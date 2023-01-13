Read full article on original website
searchlightnm.org
Eastern New Mexico is restricting abortion — one ordinance at a time
PORTALES — Eastern New Mexico, the latest battleground in New Mexico’s fight over abortion, drew 100 people from across the state on Tuesday as Roosevelt County Commissioners overwhelmingly passed an ordinance to severely limit access to reproductive rights. The county is one of several communities on the Texas...
KFDA
Curry County Event Center awarded $6.5 million
CURRY COUNTY, New Mexico (KFDA) - The state of New Mexico is giving $6.5 million for the Curry County Event Center Multipurpose Livestock Pavilion. Today, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Department of Finance and Administration awarded $45 million from the Regional Recreation Centers/Qualify of Life Grant to tribal, municipal, and county governments.
yournewsnm.com
DWI PATROLS FOR JANUARY BEGIN FRIDAY
The Clovis Police Department will be conducting sobriety checkpoints and DWI saturation patrols in January. DWI Checkpoints will be conducted on January 13th and January 27nd, 2023. Officers will be specifically targeting alcohol and drug-impaired drivers. Please, make plans ahead of time, assign a designated driver. Together we can keep...
KRQE News 13
Windy, warm east; winter storm on the way
Remarkable warm weather surged Saturday ahead of our next winter storm. High temps climbed into the middle 70s for southeast New Mexico! Even Tucumcari and Santa Rosa reached 70° thanks to some downsloping winds this afternoon. The strongest gusts reached 40-45 mph over far eastern New Mexico. Temps were still mild elsewhere, just not nearly as warm. Albuquerque reached 53° and Grants 58°.
YAHOO!
Four people dead in Clovis house fire
CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A residential fire in Clovis left four people dead early Thursday morning. Clovis Police say they received a call around 2:18 a.m. Thursday about a residential fire in the 500 block of Wallace St, Clovis Fire and Police responded to the scene. Officials say as the fire was being extinguished four people […]
KFDA
abc7amarillo.com
KFDA
Clovis man wanted for multiple felony charges found in Amarillo
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man who was wanted for multiple felony charges was found in Amarillo. According to officials, on Sept. 18, 2022, agents with the Region 5 Drug Task Force searched two homes in Clovis that was owned by 45-year-old Wesley Chapman. During the search on both...
abc7amarillo.com
