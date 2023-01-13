Read full article on original website
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
NFL Could Punish Tom Brady For His 'Dirty Play' On Monday
In case you missed it, last night's Wild Card matchup between the Cowboys and Buccaneers didn't go very well for Tom Brady's Tampa Bay squad. The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers 31-14, and things got so ugly that Brady even tried to change sports mid-game. Early in the third quarter ...
Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either. According to... The post Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Watch: Shedeur, Deion Sanders' son, launches a football 'over them mountains'
Napoleon Dynamite's uncle, Rico, once made a bet that he could throw a football "over them mountains". He was, of course, embellishing a bit and romanticizing his apparently stellar high school football career, but there is one real-life quarterback at least who'd be able to take Rico up on his bet.
Steelers’ Brian Flores May Have The Perfect Opportunity To Become A Head Coach Again In 2023
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin has made it clear that his staff got lucky last off-season. Brian Flores was available and was interested in coaching with Tomlin. With Teryl Austin hired as the team’s defensive coordinator already, Flores was brought on to be the linebackers coach. Throughout the season, Tomlin made it clear that this could be a one-and-done situation with Flores.
Steelers Bring Back 2022 Training Camp Standout On A 1-Year Deal
Some Pittsburgh Steelers fans may have forgotten about wide receiver, Anthony Miller. The veteran speedster performed quite well in training camp and was expected to have a decent role with the offense this season, particularly as rookie Calvin Austin III got his feet under him. Well, things didn’t go according to plan for either wide out, and it wasn’t because of poor performance.
Steelers’ Legend Andy Russell Has His Crazy 48-Year Old Record Shattered By Cincinnati On Sunday Night
Pittsburgh Steelers fans and historians couldn’t help but watch in awe when Sam Hubbard of the Cincinnati Bengals scooped up a Tyler Huntley fumble and ran 98 yards to help secure his team’s 24-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Sunday’s Wild Card Weekend and surpassing a record set by former Pittsburgh All-Pro linebacker, Andy Russell.
Steelers Legends Troy Polamalu and Dick LeBeau Are So Similar In Personality; Should They Ask Him To Pick Up A Clipboard In 2023?
The Pittsburgh Steelers have 18 players in the Hall of Fame. 10 of those players played defense for the Steelers and all of the defenders with the exception of Ernie Stautner were part of a Super Bowl defense. Stautner and Rod Woodson were the only defensive players in Canton representing Pittsburgh who did not win a championship while they wore black and gold.
Analyst on Brock Purdy's performance: 'Playoff football never looked easier'
As NFL Network and Fox Sports NFL analyst Brian Baldinger recently pointed out, the 49ers offense was good with Garoppolo running the show, but Purdy has elevated the unit to another level. “There’s no doubt that the talent and the scheme is brilliant, but this guy Brock Purdy is making...
Surprise team has best odds to acquire Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson and his contract situation have been a topic of discussion all season. These discussions will only increase now that Baltimore has been eliminated from the playoffs. Many think that Jackson has played his last down as a Raven. Odds were released today and a surprise team has the best odds to acquire Lamar Jackson.
Kansas City Chiefs Add Depth At Wide Receiver; Cut DT On Practice Squad
The Kansas City Chiefs made a couple of roster moves before their first practice of the playoffs. The Chiefs are getting ready to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. The Chiefs, which delivered terrible news on wide receiver Mecole Hardman Tuesday, announced they added depth to the position on the practice squad.
Steelers Brian Flores Was The “Puppeteer” Behind Kenny Pickett’s Critical Week 9 Turn Around
By all accounts, Pickett had a rough start to his rookie season. He took over for Mitch Trubisky in Week 4 against the Jets. Initially, Trusbisky had been slated to be under center to give the rookie Pickett a chance to get comfortable. Trubisky wasn’t getting it done and at halftime, Head Coach Mike Tomlin made the decision to bench him and start the young QB.
Giants DC Wink Martindale dismisses Eagles RB's 'Giant Killer' nickname
Boston Scott was the fourth-leading rusher on the Philadelphia Eagles this season and has only made 12 starts in his five-year, 60-game NFL career. Whenever he plays the division-rival New York Giants, however, the running back seems to turn it up a notch. Despite his past success against New York, Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale isn't buying into the notion that Scott is a " Giant Killer."
Tom Brady Responds To Recent Reports Linking Him To Raiders, Dolphins
For many teams in the NFL, the playoffs have begun, and all focus is on trying to advance. But those who failed to qualify are already looking at how they can improve their team for next season, and the Las Vegas Raiders are in that group. One name that has continually been linked to the Raiders is that of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
Pathetic Penalty That Attributed To Steelers Missing Playoffs Results In A Fine After Week 18
The Pittsburgh Steelers had an incredible turnaround to their season. Their season started out 2-6 prior to the bye week and led almost everyone to write the team off. However, after the bye, they rebounded to an astonishing 7-2 and nearly made the playoffs. The Steelers did what they needed to do and won their last several games. They also needed help in the form of a Buffalo Bills and New York Jets win. The Bills won, but the Miami Dolphins managed to kick a last-second field goal to beat the Jets eliminating the Steelers from playoff contention. That field goal was made possible by a controversial play call that gave the Dolphins a first down on the final drive.
Kirk Cousins was asked about his future with the Vikings
Kirk Cousins is due to carry a $36.25 million cap hit next season with the Minnesota Vikings, but will he be back in Purple and Gold? The veteran quarterback has a full no-trade clause and two void years on his contract for 2024 and 2025. After Sunday's playoff loss to...
New mock draft from The Athletic has the Bears trading #1 pick
The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has released a mock draft that shows the Bears trading down in the 2023 draft. Many fans were happy when the #1 overall pick fell into the arms of the Chicago Bears. While the season was full of anguish, there was finally a stroke of luck when the Texans lost out on the #1 pick in the final week.
Vikings radio announcer obliterated WR Jalen Reagor over mistake
Sunday’s NFC wild-card game between the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings was tight, and looked like it had the potential to swing on just about any given play. Perhaps that is why Vikings radio broadcaster Paul Allen was so upset with one play made by Minnesota punt returner Jalen Reagor.
New Tennessee Titans GM a Familiar Name
Ran Carthon has been in the SF 49ers front office for close to a decade, serving the last 2 years as director of player personnel. Carthon has been second in decision-making only to SF General Manager John Lynch. The 49ers have made the playoffs 3 of the last 4 years, and have been praised for the depth of their roster.
Should Steelers reunite QB Kenny Pickett with former college teammate?
Now that the Steelers' offseason has officially begun, talks of how the 17th overall pick will be used have ramped up. The latest idea is reuniting QB Kenny Pickett with his favorite target from college. WR Jordan Addison has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and Pittsburgh will certainly be...
