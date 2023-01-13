CLOVIS, NM – A Clovis man wanted in connection to a drug investigation was arrested earlier this week in Amarillo. According to a news release from the Clovis Police Department, on Sept. 18, 2022, agents with the Region 5 Drug Task Force, which is composed of agents from the Clovis Police Department and Curry County Sheriff's Office, conducted search warrants on two locations in Clovis; the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Blvd., and the 2500 block of Fred Daugherty.

CLOVIS, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO