Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Deloitte US Selects Jason Girzadas CEO; Lara Abrash Chair of the Board
Marking the culmination of the leadership succession process that Deloitte US undertakes every four years, Jason Girzadas has been selected as chief executive officer and Lara Abrash has been selected as the chair of the board, beginning June 4, 2023, subject to a partner ratification vote. Jason and Lara will succeed Deloitte US CEO Joe Ucuzoglu and Chair Janet Foutty.
thenewscrypto.com
Major Media Demands Sam Bankman-Fried’s $250M Bail Sureties
Eight significant media organizations demand SBF bail sureties identities. The U.S. attorney claimed public interest cannot be overstated. United States District Court of the Southern District of New York judge requested the identities of the two people who guaranteed the $250 million bail bond for former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried ‘SBF.’ According to U.S. attorney Lewis Kaplan’s Jan 12 letter, prominent media organizations such as Bloomberg, the Financial Times, CNBC, Wall Street Journal publisher Dow Jones, and Reuters have demanded that the SBF bail sureties be “publicly disclosed.”
technode.global
SGInnovate launches national-level talent development strategy
SGInnovate, a deep tech ecosystem builder and investor backed by the Singapore government, has on last Friday launched Deep Tech Talent Central (DTTC), an integrated strategy for solving talent challenges across emerging tech sectors. The firm has also launched Helix Immersion Programme, an industry training programme for academic and research...
OneTen Appoints Debbie Dyson as President and Chief Operating Officer
OneTen, a coalition of leading executives and companies committed to hiring, promoting, and advancing one million Black individuals without four-year degrees into family-sustaining careers, today announced the appointment of Debbie Dyson as President and Chief Operating Officer, reporting to CEO Maurice Jones. In this newly created role, Dyson will apply...
Influencer Marketing Trends for 2023: What the Industry Experts Are Saying
2023 is promising to be a year of rise and fortune for the influencer marketing industry. The industry grows year by year: from 2016 to 2022, its average annual growth rate was 46.9%. In 2023, the industry is predicted to reach $17.4B. You can compare it to $15.2B in 2022.
bitcoinist.com
Web3 Push: UAE VC Companies Launch $1 Billion Fund For The Tech Ecosystem
Venom Foundation has announced the creation of Venom Ventures Fund, a next-generation venture capital incubator that will invest in Web3 and related blockchain projects and help them reach their full potential. Iceberg Capital will be the launch partner for this venture. Venom Ventures will prioritize companies that are developing blockchain...
Fortune International Expands Executive Leadership Team With Four Appointments
BENSENVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 16, 2023-- Fortune International, LLC (“Fortune” or the “Company”), the country’s leading processor, distributor and importer of quality seafood, meats and gourmet products, today announced the appointment of four executives to its executive leadership team, to drive and support organic growth, employee engagement, production and customer experience. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230116005121/en/ Following a year of record growth, including completing three acquisitions, the Company today named Padraic Doherty as Chief Revenue Officer; Brian Gartrell as Chief Human Resource Officer; Wally Lezniak as Senior Vice President of Production; and Danielle Charette as Senior Vice President of Customer Experience. The executives have nearly 100 years of combined industry and related professional experience.
crowdfundinsider.com
Singapore based Fintech actyv.ai Raises Funding to Support Expansion, Product Enhancement
Actyv.ai, a Singapore-headquartered, category creator in the enterprise SaaS with embedded B2B BNPL and insurance space, has raised a total of $12 million “as part of Pre-Series A funding round from 1Digi Ventures, Singapore, the family office of Raghunath Subramanian, Founder and Global CEO of the company.”. This includes...
jewishbusinessnews.com
Tipalti, Snappy and More Continue Startup Nation Layoffs
Sanppy, Tipalti and StreamElements are all making cutbacks and letting go of employees in a sign that Israel Startup Nation has not begun to recover from the disastrous Q4 that it suffered in 2022. Tipalti, a fintech business that creates and runs a global financial transfer network, laying off about...
Do’s and Dont’s for Becoming a Billionaire
So, you want to be a billionaire. You would be part of an elite group of only 3,311 people in the entire world [1]. Obviously, it's going to take a lot of hard work. What exactly does it take to...
Comments / 0