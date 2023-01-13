BENSENVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 16, 2023-- Fortune International, LLC (“Fortune” or the “Company”), the country’s leading processor, distributor and importer of quality seafood, meats and gourmet products, today announced the appointment of four executives to its executive leadership team, to drive and support organic growth, employee engagement, production and customer experience. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230116005121/en/ Following a year of record growth, including completing three acquisitions, the Company today named Padraic Doherty as Chief Revenue Officer; Brian Gartrell as Chief Human Resource Officer; Wally Lezniak as Senior Vice President of Production; and Danielle Charette as Senior Vice President of Customer Experience. The executives have nearly 100 years of combined industry and related professional experience.

