibson's husband Sid died in 2014 after a long struggle with a rare and painful neurological disorder. "He wanted very much to end his life, not because he wanted to die," she said. "This was a man who wanted to live, but his body betrayed him." But for Gibson,...
nystateofpolitics.com
Overdose deaths in New York continued to rise in 2021
Deaths from opioid overdoses in New York continued to rise in 2021, growing by 14% compared to the prior year, according to data released Tuesday by the state Department of Health. The new data, which also showed a corresponding rise in emergnecy room visits due to overdoses, is another sign...
nystateofpolitics.com
Child labor law violations on the rise in New York
New York labor officials pointed to a steep increase in child labor law violations in New York, a 68% rise in 2022 compared to the prior year. The state Department of Labor on Tuesday announced plans to roll out a public service campaign meant to inform younger workers of their rights and protections.
nystateofpolitics.com
New version of Clean Slate Act gives police, SED access to sealed records
Lawmakers are expected to reintroduce a new version of the Clean Slate Act next week that would allow law enforcement, judges and the state Education Department to have access to a person's sealed criminal records. The Clean Slate Act would seal New Yorkers' criminal records three years after sentencing for...
nystateofpolitics.com
Advocate: On affordable housing, Hochul putting her eggs in the wrong basket
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signature proposal to create affordable housing is getting low marks from affordable housing advocates for one major reason: The plan won’t deliver any new affordable housing for another few years and the crisis is immediate. According to Cea Weaver, a campaign coordinator at Housing Justice...
nystateofpolitics.com
Labor union supporters of Hochul's top judge nominee call for fair hearing
Labor groups are at odds over supporting Gov. Kathy Hochul's nominee to lead the state's top court and its judiciary system on Monday called for Justice Hector LaSalle to be given a fair hearing on Wednesday as he faces a key hurdle to confirmation. Criminal justice advocates and some labor...
nystateofpolitics.com
House oversight committee looking further into NYS unemployment fraud
Chair of the House Oversight Committee, James Comer of Kentucky, wrote to the Commissioner of the New York State Department of Labor on Friday asking for all information and data relating to fraud in the state’s unemployment insurance. The request comes a few weeks after Commissioner Roberta Reardon announced...
Comments / 1